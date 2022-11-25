Global Urinalysis Market Report to 2031 - Players Include 77 Elektronika, Abbott Laboratories, Acon Laboratories and Arkray

Company Logo

Global Urinalysis Market

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urinalysis Market 2021-2031 by Product Type (Instruments, Consumables), Test Type (Biochemical, Pregnancy & Fertility, Sediment), Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urinalysis market will reach $5,348.8 million by 2031, growing by 6.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing geriatric population, the prevalence of age-related diseases, the growing healthcare expenditure, and the advancing diagnostic technologies.



This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global urinalysis market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 159 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2812.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5348.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Instruments

3.2.1 Automated Analyzer

3.2.2 Semi-automated Analyzer

3.2.3 Point-of-Care Analyzer

3.3 Consumables

3.3.1 Reagents & Kits

3.3.2 Dipsticks

3.3.3 Disposables



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Test Type

4.1 Market Overview by Test Type

4.2 Biochemical Test

4.3 Pregnancy & Fertility Test

4.4 Sediment Test



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Pregnancy & Fertility

5.3 Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

5.4 Diabetes

5.5 Kidney Diseases

5.6 Liver Diseases

5.7 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Hospitals and Clinics

6.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

6.4 Home Care Settings

6.5 Research Laboratories & Institutes



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

77 Elektronika Kft.

Abbott Laboratories

Acon Laboratories Inc.

Arkray Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

