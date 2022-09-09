Global Urea Market Outlook to 2031 - Strengthen Your Decision-making Process

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea: 2022 World Market Outlook up to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for one looking for detailed information on the world urea market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for urea.

Global Market Report:

The report features the impact of various factors on the market

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data will be provided in the report

The report presents possible scenarios of market development

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of urea

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing urea capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on urea manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of urea in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Urea market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Reasons to Buy

Your knowledge of the urea market will become wider

Analysis of the urea market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into urea market

Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

Urea market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: UREA PROPERTIES AND USES



2. UREA MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. UREA WORLD MARKET IN 2016-2021

3.1. World urea capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World urea production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Urea consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Urea global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Urea prices



4. UREA REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Urea European market analysis

Countries covered:

Austria

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Lithuania

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Spain

Ukraine

4.2. Urea Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

Afghanistan

Australia

Bangladesh

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Myanmar

New Zealand

Pakistan

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

4.3. Urea North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Urea Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Trinidad

Venezuela

4.5. Urea Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Kuwait

Libya

Nigeria

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

5. UREA GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST

5.1. Urea capacity and production forecast up to 2031

Global production forecast

Projects

5.2. Urea consumption forecast up to 2031

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Urea market prices forecast up to 2031



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE UREA MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. UREA FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. UREA END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtrcp1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



