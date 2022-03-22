U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

The Global Urology Ultrasound Devices Market is Anticipated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.57% During the Study Period (2018-26)

·8 min read

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Urology Ultrasound Devices market is expected to witness growth due to the rising prevalence of urological diseases, technological advancements, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising geriatric population.

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, upcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Urology Ultrasound Devices companies in the market.

DelveInsight_Logo
DelveInsight_Logo

Key Takeaways from the Global Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Report

  • According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Urology Ultrasound Devices market during the forecast period.

  • The leading Urology Ultrasound Devices companies including General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), ESAOTE SPA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems, Laborie, DRAMIŃSKI S. A., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd., ProMed Solutions Inc., SIFSOF LLC, Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co. Ltd., Sonoscanner, Chengdu Healson Technology Co. Ltd., Healcerion Co., Ltd., Exact Imaging, ECHO-SON S.A., Xindray Medical International Co., Ltd., KOELIS, Interson Corporation among others are currently dominating the Urology Ultrasound Devices market.

  • In September 2021, GE Healthcare acquired BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners for a cash purchase price of USD 1.45 billion. BK Medical is a global leader in intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation.

  • In September 2021, EDAP TMS SA announced that the University of Washington Medicine has acquired the company's Focal One® high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technology for the precise ablation of prostate tissue.

  • In June 2020, Philips launched Lumify in Japan. It is a portable ultrasound system for ultrasound imaging and fluid flow analysis in various applications, including obstetric, cardiac, urology, cephalic, abdominal, and many others.

Interested in knowing how Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Size will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Growth Analysis

Urology Ultrasound Devices

Urology Ultrasound Devices are medical devices that are used to visualize kidney and bladder, or renal areas of the body. It uses high-frequency sound waves transmitted through a transducer (probe) to assess kidneys, ureters, and urinary bladder.

Over the last few years, Urology Ultrasound technology has grown in importance in the field of modern medicine. Kidney, urinary tract, and bladder diseases are more prevalent than ever before. Urology Ultrasound technology is being used to perform biopsies on patients in order to obtain clearer, more immediate results. Moreover, Portable Ultrasound is also helpful during brachytherapy procedures. Portable Ultrasound systems can image the kidneys, prostate, and other small parts in real-time.

To learn more about the Urology Ultrasound procedure visit Urology Ultrasound System

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the overall Urology Ultrasound Devices market during the forecast period. This domination is due to the rising prevalence of urology diseases such as erectile dysfunction, urinary stones. As a result, the burgeoning cases of urology diseases the Urology Ultrasound machine demand will increase which further will contribute to the Urology Ultrasound Devices market growth in the region.

Furthermore, in North America and at the global level the United States represents the largest Urology Ultrasound Devices market supported by developed healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption of technologically advanced products owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure by the government and increase prevalence and incidence of urology disease as mention above.

To know more about why North America is leading in the Urology Ultrasound Devices market, get a snapshot of the report Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Share

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Dynamics

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market has significantly increased due to the rising prevalence of urological diseases like tumors in the abdominal region, urolithiasis, renal treatment, erectile dysfunction, and others. In addition, the integration of advanced technologies is advancing at a great pace. Such technological advancements in the field of Urology Ultrasound Devices are likely to boost the Global Urology Ultrasound Devices Market.

Furthermore, the pandemic's outbreak resulted in the cancellation of outpatient visits as well as the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and procedures. As a result, the number of routine clinical examinations for urological and renal visits, as well as related procedures, has decreased. However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has started the process of economic recovery by easing lockdown restrictions and returning to normalcy in the economic landscape, which has started the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as outpatient visits and resumption of healthcare services, bringing the demand for products in the Urology Ultrasound Devices market back on track.

However, certain factors such as the limited availability of skilled physicians and the preference for refurbished devices may restrict the Global Urology Ultrasound Devices market growth.

Get a sneak peek at the Urology Ultrasound Devices market dynamics @ Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Report

  • Coverage: Global

  • Study Period: 2018-2026

  • Market Segmentation By Modality - Non-Portable Device, Portable Device

  • Market Segmentation By Product Type- Ultrasound Systems, Accessories, and others

  • Market Segmentation By Application - Tumor Ablation, Urolithiasis, Renal Treatment, Erectile Dysfunction Treatment, and Others

  • Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and others

  • Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Key Spinal Implants Companies - General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), ESAOTE SPA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems, Laborie, DRAMIŃSKI S. A., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd., ProMed Solutions Inc., SIFSOF LLC, Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co. Ltd., Sonoscanner, Chengdu Healson Technology Co. Ltd., Healcerion Co., Ltd., Exact Imaging, ECHO-SON S.A., Xindray Medical International Co., Ltd., KOELIS, Interson Corporation, and others.

  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Urology Ultrasound Devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period (2021-26).

Which MedTech key players in the Urology Ultrasound Devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Urology Ultrasound Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Report Introduction

2

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Urology Ultrasound Devices Market

7

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Layout

8

Urology Ultrasound Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

Learn more about the Urology Ultrasound machine @ Diagnostic Ultrasound in Urology

Related Reports

Ultrasound Devices Market

Ultrasound Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Ultrasound Devices companies such as General Electric Company, FUJIFILM Sonosite Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market

Endoscopic Ultrasound Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Endoscopic Ultrasound companies such as B. Braun, SonoScape Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, among others.

Urolithiasis Market

Urolithiasis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Urolithiasis companies such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, OptMed, among others.

Urology Lasers Market

Urology Lasers Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Urology Lasers companies such as Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, among others.

Urology Catheters Market

Urology Catheters Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Urology Catheters companies such as Amecath Medical Technologies, Teleflex Incorporated, Elreda, COOK, among others.

Intravascular Ultrasound Market

Intravascular Ultrasound Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Intravascular Ultrasound companies such as Infraredx™, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, among others.

Other Trending Blogs

Erectile Dysfunction Market

Erectile Dysfunction Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Erectile Dysfunction companies such as Sumitovant Biopharma, Ildong Pharmaceutical, Aquestive Therapeutics, among others.

Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market

Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast, 2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Erectile Dysfunction Devices companies such as Coloplast Corporation, Zimmer Aesthetics, Augusta Medical Systems, Medispec Ltd., MTS Medical UG, among others.

Renal Vasculitis Market

Renal Vasculitis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Renal Vasculitis companies operating in the domain.

Childhood Atropine For Myopia Progression Market

Childhood Atropine For Myopia Progression Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key Childhood Atropine For Myopia Progression companies operating in the domain.

Syncope Market

Syncope Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Syncope companies such as Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, University of Alberta, CES University, among others.

Latest Healthcare Blogs

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Market
Potential of Cannabinoids as a Treatment Substance
Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+1(919)321-6187
https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-urology-ultrasound-devices-market-is-anticipated-to-progress-at-a-cagr-of-5-57-during-the-study-period-2018-26-301507997.html

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP

