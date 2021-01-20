U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.25
    +19.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,922.00
    +94.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,118.00
    +132.50 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,153.80
    +6.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.59
    +0.61 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.70
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2115
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1010
    +0.0090 (+0.82%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    -2.06 (-8.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7290
    -0.1630 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,984.43
    +379.88 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.48
    -24.71 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.13
    -0.82 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,523.26
    -110.20 (-0.38%)
     

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market (2020 to 2025) - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025).

Unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are considered as low-cost alternatives to combat aircraft and they provide less collateral damage than missiles or aerial bombing deployed from manned aircraft. UCAVs are highly effective for targeting fast-moving infantry and can also fire warning shots with the real-time diversion of a fired missile to intentionally miss the target.

The growing realization of the UAV deployment in military operations has also encouraged vendors to offer UAVs that can be used in numerous commercial applications. These UAVs are also getting acceptances in other applications, including internet provision in remote places, aerial photography and video recording, survey and document wildlife, and public service missions. Several companies primarily offer small-UAVs that are used in agricultural, aerial photography, and data collection applications.

However, the growth of the UAV market can be hindered by technological and legal constraints such as limited endurance, SWaP and bandwidth challenges, and the presence of non-uniform laws and regulations that can restrict the usage of such systems in the airspace of certain countries.

Key Market Trends

Military Segment is Expected to Dominate the UAV Market

During the last decade, the adoption rate of medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAVs has drastically increased as the major operators such as the US Army have been seeking to optimize the use of such robotic process automation (RPA) for addressing the persistent challenges in the ISR missions. Various new contracts are being awarded to cater to the increased demand. Emerging military powerhouses such as China, India, and Iran are upgrading their UAV arsenal to counter the threat of being outgunned on the aerial front. In February 2018, China's domestically produced UAV completed a 6-day live-fire test with various ammunition covering both extensive bombing and precise targeting. The CH-4 was developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), based on the previous model, the CH-3. It reportedly claims to offer better basic performance than the General Atomics' MQ-1 Predator.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth in the UAV Market

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the expansion of defense capabilities in key countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The paradigm shift in favor of unmanned systems reflects the military's general tendency to be at par with the most advanced technology available and perceptions of the emergence of asymmetrical warfare. Countries such as China, India, and Pakistan have been upgrading their respective inventories of military UAVs. Collaborative efforts are underway by dominant market players to capture the high growth potential of the market.

Similarly, in March 2016, the Indian Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced its intention to acquire over 5,000 UAVs worth nearly USD 3 billion over the next decade. This has resulted in Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) partnering with Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies and Elcom Systems to cater to the production, assembly, and support of UAVs in India. As of May 2018, India's indigenously developed Rustom-II MALE UAV prototype has been undergoing flight tests for making design changes to increase its flight altitude and is expected to enter service by 2020. The development of home-grown UAVs is likely to increase owing to the rising initiatives for indigenous aerospace platforms, which would significantly boost the UAV market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

The unmanned aerial vehicles market is highly competitive and is marked with the presence of many prominent players competing for a larger market share. The stringent safety and regulatory policies in the defense and homeland security segment are expected to restrict the entry of new players. However, the commercial and civil segment is expected to witness rapid growth due to the entry of many players as the segment is not governed by the economies of scale. Companies with superior technical capabilities are expected to contribute significantly toward technological advances in the propulsion systems and payload characteristics of the UAVs.

This would result in a shorter development cycle time and can significantly augment the operational capabilities of mini UAVs. Since the payload, endurance, and flight range of a UAV platform are the primary concerns of OEMs and operators alike, the emergence of alternative fuel-powered UAVs is expected to cause significant changes in the competitive scenario. Moreover, the use of composite-based materials for the construction of critical components and parts of UAV would likely increase the capabilities of the UAV platforms and fuel its widespread adoption across different industries.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 UAV Size
5.1.1 Small UAV
5.1.2 Medium UAV
5.1.3 Large UAV
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Military
5.2.2 Civil and Commercial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 Germany
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
6.2.2 AeroVironment, Inc.
6.2.3 BAE Systems plc
6.2.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.2.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.
6.2.6 General Atomics
6.2.7 Parrot Drones SAS
6.2.8 IAI Group
6.2.9 Thales Group
6.2.10 Airbus SE
6.2.11 The Boeing Company
6.2.12 Microdrones GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t70q17

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Watch Out AMD, Intel Is Waking From Its Slumber

    Over the last half decade or so, hardly any stocks have outperformed the market to the extent Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has. The huge market gains have been a reflection of the company’s real-world performance, which has seen the chipmaker considerably close the gap on its traditionally much bigger rival Intel (INTC). Apart from offering superior products, AMD has made the most of Intel’s production delays to eat away at its CPU dominance. However, 2021 is shaping up to be a different year to recent ones. Intel has been taking meaningful steps to turn its business around, and only recently appointed a new CEO, and one with proper pedigree at that. Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore notes how the new figure at the rival’s helm, could impact AMD’s forward charge. “While we expect AMD to continue to execute on its new product ramps, and any changes to INTC’s manufacturing strategy will not impact competitive intensity for at least 2-3 years, we do expect this topic to increasingly weigh on the LT AMD thesis,” the 5-star analyst noted. “Consequently, despite increasing our revenue estimates in the near term (higher semi-custom + PC CPU revenue, with EPS slightly falling due to a higher tax rate in 2021), we expect the increased uncertainty around competitive intensity to weigh on AMD’s already premium valuation.” While Seymore tempers expectations of future performance, he expects AMD to beat the estimates when the company reports 4Q20 earnings early next month (Feb 2.). Seymore expects AMD to deliver revenue of $3.06 billion, a 9% quarter-over-quarter uptick, near the high end of AMD’s guidance and above the $3.02 billion consensus estimate. While on the bottom line, Seymore anticipates EPS of $0.48, above his previous forecast of $0.47. Looking further ahead, while Seymore says AMD might be at risk of losing market share to Intel over the long term, “given positive data points in the gaming ecosystem,” the analyst raised his 1Q21 revenue estimate from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion (Street expects to $2.70 billion). That said, for now, Seymore expects AMD shares to stay range bound. The analyst rates the stock a Hold, along with a $90 price target. (To watch Seymore’s track record, click here) Where does the rest of the Street side on this chip player? AMD maintains a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 23 recent ratings. These include 15 Buys, 6 Holds, and 2 Sells. Shares are trading at $89.45, and the $96.55 average price target suggests room for about 8% upside. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for chip stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why Netflix stock is going haywire after its latest earnings report

    This is why Netflix shares are really going bonkers after the company's latest earnings report.

  • Biden to Bar Keystone Pipeline in Reversal of Early Trump Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden will cancel the Keystone XL oil pipeline hours after becoming president on Wednesday, killing once again a cross-border project that had won a four-year reprieve under his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.In one of his first major environmental actions, Biden will revoke TC Energy Corp.’s pipeline permit via an executive order because it doesn’t “serve the U.S. national interest,” according to fact sheet from his transition team.The move brings Keystone’s fate full circle, repeating a decision made in 2015 by President Barack Obama to keep the pipeline from crossing the border. Trump reversed that in 2017 on his fourth full day in office over the objections of environmental groups.Environmentalists are counting on the latest rejection -- coming more than a dozen years since the pipeline was first proposed -- to stick. They argue the project would provide an outlet for heavy Canadian oil sands crude extracted in Alberta through particularly energy-intensive processes that ratchet up its carbon footprint.“Putting a stop to the dirty and dangerous Keystone XL tar sands pipeline immediately and once and for all would be an important first step and testament to the leadership of the diverse grassroots movement that has long pushed to stop it and other harmful pipelines,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, a senior vice president with the environmental group League of Conservation Voters.Biden promised the action on the campaign trail, yet his formal step still provoked outrage from oil industry leaders and some labor unions that support the project.“The Biden administration has chosen to listen to the voices of fringe activists instead of union members and the American consumer on Day 1,” said the United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters in an emailed statement based on news reports before the action.Construction of Keystone XL already began last year, jump started with a $1.1 billion investment by the province of Alberta. Whole segments of the line, including one that crosses to U.S.-Canadian border, have already been built.TC Energy has worked to make the project more palatable to a Democratic administration, inking labor agreements with four major pipeline unions last August, agreeing to sell an equity stake in the line to indigenous communities along the route and promising to power it entirely with renewable energy.Still, Keystone XL has been a lightning rod for controversy and a litmus test for environmentalism almost since it was first proposed in 2005. The 1,179 mile (1,897 kilometer) segment is designed to move oil from Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, then connect with an existing network feeding crude to the Gulf Coast. The line would carry as much as 830,000 barrels of oil a day.Opponents argue it will stimulate oil sands development, contributing to climate change.Years ago, proponents of the controversial crude pipeline argued that more of Canada’s cheaper, heavy crude would help fuel producers on the U.S. Gulf Coast wean off supplies from countries like Venezuela or the conflict-prone Middle East.But refiners in Texas and Louisiana have become increasingly flexible, using more of the abundant light oil from shale fields. Plus, Canadian crude’s price advantage has narrowed, and imports from the country have roughly doubled in a decade to a steady flow of more than 3.5 million barrels a day, without Keystone XL.“It’s not an issue for refiners,” said Robert Campbell, head of oil products research at Energy Aspects Ltd. “They can switch into domestic light. The hurt would be on oil sands producers.”Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Tuesday urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take steps to save the permit, saying its revocation “would damage the Canada-U.S. bilateral relationship.”Keystone XL was one of only a handful of energy and mining projects Biden took an explicit stand against while on the campaign trail. Environmentalists emboldened by his move on Keystone are already pressuring him to revoke a critical authorization allowing continued operation of Energy Transfer LP’s Dakota Access oil pipeline and take action against Enbridge Inc.’s plan to replace and expand its aging Line 3 pipeline from Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin.From the archive -- Why the Keystone Project Is Controversial: QuickTake“It’s exciting news,” said Dallas Goldtooth, an organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network. “Now what are you going to do about Line 3 and the Dakota Access pipeline? We are happy, but we want to see what comes next.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 of IBM Watson's Top Stock Picks

    IBM Watson picked these stocks to outperform.Artificial intelligence will likely revolutionize the global economy in the next several decades, and Wall Street is not immune to the AI disruption.

  • UPDATE: Bionano Genomics prices $200 million underwritten stock offering at a discount of $6 a share

    Bionano Genomics Inc. priced a $200 million underwritten stock offering announced late Tuesday at a discount of $6 a share, selling 33.3 million shares. The stock closed Tuesday at an alltime high of $9.14. The genome sequencing company's shares have gained 662% in the last 12 months on little news flow, and trading volumes have been active in recent sessions. Bionano previously sold 29 million shares at $3.05 a share less than two weeks ago. The stock fell 22% in premarket trade to reflect the dilutive effect of the offering. Oppenheimer was sole bookrunner on the deal with BITG acting as lead manager and Ladenburg Thalmann and Maxim Group acting as co-managers. Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase another 5 million shares at the offering price. Bionano shares traded for less than $1 for much of 2020, before prices shot higher just before the end of the year despite no public announcements about changes at the genome-analysis company, which lost nearly $30 million on sales of $4.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.

  • Gevo shares slide 20% premarket on news of $350 million stock offering

    Shares of renewable energy company Gevo Inc. slid 20% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the company said it is selling $350 million of shares in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market. The company is offering 43.75 million shares, priced at a discount of $8 each. The stock closed Tuesday at $11.03. H.C. Wainwright is acting as placement agent on the deal. Proceeds will be used to fund capital projects, for working capital and for general corporate purposes. Englewood, Colo.-based Gevo's shares have gained 404% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 14%.

  • These Stocks Are More of a Gamble Than an Investment

    Academics say there’s more in common with stock-market investing and gambling than you might imagine. And they have a simple methodology for determining that stocks are gambles rather than investments.

  • Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Plan Changes in 2021

    Here's everything you need to know about Social Security raises, cost for Medicare premiums and retirement plan limits for 2021.

  • How the stock market and economy performed under Democratic presidents

    Historical data shows the stock market does well when Democrats are in charge.

  • Ford Must Recall 3M Vehicles Due To Dangerous Airbags, Orders NHTSA

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will have to recall 3 million vehicles due to defective airbags, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Reuters reported Tuesday.What Happened: The federal regulator rejected Ford and Mazda Motor Corporation's (OTC: MZDAY) petitions centered around avoiding the recall of the dangerous Takata airbags, according to Reuters.The agency said on its website that 2006 Ford Ranger and Mazda B-Series vehicles are at a far higher risk for exploding airbags, which could injure or kill vehicle occupants due to emanating fragments."These vehicles can and should be repaired immediately," the regulator said. Ford said Tuesday that the affected vehicles were subject to an earlier recall for the passenger-side airbag, according to Reuters.See Also: GM To Recall 5.9M Vehicles Over Faulty Airbags As NHTSA Turns Down PetitionWhy It Matters: Affected vehicles include Ford Ranger, Fusion, Edge, Lincoln, Zephyr/MKZ, Mercury Milan, and Lincoln MKX, noted Reuters.The defect has led to the largest automotive recall in U.S. history -- necessitating the refurbishing of 67 million airbags.The inflators have reportedly led to the death of at least 27 people around the world and 18 in the United States and have caused over 400 injuries. Ford must submit to NHTSA a "proposed schedule for the notification of vehicle owners and the launch of a remedy" within 30 days, as per Reuters.Last week, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was asked by the regulator to recall 158,000 Model S, X vehicles due to defective touchscreens.Price Action: Ford shares closed nearly 1.9% higher on Tuesday at $10.02 and gained 1% in the after-hours session.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Self-Driving Vehicles Can Now Be Made Without Steering Wheels Under New NHTSA Rules * Tesla Model 3 Was UK's Best Selling Battery EV In 2020(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    Alibaba stock is an IBD Long-Term Leader with outstanding fundamentals, but does that make the China bellwether a buy right now?

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma makes first public appearance in three months

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance since October on Wednesday when he spoke to a group of teachers by video, easing concern about his unusual absence from the limelight and sending shares in the e-commerce giant surging. Speculation over Ma's whereabouts has swirled in the wake of news this month that he was replaced in the final episode of a reality TV show he had been a judge on, and amid a regulatory clampdown by Beijing on his sprawling business empire. The billionaire, who commands a cult-like reverence in China, had not appeared in public since Oct. 24, when he blasted China's regulatory system in a speech at a Shanghai forum.

  • Procter & Gamble Tops Q2 Earnings Forecast, Boosts 2021 Guidance: Shares Jump

    Procter & Gamble boosted its fiscal 2021 profit forecast Wednesday after health care and home sales drove stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings for the consumer brands group.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    The disruption of society and business due to the Covid-19 pandemic has battered the stock market, but Amazon is uniquely positioned to perform well due to changes in consumer behavior.

  • 2021's Dividend Aristocrats List: All 65 Stocks

    Rock-solid dividend aristocrats you can bank onFinding great dividend stocks is hard work. Any company can pay a dividend.

  • If your spouse died in 2020, skipping this tax rule could result in a harsh penalty

    You will be among the many whose federal income tax situation is affected. Here are five important things to know at tax return time, which will be here all too soon. Unless you remarried by 12/31/20, you were considered single for all of last year for federal income tax purposes.

  • The credit score to get a mortgage has soared — what can a borrower do?

    The average score needed for a home loan is the highest in years, the Fed says.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

    This year has already started with a bang, and with a “blue wave” looming over the United States, three industries could be ready to explode

  • Best Tech Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now: 5 Growth Stocks Leading The Stock Market

    The best tech stocks to buy and watch are strong price performers with healthy fundamentals, thanks to a new product or service that's driving growth.

  • Chips Are in Short Supply. Here’s 1 Stock to Play the Shortage.

    Chip shortages around the world have created an opportunity for investors to take a look at semiconductor distribution companies.