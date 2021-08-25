U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

The global urinalysis market size is projected to reach USD 4.9billion by 2026 from USD 3.5billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as increasing burden of UTIs, diabetes, and kidney & liver diseases, rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in age- associated diseases and increasing adoption of POC diagnostic tests.

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinalysis Market by Product, Application, End User & Test Type - Global Forecast to 2026" -
On the other hand, availability of refurbished urine analyzersis expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

The consumablesaccounted for the highest growth rate in theurinalysismarket, byproduct, during the forecast period
The urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments.The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market in 2020.

The requirement of consumables in large numbers compared to instrumentsis the main factor contributing to this segment’s high growth rate. This segment’s market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of consumables compared to instruments.

Disease screening segment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on the application, the urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2020, the disease screening segment accounted for the highest CAGR.The increasing incidence of UTIs and kidney ailments worldwide are driving the growth of this market.

Diagnostic Laboratoriessegment accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on end-users, the urinalysismarket is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, home care settings and research laboratories & institutes.In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

This can be attributed to rapidly growing aging population, the increasing global incidence of kidney diseases and UTIs, increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of advanced urinalysis devices such as integrated devices.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionurinalysismarket
The global urinalysismarket is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors such rising geriatric population, high burden of chronic diseases such as CKD, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, an increasing number of hospitals and clinics, and the presence of high-growth markets are driving the growth of the urinalysismarket in this region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%,and Tier 3 -30%
• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%
• By Region: North America -51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, and Rest of the World – 10%

Lits of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)
• Abbott Laboratories (US)
• Danaher Corporation (US)
• Sysmex Corporation (Japan)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
• QuidelCorporation(US)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
• EKF Diagnostics (UK)
• ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan)
• ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US)
• 77 ElektronikaKft. (Hungary)
• URIT Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd. (China)
• Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
• BIOBASE Group (China)
• ERBA Mannheim (UK)
• AlphatechScientitfic (Peru)
• Teco Diagnostics (US)
• Analyticon Technologies AG (Germany)
• Bioway Biological Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
• High Technology Inc. (US)
• Agappe Diagnostics Ltd. (India)

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the global urinalysismarket.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, test type, application, end user, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall urinalysismarket and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report:

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


