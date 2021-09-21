U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.50
    +34.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,127.00
    +288.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.75
    +111.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.00
    +24.20 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.02
    +0.73 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.50
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.04
    +2.23 (+10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3678
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4230
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,438.24
    -783.51 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.49
    -44.89 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,981.63
    +77.72 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market (2021 to 2026) - Innovation in Applications and Products Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by Type (Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Marine, Transportation, Pipes & Tanks, Artificial Stone, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics) & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unsaturated polyester resins market size will grow to USD 12.9 billion by 2026 from USD 9.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the 2021-2026 period. The demand of UPRs is rapidly increasing in medical, aerospace & defense, coatings, and other applications, especially in the APAC region.

The driving factors for the UPR market is the economical price of the resin in comparison with the other resins. The growth in industries like building & construction, transportation, wind energy and composite manufacturing is helping in growth of UPR market. The greater acceptance of other resins and a factor that properties of UPR changes with its quality, is becoming a restraint in the development of UPR market.

Artificial stones is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of unsaturated polyester resin market

Artificial Stones is the fastest-growing end-use industry in terms of value. The increase in demand of decorative products all over the world is driving the use of unsaturated polyester resin in artificial stones industry. Artificial stones are made by using UPRs as a bonding agent. Artificial stones are used to build terrazzo, artificial marble, artificial granite, and mini-crystal glass plates.

Orthophthalic resin is the largest resin segment of the Unsaturated polyester resin market

Orthophthalic resin is the most used unsaturated polyester resin in the market. Orthophthalic resins are known in the industry as basic resins. They are less expensive than other resin types, such as vinyl esters, isophthalic polyesters, and epoxies. They are the cheapest form of UPRs available in the resins industry. Orthophthalic resin is beneficial in terms of cost, toughness, and chemical resistance in comparison to other resins, such as isophthalic, DCPD, and terephthalic resins.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market for unsaturated polyester resin during the forecasted period

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing UPRs market. It is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value and volume both. The market is expected to witness significant growth in automotive, construction, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and industrial assembly sectors in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The growth of these industries is influencing the growth of the UPRs market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market
4.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by End-use Industry
4.3 APAC: Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by End-use Industry and Country, 2020
4.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries
4.5 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market: Growing Demand from APAC
4.6 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Growth in Construction and Wind Energy Industries
5.2.1.2 Growth in FRP, Automotive, and Composite Manufacturing Industries
5.2.1.3 Economical Advantages Over Other Resins
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Greater Acceptance of Other Resins
5.2.2.2 Properties of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Change with Its Quality
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies and Their Future Growth
5.2.3.2 Innovation in Applications and Products
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Disadvantages of Styrene Usage
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
5.5 COVID-19 Impact
5.5.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.5.2 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment
5.6 Export-Import Trade Statistics
5.6.1 Trade Scenario 2016-2020
5.7 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.8 Patents Analysis
5.9 Regulations
5.10 Case Study Analysis
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.12 Value Chain Analysis
5.13 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Ecosystem

6 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Orthophthalic Resins
6.2.1 Most Used Resin Type Because of Its Low Price
6.3 Isophthalic Resins
6.3.1 to Capture the Market of Orthophthalic Resin due to Advanced Properties
6.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Resins
6.4.1 Low Styrene Levels and Increasing Government Regulations on Lower VOCs to Support Demand
6.5 Other Resins
6.5.1 Gelcoat Resins
6.5.2 Terephthalic Resins
6.5.3 Chlorendic Resins

7 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by End-use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Building & Construction
7.2.1 Increasing Urbanization, Rising Standards of Living and Income, and Government Policies for Construction of New Houses to Support Market Growth
7.3 Marine
7.3.1 Improved Surface Quality and Durability of FRP Materials
7.4 Transportation
7.4.1 Increased High-Speed Rail Network in China to Support High Demand
7.5 Pipes & Tanks
7.5.1 Superior Mechanical Properties of FRP Pipes Generating High Demand
7.6 Electrical & Electronics
7.6.1 Large Consumer Electronics Market in China, Japan, and India to Boost Market
7.7 Wind Energy
7.7.1 Significant Demand in Manufacturing Material of Wind Blades
7.8 Artificial Stones
7.8.1 Increasing Demand for Decorative Products in Artificial Stone Industry
7.9 Others

8 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Unsaturated Polyester Resin Players
9.2 Competitive Evaluation Matrix
9.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Share Analysis
9.4 Competitive Scenario and Trends
9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
9.5.1 Stars
9.5.2 Pervasive
9.5.3 Emerging Leaders
9.5.4 Participants
9.6 SME Matrix, 2021
9.6.1 Responsive Companies
9.6.2 Progressive Companies
9.6.3 Starting Blocks
9.6.4 Dynamic Companies
9.7 Market Ranking Analysis
9.8 Revenue Analysis

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Major Companies
10.1.1 Polynt-Reichhold Group
10.1.2 Ineos Group
10.1.3 Royal DSM
10.1.4 AOC
10.1.5 BASF SE
10.1.6 Andercol
10.1.7 Alfa S.A.B, de C.V.
10.1.8 Grupo Quimico Industrial de Toluca SA de CV
10.1.9 Poliformas Plasticas, SA de CV
10.1.10 Allnex GmbH
10.2 Other Key Companies
10.2.1 UPC Technology Corp.
10.2.2 Scott Bader Company Ltd.
10.2.3 Byrsa (Barnices Y Resinas)
10.2.4 LERG SA
10.2.5 Showa Denko K.K.
10.2.6 The Dow Chemical Co.
10.2.7 Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.
10.2.8 Interplastic Corporation
10.2.9 Sino Polymer
10.2.10 Qualipoly Chemical Corporation

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6vj32

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Shell Investors Get Surprise $7 Billion Payout on Shale Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon,

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Expected fallout from potential Evergrande collapse

    Derek Scissors American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the markets as the Evergrande crisis continues to develop.

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • How Much It Takes to Be in the Top 1%

    Democrats are in the middle of a major effort to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help offset the cost of their proposed expansion of the social safety net. “How is it possible for millionaires and billionaires that can pay a lower rate of tax than teachers, firefighters, or law enforcement officers?” President Joe Biden asked during remarks on the economy delivered at the White House last week. “Big corporations and the super wealthy have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Plug Power Will Make Hydrogen From Water in California Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- Plug Power Inc. plans to make green hydrogen from waste water in drought-stricken California, a potential model for producing the clean-burning fuel at a time when clean water is in short supply. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Sw

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Evergrande Declines Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $

  • Can Lucid Stock Clear Up? This Is What You Need to Know

    EV stocks have witnessed quite a decent amount of interest from investors over the past few years. Several factors contributed to the surging investor enthusiasm for these stocks. Among the top contributors to investors' appetite for EV stocks has been the incredible growth seen with incumbents such as Tesla (TSLA), as well as the recently bullish political landscape for electric vehicles spurred by President Biden's American Jobs Plan. Of course, this narrative remains strong for growth investo

  • 3 Ways to Invest in Meme Stocks Safely

    Many investors are drawn to meme stocks because they have the potential to be very profitable. Earlier this year, meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) saw their share prices soar, making investors in those companies who sold at a profit very wealthy. Or, to put it another way, the record-breaking gains AMC and GameStop saw earlier in the year were not necessarily reflective of the value of those companies.