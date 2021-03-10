Global Urgent Care Apps Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027
Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 5. - Influencer Pool: 1033. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.
New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urgent Care Apps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033201/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Urgent Care Apps Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Urgent Care Apps estimated at US$802.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Post-Hospital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 33.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging segment is readjusted to a revised 37% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $215.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 42.9% CAGR
- The Urgent Care Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$215.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 42.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 31.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.9% CAGR.
- In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Segment to Record 34.8% CAGR
- In the global In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 33.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$137.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 36.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
Alayacare
Allm Inc.
Argusoft (Triagetrace)
Forward
Hospify
Imprivata
Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.)
Medisafe
Patientsafe Solutions
Pivot Design Group (Viatherapy)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033201/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Urgent Care Apps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Post-Hospital by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Post-Hospital by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Post-Hospital by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Hospital
Emergency Care & Triaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-Hospital Emergency
Care & Triaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for In-Hospital
Communication & Collaboration by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for In-Hospital Communication &
Collaboration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Hospital
Communication & Collaboration by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Trauma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Trauma by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trauma by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Stroke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Stroke by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Stroke by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiac
Conditions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cardiac Conditions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiac Conditions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App Type -
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital,
Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital
Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging
and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging
and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital,
Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital
Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging
and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital,
Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital
Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging
and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging
and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care
Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging
and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care
Apps by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging
and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital,
Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital
Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App Type -
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital,
Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital
Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac
Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging
and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Post-Hospital,
Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital
Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging
and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urgent
Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency
Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care
Apps by App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urgent
Care Apps by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care
Apps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,
Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Urgent
Care Apps by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care
Apps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Urgent
Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency
Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care
Apps by App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Urgent
Care Apps by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care
Apps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,
Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care
Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care
Apps by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,
Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by App
Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging
and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: India Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by Type -
Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma, Stroke,
Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Urgent
Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency
Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by
App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care &
Triaging and In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps
by App Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging and
In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Urgent
Care Apps by Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Urgent Care Apps by
Type - Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Urgent Care Apps
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trauma,
Stroke, Cardiac Conditions and Other Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Urgent Care Apps by App Type - Post-Hospital, Pre-Hospital
Emergency Care & Triaging and In-Hospital Communication &
Collaboration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033201/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001