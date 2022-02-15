U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.32% During the Forecast Period (2021-26) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·8 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

As per DelveInsight analysis, a growing prevalence of Urinary Incontinence cases, the development of novel devices, an aging population prone to urological conditions such as urinary tract infections, pelvic floor weakness, and conditions such as pregnancy, diabetes, menopause, and Parkinson's disease are among the factors driving the Urinary Incontinence Devices market growth.

New York, USA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.32% During the Forecast Period (2021-26) | DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight analysis, a growing prevalence of Urinary Incontinence cases, the development of novel devices, an aging population prone to urological conditions such as urinary tract infections, pelvic floor weakness, and conditions such as pregnancy, diabetes, menopause, and Parkinson's disease are among the factors driving the Urinary Incontinence Devices market growth.

DelveInsight's Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Urinary Incontinence Devices market, forthcoming developments in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers, barriers, market trends, and key companies in the Urinary Incontinence Devices market.

Some of the Key Highlights from the Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Report

  • According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Urinary Incontinence Devices Market during the forecasted period.

  • Key players working proactively in the Urinary Incontinence Devices market include NeoTract, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., Coloplast Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC, Medtronic PLC, A.M.I. Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC, Caldera Medical Inc., Prosurg, Inc., Laborie, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, ZSI Surgical Implants, Atlantic Therapeutics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flexicare (Group) Limited, InControl Medical, and others.

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% from 2021 to 2026, reaching USD 4.03 billion by 2026.

  • According to findings from the feasibility phase of the SANS-UUI study, in September 2021 at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting, a novel, ultra-miniaturized sacral nerve modulation (SNM) system was shown to be both efficacious and safe in treating patients with UUI.

  • In April 2021, in Australia, Analytica Ltd. signed a joint venture agreement with Hebei Nacol Bio-Technology Co. Ltd. and Shijiazhuang Biosphere Pty Ltd., of Hebei Province, China, to manufacture and distribute its Pericoach device for Urinary Incontinence in China, Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

To pick on the latest highlights, get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Urinary Incontinence Devices Market report.

Urinary Incontinence Devices Overview

Urinary Incontinence Devices are medical devices that aid in the collection and retention of urine. Urinary Incontinence (UI) is a medical condition in which a person has strong urges to urinate. The various type of Incontinence includes Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, and Functional Incontinence.

The incontinence treatment will depend on certain factors such as type of incontinence, physical activity, age, mental health, kegel exercises, and others

To learn more about the condition, get a snapshot of Urinary Incontinence Treatment Landscape

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the Urinary Incontinence Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. But, North America is expected to dominate the global market. This dominance is due to the rising Urinary Incontinence prevalence and urological conditions among men and women in the region.

According to the Urology Care Foundation 2021, a quarter to a third of men and women in the United States suffer from Urinary Incontinence. Overactive bladder affects approximately 33 million people, representing symptoms of urgency, frequency, and urge incontinence.

Furthermore, at the global level, the United States is the largest market at the global level, owing to the development of advanced devices and the government's simple regulatory initiatives. One such technological advancement is Medtronic PLC's development of implantable tibial neuromodulation (TNM) device designed to relieve symptoms of Urinary Incontinence. The device has been approved by the FDA to begin an investigational device exemption (IDE) trial in April 2021.

Learn more about the market landscape @ Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Assessment
Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Dynamics
The Urinary Incontinence Devices market has grown significantly owing to the rising Urinary Incontinence prevalence. Furthermore, advanced Urinary Incontinence Devices are being developed at a rapid pace. In addition, the aging population is more prone to Incontinence by the time urological conditions such as urinary tract infections and pelvic floor weakness develop. As a result, as the population ages, the prevalence of urological conditions will rise, boosting the market growth.
The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was profound. Outpatient visits were canceled, and non-emergency hospitals and procedures were halted as a result of the pandemic. As a result, the number of routine clinical examinations of urological visits and related procedures was reduced.
As a result, the number of patients waiting for Urinary Incontinence Devices through surgery has grown over time. As a result, demand for Urinary Incontinence Devices has increased over the forecast period, driving the market growth.
However, factors such as low patient awareness of incontinence and post-operative complications are expected to limit the growth of the global market.
To gain a better understanding about the devices market, visit Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Analysis
Scope of the Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2021-2026

  • Market Segmentation By Product - Urinary Catheters, Urethral Slings, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, Others

  • Market Segmentation By Type - External Devices and Internal Devices

  • Market Segmentation By Patient Type - Male and Female

  • Market Segmentation By End-User- Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Key Incontinence Companies - NeoTract, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., C.R. Bard Inc. (BCR), Coloplast Corporation (COLO-B.CO), Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), Ethicon US, LLC, Medtronic PLC (MDT), A.M.I. Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC), Caldera Medical Inc., Prosurg, Inc., Laborie, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), ZSI Surgical Implants, Atlantic Therapeutics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flexicare (Group) Limited, InControl Medical, and others.

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Product Profiles

  • Case Studies

  • KOL's Views

  • Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Urinary Incontinence Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% and will reach USD 4.03 billion by 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to emerge as the trendsetter @ Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Landscape Outlook

Table of Contents

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

7

Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Layout

8

Urinary Incontinence Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Key Companies and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

KOL Views

12

DelveInsight Capabilities

13

Disclaimer

14

About DelveInsight

Learn more about the devices market layout @ Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Outlook

Related Reports

Urinary Incontinence Market

DelveInsight's "Urinary Incontinence Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Urinary Incontinence Global API Landscape

"Urinary Incontinence - Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020" report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Urinary Incontinence.

Stress Urinary Incontinence Market

DelveInsight's "Stress Urinary Incontinence Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the condition, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Urinary Incontinence Including Neurogenic Bladder Pipeline

"Urinary Incontinence Including Neurogenic Bladder Pipeline Insight, 2022" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Urinary Incontinence Including Neurogenic Bladder market.

Urinary Flow Meter Devices Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Urinary Flow Meter Devices- Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Urinary Flow Meter Devices covering the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key companies involved, such as LABORIE, SCHIPPERS-MEDIZINTECHNIK, tic Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, EV. SERVICE ITALIA SRL, Aymed Group of Companies, among others.
Urinary Catheters Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Urinary Catheters- Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Urinary Catheters covering the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key companies involved, such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hangzhou Formed Medical Devices Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, ConvaTec Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Teleflex Incorporated, Urocare Products, Inc., BACTIGUARD AB, Hollister Incorporated, among others.
Urinary Stents Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Urinary Stents- Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Urinary Stents covering the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key companies involved, such as Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Cook Group Incorporated, C. R. Bard, Inc., Coloplast Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Allium Medical Solutions Ltd., Pnn Medical A/S, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Get in touch with our team to get more detailed insights on how the MedTech Market is expected to evolve in the coming years and to formulate innovative business solutions, at Healthcare Due Diligence Services

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


