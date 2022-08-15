Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Report 2022: Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market
Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2026
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) is defined as an automated workflow infrastructure process encompassing flight, from flight planning, through in-flight monitoring, separation assurance and collision resolution. UTM is growing in popularity and importance as the only feasible technology solution to ensure safety of drones and aircraft.
Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing UAV traffic in commercial airspace. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) have been growing rapidly in popularity in recent years with UAVs forecast to be the most dynamic growth sector of the global aerospace industry. Over the last decade, UAVs have expanded beyond military applications to a wide range of commercial applications ranging from package delivery, agriculture/farming to emergency services.
Approval of commercial drones and their legal use is directly related to the development of workable and reliable Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) solutions, since uncontrolled flying puts infrastructure and lives in danger and increases the risk of damage to people and property. UTM is therefore growing in popularity and importance as the only feasible technology solution to ensure safety of drones and aircraft.
Continuous innovations in detect-and-avoid technology are vital to the successful development of UTM and also for the integration of drones into the national airspace. Public and private investments in UTM are growing as companies scramble to get their drones `airworthy` via BVLOS.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) estimated at US$791.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period.
The future expansion of the UTM services market is anticipated to be favored by supportive standards and regulations that would allow for commercial, regular and automated BVLOS operations across Europe and North America. These developments are poised to create the requirement of sophisticated UTM services. The UTM software helps create a platform to perform multiple tasks to support drone operations, including real-time tracking of all drones in the air, showing restricted and non- restricted airspaces to help pilots avoid zones where flying is not allowed.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):
AirMap
Altitude Angel
Delair
DJI
Frequentis
Harris Corporation
Leonardo S.p.A
Lockheed Martin
Nova Systems
OneSky
PrecisionHawk
Sensefly SA
Skyward IO
Thales Group
Unifly
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Insight into Innovative Technologies that Enable Autonomous Anti-Collision Flight
Select Recent Collaborations and Developments in UMT Space
Geofencing & Drone Zones, Attractive Solutions for Traffic Management
As Drone Incidents Continue to Rise in the Commercial Sector, the Need for UTM is Becoming More Urgent Than Ever: % Breakdown of Drone Incidents by Type
5G to Strengthen the UTM Ecosystem
Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
EU's 5G!Drones Project to Steer Implementation of 5G in UAV Domain
AI Finds Increasing Application in UTM Development
Blockchain Exudes Potential to Address UTM Challenges Regarding Drones in Airspace
Need for UMT Scales up as Unmanned Aircraft Systems Tap Wider Opportunities
Drone Air Taxis for Commuters to Add to Drone Overcrowding, Driving the Need for UTM
With Airbus & Uber Among Other Stakeholders Stepping Up their Investments in Flying Cars/Drones to Carry People & Cargo, UTM Comes Under Pressure for Accelerated Innovation
Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market
FAA's New Rules Herald Better Future for Drones in Commercial Deliveries
Europe Focuses on Establishing Robust STM Approach
Switzerland to Introduce UTM Services
Austria Aims to Develop National UTMS
Denmark Plans to Test UTM Platform to Integrate Commercial Drones into Airspace
Port of Antwerp Becomes First Seaport to Deploy UTM System to Accommodate Drones
UK's New Act to Bring Regulatory Regime for Drones Out of Flux
Drones Gain Spotlight for Emergency Response for Pandemic Management, Driving Up the Importance of UTM
Increased Deployment of Drone Delivery Operations Drives Demand for UTM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry
Demand for UTM to Rise as Drone Deliveries Mark a New Chapter in eCommerce
Pandemic Drives the Drone Delivery Boom
Airborne Drones in Smart Cities for Surveillance, a Growth Catalyst in the UTM Market
Increasing Application of Drones in Agriculture Drives Opportunities for UTM
Application of Agricultural Drones throughout the Crop Cycle
Pandemic Accelerates Uptake of Drones in Agriculture
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3j4ye8
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900