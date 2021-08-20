Global Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Market Report 2021: Growing Focus on Green IT Initiatives Propels Growth of UCC - Forecast to 2027
Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unified Communications and Collaboration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Market to Reach $52.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unified Communications and Collaboration estimated at US$33.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Telephony, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Collaboration segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Unified Communications and Collaboration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Unified Messaging Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global Unified Messaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Availability of Diverse Communication & Collaboration Channels Heightens the Need for Unification
Recent Market Activity
From a Niche Solution to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity, UCC Evolves into a Market Force to Reckon With
Market Outlook
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 254 Featured)
8x8, Inc. (USA)
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)
Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Avaya, Inc. (USA)
Blue Jeans Network (USA)
Broadsoft, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
FuzeBox, Inc. (USA)
Genesys (USA)
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
NEC Corporation of America (USA)
PanTerra Networks, Inc. (USA)
Polycom (USA)
Premiere Global Services, Inc. (PGi) (USA)
RingCentral, Inc. (USA)
Unify (Germany)
West Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends Impacting UCC Market
Increased Usage of Cloud
Customized UC Apps Gain Prominence
Video Content - An Integral Part of Digital Transformation
UC Vendors Add Team Chat Applications
Immersive Group Collaboration Platforms
Growing Focus on Green IT Initiatives Propels Growth of UCC
Virtualized Unified Communications Grows in Popularity as a Key Efficiency Enhancing Strategy
Growing Demand for Conferencing & Collaborative Capabilities to Boost Adoption of UCC among Organizations
Integration of WebRTC into UCC Solutions to Invigorate Market Growth
The Explosion of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Emergence of Mobile UCC
Disruptive Emergence of Social Business Drives the Integration of Social Media with UCC
Consolidation of Large Enterprises
Gradually Phasing Out Vendor Support for PBX Accelerates the Migration to Pure IP Based UC Platforms
Despite Growing Competition from Hosted & Hybrid Models, On-Premise Solutions Continue to Lead Revenue Share
Cloud Based Unified Communication & Collaboration Services Gain Prominence
Rising Preference for Hosted IP Telephony Services Over Premise-based Infrastructure - A Case in Point
Hybrid Model to Gain Robust Adoption in Coming Years
Mushrooming SMBs Spur Adoption of UCC
Developing Markets to Witness Strong Growth
Innovations in the UC Market
Tracing UCC Adoption Patterns in Key End-Use Industries
Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare Industry
Retail Industry
Key Challenges to Growth
Security Issue
Cost of Ownership Still a Concern
Low Demand for PBX based Systems
Complex Integration & Demand for Skilled Resources
High-Bandwidth Requirements & Network Issues
Interoperability Issue Burns Bright
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
United States
Canada
Japan
China
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Russia
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Rest Of Latin America
Middle East
Iran
Israel
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Rest Of Middle East
Africa
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 254
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/echk3b
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900