U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,252.25
    -34.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,770.00
    -211.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,390.75
    -132.50 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.30
    -19.40 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.28
    -1.22 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.20
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.32 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0089
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    +0.70 (+3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1887
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4830
    +0.6210 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,766.86
    -1,682.16 (-7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    516.79
    -40.94 (-7.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.66
    -8.19 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Global Upholstered Furniture Market and Consumption Forecasts, 2022-2023, with Analysis of the Competitive System

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Upholstered Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report offers a comprehensive picture of the upholstered furniture sector on a global level, providing basic data (production, consumption, imports, and exports for the time series 2012-2021), 2022-2023 upholstered furniture consumption forecasts, detailed profiles of the world-leading manufacturers and a special focus on the Top 20 world upholstered furniture countries, also including the analysis of the competitive system.

Upholstered Furniture: World Market Outlook

This study highlights the largest upholstered furniture markets, the growth and openness to imports and the role of the major exporting countries in the world marketplace. The analysis of the global production of upholstered furniture outlines the major producing countries and provides a breakdown by covering material (leather, fabric, other).

Prospects of the world trade of upholstered furniture and market scenario up to 2023 are based on analysis of industry dynamics and macro-economic indicators.

World consumption and production of upholstered furniture are broken down by geographical area: EU (27), UK, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland; Central and Eastern Europe outside the EU; Asia and Pacific; the Middle East and Africa; North America; South America.

The breakdown of the upholstered furniture production by covering material (leather, fabric, and other covering) is provided by geographical area (EU (27), UK, Norway, Switzerland and Iceland, North America, Asia, and Pacific, Russia) and a selection of major producing countries.

Key Markets and the Most Important Countries in the Global Upholstered Furniture Sector

The report focuses on the Top 20 world upholstered furniture markets (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam), providing:

  • Production, consumption and international trade of upholstered furniture for the time series 2012-2021

  • Production of upholstered furniture in value and volume (data in quantity not available for Australia and South Korea)

  • For selected countries: breakdown of production value by covering material (leather, fabric and other)

  • Leading upholstered furniture manufacturers: Top manufacturers in each country ranked by upholstered furniture turnover and short profiles of major companies (for a total of around 750 considered firms) with Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Telephone, Web, Email address, Activity, Product Portfolio, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Exports share on total turnover, Manufacturing plants, Upholstered furniture production on total revenues

  • Upholstered furniture exports by country of destination and imports by country of origin

  • Real growth of upholstered furniture consumption. Forecasts 2022-2023

Moreover, for the 70 most important countries for upholstery production, consumption, and trade, including the Top 20, the study provides summary tables: historical series on production, consumption, and trade of upholstered furniture, the openness of the sector to foreign trade, consumption growth (forecasts), the origin of imports, the destination of exports and country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context.

Leading Manufacturers in the World Upholstered Furniture Industry

A special section provides detailed company profiles for the 30 leading upholstered furniture manufacturers worldwide: headquarter, activity and product portfolio, turnover (last available year), controlled companies and subsidiaries, financial performance (growth of total revenues and employees), production facilities, distribution, and retailing strategies.

Key Topics Covered

INTRODUCTION. SCOPES AND STRUCTURE OF THE RESEARCH REPORT

PART I. THE WORLD UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDUSTRY

1. The world market for upholstered furniture

  • World consumption of upholstered furniture and largest markets

  • Opening of the world upholstered furniture market

2. World production of upholstered furniture

  • World production of upholstered furniture and major producing countries

  • Breakdown of upholstered furniture production by covering material (leather, fabric and other)

  • Upholstered furniture exports. Major exporting countries

3. The Outlook: prospects of the global upholstered furniture trade and consumption

  • Upholstered furniture trade matrix. Destination of exports and Origin of Imports

  • World upholstered furniture trade 2012-2021

  • Upholstered furniture consumption in large markets 2022-2023

PART II. UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDICATORS

4. World Tables

  • Overview of the world upholstered furniture sector

  • The 70 Countries, alphabetical order and rankings

  • Opening Of Upholstered Furniture Markets. Growth of exports and imports

  • Forecasts. Upholstered furniture consumption 2022-2023

PART III. TOP COUNTRIES IN THE UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDUSTRY

  • A detailed analysis of the top 20 upholstered furniture consuming countries in the world (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam) including:

  • Production, consumption and international trade of upholstered furniture for the time series 2012-2021

  • Production of upholstered furniture in value and quantity;

  • Breakdown of production value by covering material (leather, fabric and other);

  • Leading upholstered furniture manufacturers: Top manufacturers in the country ranked by upholstered furniture turnover and short profiles of major companies;

  • Upholstered furniture exports by country of destination and imports by country of origin;

  • Real growth of upholstered furniture consumption. Forecasts 2022-2023.

PART IV. SELECTED PROFILES OF MAJOR FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS

  • Detailed profiles of the Top Manufacturers of upholstered furniture in the world

PART V. COUNTRY TABLES

  • Summary tables for 70 countries (Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam) including:

  • The upholstered furniture sector: consumption, production, imports and exports 2012-2021

  • Opening of the upholstered furniture sector to foreign trade 2012-2021

  • Exchange rates

  • Main upholstered furniture trading partners. Origin of upholstered furniture imports and Destination of upholstered furniture exports

  • Real growth of upholstered furniture consumption. Forecasts 2022-2023.

APPENDIX

  • Notes, presentation conventions, classification of countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5v5595

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers could earn $70,000 minimum resigns

    A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.

  • Watch Out: The IRS Is Trying to Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. negotiates terms with Bavarian Nordic on monkeypox vaccine production

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the new deal the U.S. and sole monkeypox vaccine maker have reached to speed up vaccine distribution.

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • Germany Risks a Factory Exodus as Energy Prices Bite Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s industrial heartland faces a potential exodus as manufacturers of German car parts, chemicals and steel struggle to absorb power prices that rocket to new highs almost every day.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBiden's Next Grand Bargain

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • EVs: Average auction bids for Ford and Rivian’s electric pickup trucks double overall market

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares his stat of the day, which is that average auction bids for Ford's F-150 and Rivian's electric pickup truck are double the price of a Tesla and the overall EV market.

  • Bluebird stock pops after FDA approves its gene therapy drug

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss how Bluebird stock is trading after the FDA approved its gene therapy treatment.

  • With Oil, Keep Your Eyes on the Prize by Focusing on Supply

    The earth's oil supply is only going in one direction -- down -- and here's what that means for investors.

  • Two SAP Staffers Say HR Mishandled Their Work-Event Rape Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Two women who worked at SAP SE filed reports to the software company’s human resources department within 18 months of each other saying that they were raped by colleagues while attending after-work events on business trips.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed

  • FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Express Expanding Its Edit Fleet With First Men’s-only Store

    The brand is hoping to reach new customers with the smaller-format shops.

  • China’s GigaCloud Goes Public in U.S., Bucking Delisting Trend

    The e-commerce company generates all of its revenue outside of China and says it is prepared to switch auditors if needed to satisfy U.S. regulatory requirements.

  • AT&T employees ‘forced’ back to the office started a Change.org petition to make remote work permanent

    The telecom giant is reportedly reneging on its promise of a six-month extension of its work-from-home plan. It refuses to discuss a hybrid policy, one worker says.

  • We bet you'll use these simple TikTok home hacks every single day

    Thanks to TikTok Not everything you do at home has to be a challenge. Here are some simple and helpful home hacks you can use daily.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Flotilla of Diesel Ships Heads to Europe Amid Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- A fleet of ships carrying diesel, one of the world’s most important fuels, is heading for European markets facing energy-security threats from high temperatures, soaring gas prices, and Russian disruption.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayRussia'

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Snap halts development of flying selfie drone

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Snap winding down its selfie drone.

  • Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’ and Staggering Job Cuts

    The latest firm to freeze crypto withdrawals is engaged in “proceedings” with Singaporean police.