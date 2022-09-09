U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Global Urea Market Outlook to 2031 - Strengthen Your Decision-making Process

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea: 2022 World Market Outlook up to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for one looking for detailed information on the world urea market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for urea.

Global Market Report:

  • The report features the impact of various factors on the market

  • The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report

  • The report presents possible scenarios of market development

Report Scope

  • The report covers global, regional and country markets of urea

  • It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

  • Comprehensive data showing urea capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

  • The report indicates a wealth of information on urea manufacturers and distributors

  • Region market overview covers the following: production of urea in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

  • Urea market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Reasons to Buy

  • Your knowledge of the urea market will become wider

  • Analysis of the urea market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

  • You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into urea market

  • Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

  • Urea market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: UREA PROPERTIES AND USES

2. UREA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. UREA WORLD MARKET IN 2016-2021
3.1. World urea capacity

  • Capacity broken down by region

  • Capacity divided by country

  • Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World urea production

  • Global output dynamics

  • Production by region

  • Production by country

3.3. Urea consumption

  • World consumption

  • Consumption trends in Europe

  • Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

  • Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Urea global trade

  • World trade dynamics

  • Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Urea prices

4. UREA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:

  • Total installed capacity in country

  • Production in country

  • Manufacturers in country

  • Consumption of in country

  • Export and import in country

  • Prices in country

4.1. Urea European market analysis
Countries covered:

  • Austria

  • Bulgaria

  • Croatia

  • Czech Republic

  • France

  • Germany

  • Hungary

  • Italy

  • Lithuania

  • Netherlands

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Romania

  • Russia

  • Serbia

  • Slovakia

  • Spain

  • Ukraine

4.2. Urea Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:

  • Afghanistan

  • Australia

  • Bangladesh

  • China

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Japan

  • Malaysia

  • Myanmar

  • New Zealand

  • Pakistan

  • Tajikistan

  • Turkmenistan

  • Uzbekistan

  • Vietnam

4.3. Urea North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:

  • Canada

  • USA

4.4. Urea Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Colombia

  • Trinidad

  • Venezuela

4.5. Urea Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:

  • Bahrain

  • Egypt

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Kuwait

  • Libya

  • Nigeria

  • Oman

  • Qatar

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Turkey

  • UAE

5. UREA GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST
5.1. Urea capacity and production forecast up to 2031

  • Global production forecast

  • Projects

5.2. Urea consumption forecast up to 2031

  • World consumption forecast

  • Forecast of consumption in Europe

  • Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

  • Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Urea market prices forecast up to 2031

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE UREA MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. UREA FEEDSTOCK MARKET

8. UREA END-USE SECTOR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtrcp1

