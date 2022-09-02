Global Urea Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the five-year projection period, the urea market would see an extra spend of around USD 6.33 billion, rising at a CAGR of 2.56%. A focused strategic approach to Urea procurement can open up a variety of possibilities for buyers. This research also discusses the commercial effect and new prospects brought up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urea Market

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Knowledge of how to identify strategic and tactical bargaining levels that will aid in obtaining the best rates.

Learn about suitable pricing levels and get a full explanation of the merits and limitations of popular pricing schemes.

Methods for engaging with the right suppliers and identifying KPIs to assess incumbent providers.

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are described in the paper to assist purchasers in obtaining the best Urea market prices. The research also provides buyers with applicable Urea price levels, the benefits and drawbacks of common pricing methods such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing, as well as category management techniques and best practices to help them achieve their category objectives.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Suppliers' negotiating strength is limited due to pressure from substitutes and a modest amount of danger from new entrants.

Price projections can help in purchase planning, especially when combined with constant monitoring of price-influencing factors. The market anticipates a 2%-3% change throughout the projection period.

Identify advantageous prospects in Urea TCO (total cost of ownership).

Expected price prediction changes and the factors driving present and future pricing changes

Determine the pricing strategies that provide the most profitable opportunities.

SpendEdge provides a thorough view of the procurement market through the analysis, synthesis, and summarization of data from many sources. The following topics are included in our urea market procurement report:

Some of the top Urea suppliers listed in this report:

This study provides in-depth insights and analysis of the primary cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations in the Urea procurement and sourcing industry, which global suppliers have used to create competitive advantage across geographies. Among the main Urea suppliers described in depth in this study are:

Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.





SABIC

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

