Global Urinalysis Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of PoC Urine Diagnostic Tests to Drive Growth
Global Urinalysis Market - Global Forecast to 2027
Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urinalysis Market?by Product (Dipsticks, Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Reagents, Disposables, Automated, Semi-automated, POC Analyzers), Application (UTI, Diabetes, Kidney Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Labs, Home Care) & Test Type - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027 from USD 3.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as increased production of diagnostic products and government initiatives. On the other hand, challenges associated with the urinalysis market like changing regulatory landscapes are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.
The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by product, during the forecast period
The urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2021, the consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market. An increase in the number of research & development and product approval and increased focus on reducing diseases like kidney and liver disease cases which are also associated with age increased age are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
The pregnancy & fertility tests segment accounted for the highest growth in the urinalysis market, by test type, during the forecast period
The urinalysis market is segmented into pregnancy & fertility tests, biochemical tests and sediment urinalysis. In 2021, the pregnancy & fertility tests segment accounted for the highest growth in the urinalysis market. Increasing funds for research, increasing awareness on fertility and pregnancy testing in women and increasing adoption of rapid pregnancy tests is major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.
The disease screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market, by application, during the forecast period
The urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2021, disease screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market. Increasing funding for the prevention of diseases like diabetes and Kidney diseases, growth in the number of diagnostic and imaging centers and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries is a major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest growth in the urinalysis market, by end user, during the forecast period
The urinalysis market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, home care settings and research laboratories and institutes based on end user. In 2021, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market. Emerging markets offer lucrative growth opportunities, growing number of regulatory approvals for diagnostic technologies and a rising incidence of life style related disorders are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the urinalysis market
The global urinalysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of conferences focused on creating awareness of diabetes and supportive government policies in the healthcare sector is driving the growth of the urinalysis market in this region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Burden of UTIs, Diabetes, and Liver & Kidney Diseases to Impact Market
Rising Geriatric Population and Age-Associated Diseases to Fuel Market Growth
Increasing Adoption of PoC Urine Diagnostic Tests to Drive Market
Restraints
Availability of Refurbished Urine Analyzers to Pose Challenges for Market
High Capital Investments and Lack of Skilled Laboratory Technicians to Restrain Market Growth
Opportunities
Increasing Investments in Healthcare and Life Sciences to Fuel Growth in Emerging Markets
Technological Advancements in Urine Analyzers to Augment Market Growth
Increasing Government Initiatives and Funding for Preventive Care to Provide Growth Opportunities
Challenges
Changing Regulatory Landscape to Challenge Market Growth
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
222
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$3.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$5.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.1%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Urinalysis Market, by Product
7 Urinalysis Market, by Test Type
8 Urinalysis Market, by Application
9 Urinalysis Market, by End-user
10 Urinalysis Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
77 Elektronika Kft.
Abbott Laboratories
Acon Laboratories, Inc.
Agappe Diagnostics
Alphatec Scientific
Analyticon Biotechnologies AG
Arkray, Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Biobase Group
Biocare Corporation
Bioway Biotechnology
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
Danaher Corporation
Dialab GmbH
Dirui Industrial Co. Ltd.
Ekf Diagnostics
Erba Mannheim
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Genrui Biotech, Inc.
High Technology, Inc.
Pz Cormay SA
Quantimetrix Corporation
Quidel Corporation
Randox Laboratories Ltd.
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Spinreact SA
Sysmex Corporation
Teco Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Urit Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd.
YD Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yx3152-urinalysis?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900