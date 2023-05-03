Global Urolithiasis Management Devices Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Urolithiasis Management Devices estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.7% over the period 2022-2030. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intracorporeal Lithotripsy segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $455.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Urolithiasis Management Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$455.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$628.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Boston Scientific
- Cook Medical
- Cybersonics
- Direxgroup
- Dornier
- Elmed
- Karl Storz
- MTS Medical
- Olympus
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Urolithiasis Management Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Extracorporeal Shock
Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Intracorporeal Lithotripsy
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Treatment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Treatment Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Treatment Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 22: World Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave
Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous
Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Urolithiasis Management
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory
Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock
Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy,
Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Urolithiasis Management Devices by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock
Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy,
Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Urolithiasis Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics and
Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Urolithiasis Management Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023
(E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urolithiasis Management Devices by Treatment Type -
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal
Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Extracorporeal Shock
Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Intracorporeal Lithotripsy,
Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and Other Treatment Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Urolithiasis
Management Devices by Treatment Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL),
Intracorporeal Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy and
Other Treatment Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
