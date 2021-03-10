- Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 7. - Influencer Pool: 1194. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urinary Drainage Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033202/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Urinary Drainage Bags estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Leg Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $488.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR

- The Urinary Drainage Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$488.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$484.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Story continues

Amsino International, Inc.

BD

Cardinal Health

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Flexicare Medical Limited

Manfred Sauer GmbH

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033202/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Urinary Drainage Bags Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Leg Bags by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Leg Bags by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Leg Bags by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Bags by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Large Bags by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Bags by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Reusable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for 0-500 ml by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for 0-500 ml by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for 0-500 ml by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for 500-1000 ml by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for 500-1000 ml by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for 500-1000 ml by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for 1000-2000 ml by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for 1000-2000 ml by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for 1000-2000 ml by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg Bags

and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and

Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,

500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg

Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,

500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg

Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,

500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg

Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,

500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg

Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,

500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg

Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Urinary

Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Urinary

Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Urinary

Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000

ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,

500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urinary

Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Leg Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urinary

Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and

Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage

Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urinary

Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Urinary

Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000

ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg

Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 128: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 129: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

and Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags

by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,

500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 133: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: UK Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg Bags

and Large Bags for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 136: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: UK Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 140: UK Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 141: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and

Reusable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 142: UK Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 143: UK Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 144: UK 15-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by

Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,

500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 145: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Urinary Drainage

Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033202/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



