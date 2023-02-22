U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Global Urinalysis Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of PoC Urine Diagnostic Tests to Drive Growth

Global Urinalysis Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urinalysis Market?by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, POC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Kidney Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Labs, Home Care) & Test Type - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from USD 3.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as increased production of diagnostic products and government initiatives. On the other hand, challenges associated with the urinalysis market like changing regulatory landscapes are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by product, during the forecast period

The urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2021, the consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market. An increase in the number of research & development and product approval and increased focus on reducing diseases like kidney and liver disease cases which are also associated with age increased age are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

The pregnancy & fertility tests segment accounted for the highest growth in the urinalysis market, by test type, during the forecast period

The urinalysis market is segmented into pregnancy & fertility tests, biochemical tests and sediment urinalysis. In 2021, the pregnancy & fertility tests segment accounted for the highest growth in the urinalysis market. Increasing funds for research, increasing awareness on fertility and pregnancy testing in women and increasing adoption of rapid pregnancy tests is major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The disease screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by application, during the forecast period

The urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2021, disease screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market. Increasing funding for the prevention of diseases like diabetes and Kidney diseases, growth in the number of diagnostic and imaging centers and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries is a major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest growth in the urinalysis market, by end user, during the forecast period

The urinalysis market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, home care settings and research laboratories and institutes based on end user. In 2021, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market. Emerging markets offer lucrative growth opportunities, growing number of regulatory approvals for diagnostic technologies and a rising incidence of life style related disorders are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the urinalysis market

The global urinalysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of conferences focused on creating awareness of diabetes and supportive government policies in the healthcare sector is driving the growth of the urinalysis market in this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Burden of UTIs, Diabetes, and Liver & Kidney Diseases to Impact Market

  • Rising Geriatric Population and Age-Associated Diseases to Fuel Market Growth

  • Increasing Adoption of PoC Urine Diagnostic Tests to Drive Market

Restraints

  • Availability of Refurbished Urine Analyzers to Pose Challenges for Market

  • High Capital Investments and Lack of Skilled Laboratory Technicians to Restrain Market Growth

Opportunities

  • Increasing Investments in Healthcare and Life Sciences to Fuel Growth in Emerging Markets

  • Technological Advancements in Urine Analyzers to Augment Market Growth

  • Increasing Government Initiatives and Funding for Preventive Care to Provide Growth Opportunities

Challenges

  • Changing Regulatory Landscape to Challenge Market Growth

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

222

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$5.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.1%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Urinalysis Market, by Product

7 Urinalysis Market, by Test Type

8 Urinalysis Market, by Application

9 Urinalysis Market, by End-user

10 Urinalysis Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 77 Elektronika Kft.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Acon Laboratories, Inc.

  • Agappe Diagnostics

  • Alphatec Scientific

  • Analyticon Biotechnologies AG

  • Arkray, Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Biobase Group

  • Biocare Corporation

  • Bioway Biotechnology

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Dialab GmbH

  • Dirui Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Ekf Diagnostics

  • Erba Mannheim

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Genrui Biotech, Inc.

  • High Technology, Inc.

  • Pz Cormay SA

  • Quantimetrix Corporation

  • Quidel Corporation

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Siemens Healthineers AG

  • Spinreact SA

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Teco Diagnostics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Urit Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd.

  • YD Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yx3152-urinalysis?w=12

