U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,142.02
    +20.59 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,048.42
    +132.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,119.04
    +57.67 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.92
    +19.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.68
    +1.18 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.80
    +12.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9590
    -0.0790 (-2.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2588
    +0.0059 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5110
    +0.6100 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,193.45
    -1,075.89 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.10
    +16.47 (+2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Global Ureteral Stents Market to Surpass US$ 828.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

·3 min read

SEATTLE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global ureteral stents market is estimated to be valued at US$ 498.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent Market Insights Logo
Coherent Market Insights Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Ureteral stents Market:

Increasing product clearance by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the global ureteral stents market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on May 2, 2022, The Department of Urology, University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland, in collaboration announced that they received 510 k clearance for relief stent from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This FDA clearance can allow the relief stent to be marketed in the U.S. for patients suffering from kidney stones and other issues causing difficulty with drainage of kidney.

Request Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2172

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases in low and middle income countries is expected drive the global ureteral stents market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on February 25, 2022, an article published in PLOS One, a scientific journal, stated that a study conducted for the prevalence of chronic kidney diseases from 2011 to 2021 found that the average prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 3–5 in 14 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in Asia including Thailand, India, and Malaysia, was 11.2%.In upper-middle income countries such as China and Turkey, the prevalence of CKD stages 3–5 was 9.8%, whereas in lower-middle income nations such as Philippines and Pakistan, it was 6.4%.

Key players operating in the global ureteral stents market  include Boston Scientific Corporation, Allium Ltd.,  B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Coloplast Corp., Medline Industries, LP., Olympus America, Pnn Medical A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and company, Richard Wolf GmbH, Merit Medical Systems, Biomerics , HydrUStent SA, TAEWOONG, and Applied Medical Resources Corporation.

Request for Customization at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2172

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Product Type:

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Material Type:

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by Application:

Global Ureteral Stents Market, by End User:

Global Ureteral Stents Market, By Region:

Buy this Complete Report Now at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2172

Find related trending report below:

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedInTwitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ureteral-stents-market-to-surpass-us-828-4-million-by-2030--says-coherent-market-insights-301562695.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • 1 Green Flag For Boeing in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Given that Boeing's (NYSE: BA) stock is down slightly more than 45% over the last year -- the S&P 500 has been flat over the same period -- it makes sense to start with the red flag and finish with the green flag. Boeing's recent history contains many operational mishaps and cost overruns that have sapped investor confidence.

  • How Apple's 'Pay Later' service could roil a $200B industry

    The stock of one major buy now, pay later player, San Francisco-based Affirm, dropped 5.5% on the news Monday. But analysts say that could be an overreaction.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Fertilizers Piling Up at Brazil Ports Signal Further Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- A glut of fertilizers at the biggest Brazilian ports signals that the price of the nutrients may have to drop further before farmers start buying.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIn Paranagu

  • Target Inventory Warning Portends Retail Bloodbath

    Target inventory problem is turning out even worse than it expected just a short time ago. It also portends a summer of heavy discounts, especially in categories that Target said it was carrying too much of, such as kitchen appliances, TVs and outdoor furniture.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • After Coinbase's Latest Move, Is It Time to Sell the Stock?

    The top U.S. crypto brokerage and exchange operator reported a 35% year-over-year revenue decline and a $430 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022, a major reversal of fortune compared with prior quarters. Like many other tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Netflix, and Salesforce, Coinbase recently implemented a hiring freeze. After starting the year with plans to triple the employee headcount in 2022, the emphasis now is to focus on the most pressing business needs, like security and compliance.

  • Should You Buy Rivian Stock Now Before It's Too Late?

    Cut to today, and Rivian's market cap is just about $25.6 billion. The stock has been pummeled this year, and rightly so: Investors have had plenty of concerns, including Rivian's inability to produce its flagship R1T pickup truck at scale. Rivian's plans sound promising, Scaringe sounds confident, and the stock is trading at a fraction of its all-time highs.