U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,580.50
    +9.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,303.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,260.00
    +54.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,096.60
    +4.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.53
    +1.10 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.35 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +3.07 (+16.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5100
    -0.0750 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,994.48
    +168.32 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.82
    -13.56 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.67
    +21.12 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026 - 5G to Strengthen the UTM Ecosystem

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Global market for Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) estimated at US$603.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR to reach US$925.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.2% share of the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market.

The future expansion of the UTM services market is anticipated to be favored by supportive standards and regulations that would allow for commercial, regular and automated BVLOS operations across Europe and North America. These developments are poised to create the requirement of sophisticated UTM services.

The UTM software helps create a platform to perform multiple tasks to support drone operations, including real-time tracking of all drones in the air, showing restricted and non- restricted airspaces to help pilots avoid zones where flying is not allowed.

UTM is growing in popularity and importance as the only feasible technology solution to ensure safety of drones and aircraft. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing UAV traffic in commercial airspace. Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) have been growing rapidly in popularity in recent years with UAVs forecast to be the most dynamic growth sector of the global aerospace industry.

Approval of commercial drones and their legal use is directly related to the development of workable and reliable UTM solutions, since uncontrolled flying puts infrastructure and lives in danger and increases the risk of damage to people and property. Continuous innovations in detect-and-avoid technology are vital to the successful development of UTM and also for the integration of drones into the national airspace.

Public and private investments in UTM are growing as companies scramble to get their drones `airworthy` via BVLOS. Successfully tested UTMs are eligible for waiver from the line-of-sight requirement imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As drones prove indispensable for timely and effective Covid-19 epidemic monitoring and response, demand for drones is fast tracking and UTM will also grow in prominence and urgency as the world anxiously awaits for safe drone operation.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $453.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $79.1 Million by 2026

The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$453.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 66.1% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$79.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 16.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$98.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Several UTM projects are underway the world over i.e. the EU's SESAR initiative expected to roll out by 2020; the unmanned Aircraft Systems Service Suppliers initiative launched by NASA in the United States; Airbus UTM, the only FAA approved LAANC (Low Altitude Authorization and Navigation Capability) service provider in the United States. UTM is now poised to play a critical role in the emerging urban air mobility ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Pandemic Presents a Mixed Bag of Challenges and Opportunities for Drones Market

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Weighs on Global Adoption of UTM Systems

  • Growing UAV Traffic in Commercial Airspace: The Foundation for Growth in the Market

  • Reasons Behind the Proliferation of Drones

  • A Review of Existing and Emerging Use Cases in the Commercial Space

  • Why Unmanned Traffic Management is Important for Drones?

  • Key Components and Features

  • Regulations to Ensure Seamless Integration

  • BVLOS for Unmanned Industry

  • A Review of UTM Initiatives Worldwide

  • Recent Industry Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)

  • AirMap

  • Altitude Angel

  • Delair

  • DJI

  • Frequentis

  • Harris Corporation

  • Leonardo S.p.A

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Nova Systems

  • OneSky

  • PrecisionHawk

  • Sensefly SA

  • Skyward IO

  • Thales Group

  • Unifly

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • An Insight into Innovative Technologies that Enable Autonomous Anti-Collision Flight

  • Select Recent Collaborations and Developments in UMT Space

  • Geofencing & Drone Zones, Attractive Solutions for Traffic Management

  • As Drone Incidents Continue to Rise in the Commercial Sector, the Need for UTM is Becoming More Urgent Than Ever

  • 5G to Strengthen the UTM Ecosystem

  • EU's 5G!Drones Project to Steer Implementation of 5G in UAV Domain

  • AI Finds Increasing Application in UTM Development

  • Blockchain Exudes Potential to Address UTM Challenges Regarding Drones in Airspace

  • Need for UMT Scales up as Unmanned Aircraft Systems Tap Wider Opportunities

  • Drone Air Taxis for Commuters to Add to Drone Overcrowding, Driving the Need for UTM

  • Imposition of Stricter Regulations Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market

  • New Regulatory Developments in Select Regions/Countries Worldwide

  • FAA's New Rules Herald Better Future for Drones in Commercial Deliveries

  • Europe Focuses on Establishing Robust STM Approach

  • Switzerland to Introduce UTM Services

  • Austria Aims to Develop National UTMS

  • Denmark Plans to Test UTM Platform to Integrate Commercial Drones into Airspace

  • Port of Antwerp Becomes First Seaport to Deploy UTM System to Accommodate Drones

  • UK's New Act to Bring Regulatory Regime for Drones Out of Flux

  • Drones Gain Spotlight for Emergency Response for Pandemic Management, Driving Up the Importance of UTM

  • Increased Deployment of Drone Delivery Operations Drives Demand for UTM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry

  • Demand for UTM to Rise as Drone Deliveries Mark a New Chapter in eCommerce

  • Pandemic Drives the Drone Delivery Boom

  • Airborne Drones in Smart Cities for Surveillance, a Growth Catalyst in the UTM Market

  • Increasing Application of Drones in Agriculture Drives Opportunities for UTM

  • Application of Agricultural Drones throughout the Crop Cycle

  • Pandemic Accelerates Uptake of Drones in Agriculture

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9z13c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-unmanned-traffic-management-utm-market-report-2021-market-to-reach-1-6-billion-by-2026---5g-to-strengthen-the-utm-ecosystem-301463697.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • The Microsoft-Activision deal will ‘raise a lot of questions from regulators,’ analyst says

    Global X ETFs Research Analyst Pedro Palandrani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how Microsoft is positioning itself for metaverse prospects.

  • Leading Tesla shareholder wants automaker to issue deliveries guidance above Wall Street estimates

    Leo KoGuan, who according to Bloomberg is the third-largest individual shareholder at Tesla (TSLA) on Wednesday was publicly lobbying the company over Twitter on what guidance it should provide. KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire founder of software maker SHI International, tweeted to CEO Elon Musk to guide to 1.6 million deliveries with a margin above 30%. According to FactSet, analyst expectations are for 1.47 million deliveries, and a gross margin for autos ex regulatory credits of 28.4%.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    The IRS has good news for retirees starting in 2022: you can now keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts thanks to lower required minimum distributions (RMDs). For the first time in 20 years, the Internal Revenue Service has … Continue reading → The post Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Turnaround Stocks That Can Bounce Back Big Time in 2022

    If we strictly looked at the performance of the major U.S. stock indexes, 2021 was a great year. While no investor enjoys seeing their stocks go in reverse, patience has a way of paying off handsomely in the stock market. In 2022, the following trio of turnaround stocks have the catalysts needed to bounce back in a big way.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • UnitedHealth stock gains after profit, revenue rise above expectations

    Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. rose 0.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health insurer reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and affirmed its full-year outlook. Net income increased to $4.07 billion, or $4.26 a share, from $2.21 billion, or $2.30 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $4.48, above the FactSet consensus of $4.30. Revenue grew 12.6% to $73.74 billion, topping the FactSet con

  • Interest rate surge reflects Fed policy that 'overstayed its welcome': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, January 19, 2021.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Toyota Shares Sink Most in Nearly Two Years on Output Target Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. shares fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday morning, their biggest intraday loss since March 2020, after the company warned it expects to miss its production target for this fiscal year. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Stocks Reverse Declines With Focus on Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European equities reversed a selloff on Wednesday as earnings optimism offset concerns about rising bond yields.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesContra

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Market

  • Why Blink Charging Stock Lit Up Today

    What happened Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stock is electric today, with its shares shooting up 10% as of 12:50 p.m. ET in response to some really big news from the electric car charging network: General Motors (NYSE: GM) is plugging into Blink.

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.