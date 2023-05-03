Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urinary Drainage Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033202/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Urinary Drainage Bags estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2022-2030. Leg Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Large Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $601.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Urinary Drainage Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$601.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$682.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Amsino International, Inc.
- BD
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast
- ConvaTec
- Flexicare Medical Limited
- Manfred Sauer GmbH
- McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Teleflex Incorporated
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033202/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Urinary Drainage Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Leg
Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Leg Bags by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Leg Bags by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Large
Bags by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Large Bags by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Large Bags by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Disposable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reusable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Reusable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Reusable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
0-500 ml by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for 0-500 ml by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for 0-500 ml by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
500-1000 ml by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for 500-1000 ml by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for 500-1000 ml by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
1000-2000 ml by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for 1000-2000 ml by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for 1000-2000 ml by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Urinary Drainage Bags Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Urinary Drainage Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg Bags
and Large Bags for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals
and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable and
Reusable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and
1000-2000 ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals
and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and
1000-2000 ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Urinary Drainage Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals
and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and
1000-2000 ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Urinary Drainage Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals
and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and
1000-2000 ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Urinary Drainage Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals
and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and
1000-2000 ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Urinary Drainage Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals
and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and
1000-2000 ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Urinary Drainage Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Leg Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals
and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage
Bags by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Disposable and Reusable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and
1000-2000 ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage
Bags by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg
Bags and Large Bags for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals
and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Usage - Disposable and Reusable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Usage - Disposable and Reusable Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 130: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Usage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable
and Reusable for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and
1000-2000 ml - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Italy Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Capacity - 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags
by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 0-500 ml,
500-1000 ml and 1000-2000 ml for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Urinary Drainage Bags Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 134: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: UK Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Leg Bags and Large Bags Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 136: UK 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Leg Bags
and Large Bags for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 137: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urinary Drainage Bags by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals
and Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 138: UK Historic Review for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 139: UK 16-Year Perspective for Urinary Drainage Bags by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Hospitals and Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033202/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001