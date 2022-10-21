U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,651.75
    -23.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,221.00
    -132.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,986.00
    -104.75 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.70
    -8.70 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.52
    -0.99 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,623.90
    -12.90 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.39 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9761
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.34
    -0.42 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1144
    -0.0091 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.9440
    +0.8540 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,995.91
    -128.38 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.31
    -2.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.94
    -53.97 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Global Used Car Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring CarMax, TrueCar, CarGurus, AutoNation, Hendrick Automotive, Mahindra First Choice Wheels, Lithia Motor

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Used Car Market

Global Used Car Market
Global Used Car Market

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Used Car Market By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion Type, By Sales Channel, By End-Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global used car market was valued at USD 813.79 billion in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% through 2027 due to the shortage of semiconductors and microchips, which are limiting the production of new cars.

At the global level, the demand for used cars is increasing as they are more cost-effective compared to new cars. All these reasons are expected to drive the global used car market in the upcoming five years.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the automotive industry in many ways. Due to COVID-19, many automotive companies have faced losses as the production capacity was halted due to the decrease in demand for new vehicles. To stop the spread of the pandemic, almost all the automotive factories, showrooms, and workshops were closed, resulting in a significant decline in production and sales of new cars across the globe.

Many countries across the globe imposed lockdowns which adversely impacted the economic condition of most of the countries across Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa regions. Owing to this, the lower-income buyer's preference for used cars increased further over new cars.

Low Price of Used Cars

Over time, people's standard of living across the globe has improved. Many people are willing to buy a private car to fulfil their daily mobility requirements. Nowadays more and more young people are showing interest toward purchasing a second-hand car, as the used car is more cost-effective as compared to a new car.

While buying a used car buyers save a purchase tax compared to a new car. The price of a used car is almost 50% lower than a new car, which means that the price-performance ratio of a used car is sufficient over the new car.

The subsequent value preservation rate for the used car is acceptable, at the time of buying the used car which has been driven for a year, its hedging rate does not fluctuate so much, which is completely acceptable. For all these reasons, used cars are exponentially more affordable than buying a new car.

Less Depreciation

Used cars have less depreciation rate than the new car. The moment when the new cars are driven by the owners, the value of the new car begins to depreciate. The value of a new car can depreciate by as much as 30% depending on the car. During the second and third years of a new car, the value depreciates at a much slower rate, from 5% to 8%.

In the fourth year of a new car, the depreciation value jumps up to 15% as the warranties expire and mileage has accumulated. The used car depreciation rate is much less than the new car. Owing to the less depreciation rate in used cars, demand for used cars increased over the year in many countries of Asia-Pacific and in the Middle East and African, which is driving the global used car market.

Changing Consumer Perception

The good condition used cars are changing the mindset of buyers regarding new cars as the attractive value price offered by the used car is making the people buy the used car over the new car.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, governments of many countries had to restrict public gatherings and also reduce the availability of public transport. Due to less public transport availability, the demand for personal mobility increased, and used cars come as an attractive option for buyers as they are much cost-effective as compared to a new car.

The increase in nuclearization and urbanization are also the key factors for the growth of the global used car market.

Suitable for new drivers to practice

When the newcomers buy a new car and drive it for the first time it can be risky for them as they may meet an accident. As they need to hone their driving skills, then a used car comes as a good option for them as the buying cost is low compared to new car.

Used cars have many benefits over a new car owing to which the younger generation gets attracted toward the good condition used car. By increasing demand for used car among the buyer, the sales of used cars is expected to increase during the forecast period, thereby driving the global used car market.

Market Segmentation

The global used car market is segmented based on vehicle type, propulsion type, by sales channel, by end use, region, and competition. Based on vehicle type, the market is further segmented into hatchback, sedan, and SUV/MPV. Based on the propulsion type, the market is bifurcated into internal combustion engine and electric.

Under vehicle type, sedan segment dominated the market with a total share of 35.12% in the year 2021 among the other vehicles. The Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share, accounting for 28.95% as of the year 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global used car market.

  • CarMax,Inc

  • AutoNation, Inc.

  • Hendrick Automotive Group (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • Penske Automotive Group, Inc

  • Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited

  • Asbury Automotive Group $

  • Mahindra First Choice Wheels

  • Lithia Motor Inc.

  • TrueCar, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • CarGurus, Inc.

Report Scope:

Global Used Car Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Sedan

  • SUV/MPV

  • Hatchback

Global Used Car Market, By Propulsion Type:

  • Internal Combustion Engine

  • Electric

Global Used Car Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Offline

  • Online

Global Used Car Market, By End Use:

  • Individual

  • Institutional

Global Used Car Market, By Region

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • South America

  • North America

  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68h97s

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • California breaks another record of electric car sales

    If you think you’re seeing a lot more Tesla cars on the roads, you’re right, as the automaker accounts for more than half of the record number of electric cars sold so far this year, according to the California Energy Commission.

  • Flying car by California startup Alef attracts early Tesla investor

    The concept of a flying car is not new - inventors have been trying to add wings to wheeled motor vehicles for decades, with only limited success. Jim Dukhovny, founder of Alef Aeronautics, hopes to change that equation. Alef’s Model A, which is just emerging from a seven-year gestation period, looks less like the flying cars in old movies and more like Bruce Willis' flying taxi in the 1997 film "The Fifth Element."

  • Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

    The world's top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production, according to a Reuters analysis of public data and projections released by those companies. Automakers have forecast plans to build 54 million battery electric vehicles in 2030, representing more than 50% of total vehicle production, according to the analysis. To support that unprecedented level of EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery production capacity by 2030, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and the manufacturers.

  • Musk Promises 'Epic' End of the Year to Tesla Fans and Investors

    Elon Musk is accustomed to making spectacular declarations. The serial entrepreneur is never stingy with promises that keep the flame alive around the premium electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla . Indeed, the chief executive officer announced that Tesla was going to have an "epic" end of the year despite third quarter results which somewhat disappointed the markets.

  • Tesla's next car to be smaller, cheaper to build, Elon Musk promises

    Elon Musk says Tesla has a new, smaller, cheaper platform on the way. Eventually.

  • Hyundai's Stunning New Flagship Sedan Will Make You Say, Genesis Who?

    The Grandeur was previously sold in the U.S. as the Azera, and this new generation features a daring design both inside and out.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Other EV Maker Stocks Rose Today

    Investors in early stage EV companies keyed on one important factor from Tesla's earnings report.

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Tesla earnings: 'There’s a method to the madness,' analyst says

    There’s a tug of war between Tesla bulls and bears on Wall Street.

  • BP leads $8M investment round for electric vehicle ride-hailing company

    Freebee is offering a free – and cleaner – ride-hailing alternative. The Miami company raised $8 million in a series A round to grow its on-demand ride-hailing service, all powered by electric vehicles. BP Ventures, a venture capital firm associated with British oil and gas giant BP (NYSE: BP), led the capital round with a $6 million investment.

  • Mullen Automotive acquires bankrupt ELMS for $240 million

    Mullen Automotive said Wednesday it has acquired Electric Last Mile Solutions, paving the way for the California-based startup to manufacture its first electric vehicle. The $240 million cash purchase allows Mullen the capability to build up to 50,000 EVs annually, accelerating the launch of the Mullen FIVE and Bollinger B1 and B2 retail vehicles. The deal also gives Mullen control over ELMS’s inventory, intellectual property rights and plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

  • Toyota expects to lower full-year production target due to chips shortage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp expects to lower its production target of 9.7 million vehicles for the financial year through March 2023, the Japanese automaker said on Friday, in the first admission that it will miss an ambitious goal. A revised target will be disclosed once the outlook becomes clearer as the company examines the impact on future production, the spokesperson added. In a statement, Toyota said it planned to turn out about 800,000 vehicles worldwide next month, or about 100,000 short of the average monthly production plan for September through November presented on Sept. 22.

  • What it's Like to Live With an Electric Motorcycle in New York City

    When I tell my friends that I ride a motorcycle in New York City as my daily, they think I’m crazy. When I tell them it’s an all-electric 2022 LiveWire One, they think I’m absolutely nuts for a multitude of reasons. But an electric motorcycle is the ultimate form of transportation in the city, and I’m here to tell you why.

  • U.S.’ first interstate EV charging network for semi-trucks to connect California port with Texas

    Busy I-10 corridor for semi-trucks will feature high-powered electric chargers built especially for vehicles of this size, TeraWatt Infrastructure says.

  • U.S. boosts EV purchases, but faces supply chain hurdles

    The U.S. government has significantly boosted purchases of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles but faces supply chain hurdles, the White House said, as it looks to meet President Joe Biden's aggressive zero-emission purchasing goals. Federal agencies quintupled purchases of EVs and PHEVs in the 12-months ending Sept. 30, moving from approximately 1% of vehicle acquisitions in the 2021 budget year to 12% of light-duty purchases in 2022, or 3,567 total, the White House said on Thursday. "But for the supply chain issues that impacted the auto industry’s ability to fulfill all of the Federal Government’s (zero emission vehicles) orders in FY2022, ZEVs would have achieved approximately 20% of acquisitions in 2022," the White House said.

  • Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

    Dozens of commuters in Los Angeles got flat tires on Wednesday, causing quite a scene on the busy 405 freeway.

  • SunPower CEO: Bidirectional charging 'will change the world for consumers'

    Solar energy company SunPower built its reputation on creating a reliable infrastructure to power up homes through clean energy.

  • BMW invests $1.7 billion to build electric vehicles in U.S

    SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (Reuters) -BMW AG said on Wednesday it will invest $1.7 billion to build electric vehicles in the United States, the latest announcement from a major automaker about plans to ramp up U.S. EV production. The German company said it was making a new $1 billion investment in its Spartanburg, South Carolina plant to prepare for EV production and will spend $700 million on a new high-voltage battery assembly facility in nearby Woodruff, South Carolina, and create at least 300 jobs. "It's the biggest single investment we've done so far," BMW Group Chairman Oliver Zipse told Reuters in an interview.

  • NORAD F-16 fighter jet intercepted plane in airspace near Biden speech in California

    The incident occurred over Santa Ana last week, about 12 miles from the community college where Biden was speaking.

  • Captain faces new charge in Santa Barbara dive boat fire that killed 34 people

    The new indictment comes after a federal judge dismissed a manslaughter charge against the captain of the Conception.