Global Urinalysis Market Report: Sector is Expected to Reach $5,348.8 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.6%

The global urinalysis market will reach $5,348.8 million by 2031, growing by 6.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing geriatric population, the prevalence of age-related diseases, the growing healthcare expenditure, and the advancing diagnostic technologies.

This report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global urinalysis market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global urinalysis market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Test Type, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Instruments

Automated Analyzer

Semi-automated Analyzer

Point-of-Care Analyzer

Consumables

Reagents & Kits

Dipsticks

Disposables

Based on Test Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Biochemical Test

Pregnancy & Fertility Test

Sediment Test

By Applications, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pregnancy & Fertility

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Diabetes

Kidney Diseases

Liver Diseases

Other Applications

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

