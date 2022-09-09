Global Urea Market Outlook to 2031 - Strengthen Your Decision-making Process
Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea: 2022 World Market Outlook up to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for one looking for detailed information on the world urea market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for urea.
Global Market Report:
The report features the impact of various factors on the market
The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report
The report presents possible scenarios of market development
Report Scope
The report covers global, regional and country markets of urea
It describes present situation, historical background and forecast
Comprehensive data showing urea capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
The report indicates a wealth of information on urea manufacturers and distributors
Region market overview covers the following: production of urea in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
Urea market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: UREA PROPERTIES AND USES
2. UREA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. UREA WORLD MARKET IN 2016-2021
3.1. World urea capacity
Capacity broken down by region
Capacity divided by country
Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World urea production
Global output dynamics
Production by region
Production by country
3.3. Urea consumption
World consumption
Consumption trends in Europe
Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Urea global trade
World trade dynamics
Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Urea prices
4. UREA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
Total installed capacity in country
Production in country
Manufacturers in country
Consumption of in country
Export and import in country
Prices in country
4.1. Urea European market analysis
Countries covered:
Austria
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
France
Germany
Hungary
Italy
Lithuania
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
Serbia
Slovakia
Spain
Ukraine
4.2. Urea Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
Afghanistan
Australia
Bangladesh
China
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Myanmar
New Zealand
Pakistan
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
4.3. Urea North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
Canada
USA
4.4. Urea Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
Trinidad
Venezuela
4.5. Urea Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Iraq
Kuwait
Libya
Nigeria
Oman
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
UAE
5. UREA GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST
5.1. Urea capacity and production forecast up to 2031
Global production forecast
Projects
5.2. Urea consumption forecast up to 2031
World consumption forecast
Forecast of consumption in Europe
Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Urea market prices forecast up to 2031
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE UREA MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. UREA FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. UREA END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtrcp1
