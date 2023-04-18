DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The urinary stents market is expanding due to several factors, including an increase in the prevalence of kidney diseases, an increase in the prevalence of bladder cancer, an increase in regulatory approvals for urinary stents, and an increase in the global geriatric population.

New York, USA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Urinary Stents Market to Register Sustainable Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The urinary stents market is expanding due to several factors, including an increase in the prevalence of kidney diseases, an increase in the prevalence of bladder cancer, an increase in regulatory approvals for urinary stents, and an increase in the global geriatric population.

DelveInsight’s Urinary Stents Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading urinary stents companies’ market shares, challenges, urinary stents market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key urinary stents companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Urinary Stents Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global urinary stents market during the forecast period.

Notable urinary stents companies such as Allium Medical Solutions Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Coloplast Corp, BD, Medline Industries LP, Olympus America, Pnn Medical A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Biomerics, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, TAEWOONG, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, GBUK Group Ltd, Dornier MedTech America Inc, Rocamed, HydrUStent SA, Blue Neem Medical Devices Pvt Ltd, ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd, and several others, are currently operating in the urinary stents market.

In February 2023, Boston Scientific Corporation announced that the FDA had granted the LithoVue Elite Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System 510(k) clearance.

In September 2022, UroGen Pharma Ltd. , a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions to treat urothelial and specialty cancers, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had authorized an extension of the in-use period for JELMYTO® (mitomycin) for pelvicalyceal solution admixture from 8 hours to 96 hours (four days) following product reconstitution.

In May 2022, the US FDA granted its 510k approval for a novel urinary stent developed by Dean Secrest and Lee Ponsky, MD, Chair of the Department of Urology and Leo & Charlotte Goldberg Chair in Advanced Surgical Therapies at University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland.

Story continues

To read more about the latest highlights related to the urinary stents market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Urinary Stents Market Report

Urinary Stents Overview

A ureteral stent is a thin tube that is inserted into the ureter to prevent or treat kidney urine flow blockage. This procedure restores urine flow through blocked ureters while keeping kidney functions normal. These devices are implanted during or after treating kidney stones, tumors, or urinary incontinence. The ureteral stent is removed following the treatment procedure. Kidney transplantation is frequently associated with vesicoureteral complications, stenosis, and ureter tube obstruction. Ureteral stents are used to reduce complications associated with renal transplantation, such as urine leaks, ureteric stenosis, or obstruction. For example, a double-J ureteral stent successfully treats minor ureteric leaks and transplant ureter obstruction.





Urinary Stents Market Insights

North America dominated the global urinary stents market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as the rising prevalence of kidney disease drive demand for urinary stents in the North American urinary stents market. Furthermore, an increase in regulatory approvals for urinary stents could drive the overall urinary stents market in the region. For example, in May 2022, the US FDA granted 510k approval to Dean Secrest and Lee Ponsky, MD, Chair of the Department of Urology, and Leo & Charlotte Goldberg, Chair in Advanced Surgical Therapies at University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland. The ReliefTM Stent can now be sold in the United States to people suffering from kidney stones and other conditions that make it difficult for the kidney to drain urine.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the urinary stents market, get a snapshot of the Urinary Stents Market Outlook

Urinary Stents Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of kidney diseases such as kidney stones is one of the primary drivers of the urinary stents market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of bladder cancer around the world is driving the growth of the urinary stents market.

However, the high cost of ureteral stent placement and the negative effects associated with ureteral stents, such as bladder irritation, Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), and others, may limit the global urinary stents market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative impact on the ureteral stents market. The nationwide lockdown in almost every country-restricted people’s movement and hospital visits, halted supply chains and logistics, hampered the manufacturing process, resulting in a product shortage in the market, and elective surgeries were also halted and were not given priority treatment because COVID-19 patients were given priority. However, with the mass vaccination of the population, relaxation of lockdown restrictions, resumption of supply chains, logistics, and manufacturing units, and an increase in elective surgeries, the ureteral stents market has gained traction and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Get a sneak peek at the urinary stents market dynamics @ Urinary Stents Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Urinary Stents Market CAGR ~6% Projected Urinary Stents Market Size by 2027 USD 612.87 Million Key Urinary Stents Companies Allium Medical Solutions Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Coloplast Corp, BD, Medline Industries LP, Olympus America, Pnn Medical A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Biomerics, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, TAEWOONG, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, GBUK Group Ltd, Dornier MedTech America Inc, Rocamed, HydrUStent SA, Blue Neem Medical Devices Pvt Ltd, ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd, among others

Urinary Stents Market Assessment

Urinary Stents Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product: Open-Ended, Close-Ended Double Pigtail, Double Loop Stent, and Others Market Segmentation By Material: Polymer, Metal, Polyurethane, Silicone, and Others Market Segmentation By Application: Kidney Stones, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Tumors, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the urinary stents market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Urinary Stents Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Urinary Stents Market 7 Urinary Stents Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Urinary Stents Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the urinary stents market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Urinary Stents Market Trends

Related Reports

Stress Urinary Incontinence Market

Stress Urinary Incontinence Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key stress urinary incontinence companies, including Adrian Gaspar, Gynamics LTD, Solace Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Stress Urinary Incontinence Pipeline

Stress Urinary Incontinence Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key stress urinary incontinence companies, including Adrian Gaspar, Gynamics LTD, Solace Therapeutics, Inc., among others.

Urinary Incontinence Pipeline

Urinary Incontinence Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key urinary incontinence companies, including Ixaltis SA, Graminex LLC, KGK Science Inc., among others.

Urinary Incontinence Market

Urinary Incontinence Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key urinary incontinence companies, including Ixaltis SA, Graminex LLC, KGK Science Inc., among others.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections Market

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key uncomplicated urinary tract infections companies, including Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products and the key complicated urinary tract infections companies, including Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices



