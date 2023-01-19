U.S. markets closed

Global Urban Air Mobility Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Ehang, Lilium, Airbus, Wisk Aero and Bell Textron Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market By Platform, By Platform Operations, By Range, By Platform Architecture: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urban air mobility market is envisioned to garner $30,740 million by 2031, growing from $2,280 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The increasing need for alternative forms of transportation will drive urban air mobility market growth. To support mass movement in cities with expanding populations, transportation infrastructure needs to be managed properly. Municipal corporations and government bodies all over the world are looking at other forms of transportation to lessen traffic congestion.

It is hoped that using autonomous drones for urban air mobility will have positive effects on the environment, reduce travel times, and ease pressure on the system's current infrastructure. Urban air mobility is a newly emerging industry that aims to provide and develop new air vehicles which are quiet, dependable, and safe.

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) envisions a safe and efficient aviation transportation system that will use highly automated aircraft that will operate and transport passengers or cargo at lower altitudes within urban and suburban areas. Urban air vertical takeoff vehicles are increasingly being used for suburban, urban and rural operations around the globe and it is estimated to boost the urban air mobility market growth.

The substantial investment in infrastructure and R&D, however, may be a barrier to the growth of the worldwide market for urban air mobility. Additionally, it is anticipated that social worries regarding the safety of urban air transportation aircraft adoption will have a negative impact on the market share for urban air mobility.

Recent advancements in urban air mobility technology have demonstrated that the transportation industry is undergoing an amazing phase, offering people intelligent mobility options. The urban air mobility vehicle has a wide range of uses, including delivering taxi services, emergency services, cargo delivery, and many more.

Aircraft can transport medical personnel in the event of a natural disaster, hazardous road conditions, high traffic, or any combination of the three. When individuals suffer devastating scenarios as a result of natural calamities, urban air mobility can serve the needy populace with high-priority medical or food supplies.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought several uncertainties leading to severe economic losses as various businesses across the world were at a standstill. There were import-export restrictions laid down on major urban air mobility manufacturing in countries such as the U.S. and China, which imposed significant challenges on the market. In June 2021, Ehang the company which develops and produces urban air mobility vehicles took a new initiative in Guangzhou, China by using urban air mobility vehicles to provide medical relief and support in the quarantine and containment zones.

The key players profiled in this report include market players Ehang, Lilium Gmbh, Airbus, Wisk Aero LLC., Bell Textron, Volocopter GmbH, Workhorse Group Inc., Joby Aviation., Kitty Hawk, and Archer Aviation.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the urban air mobility(UAM) market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing urban air mobility(UAM) market opportunities.

  • Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the urban air mobility (UAM) market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global urban air mobility (UAM) market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7. Value Chain Analysis
3.8. Key Regulation Analysis
3.9. Patent Landscape
3.10. Market Share Analysis
3.11. Regulatory Guidelines

CHAPTER 4: URBAN AIR MOBILITY(UAM) MARKET, BY PLATFORM
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Air Taxis
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Air Shuttles and & Air Metro
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Personal Air Vehicles
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Cargo Air Vehicles
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency Vehicles
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country
4.7 Last-mile Delivery Vehicles
4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: URBAN AIR MOBILITY(UAM) MARKET, BY PLATFORM OPEATIONS
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Piloted
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Autonomous
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: URBAN AIR MOBILITY(UAM) MARKET, BY RANGE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Intercity
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Intracity
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: URBAN AIR MOBILITY(UAM) MARKET, BY PLATFORM ARCHITECTURE
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Rotory Wing
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Fixed Wing Hybrid
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: URBAN AIR MOBILITY(UAM) MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

