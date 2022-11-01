U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,856.02
    -15.96 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,650.83
    -82.12 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,890.85
    -97.30 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.04
    +4.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    +1.81 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.40
    +10.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.65
    +0.53 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    -0.0250 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1486
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1730
    -0.5410 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,447.89
    +67.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.92
    -0.13 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Global Used Car Market Report 2022-2027 - Shortage of Semiconductors and Microchips for New Cars Influencing Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Used Car Market By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion Type, By Sales Channel, By End-Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global used car market was valued at USD 813.79 billion in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% through 2027 due to the shortage of semiconductors and microchips, which are limiting the production of new cars.

At the global level, the demand for used cars is increasing as they are more cost-effective compared to new cars. All these reasons are expected to drive the global used car market in the upcoming five years.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the automotive industry in many ways. Due to COVID-19, many automotive companies have faced losses as the production capacity was halted due to the decrease in demand for new vehicles. To stop the spread of the pandemic, almost all the automotive factories, showrooms, and workshops were closed, resulting in a significant decline in production and sales of new cars across the globe.

Many countries across the globe imposed lockdowns which adversely impacted the economic condition of most of the countries across Asia-Pacific and Middle-East & Africa regions. Owing to this, the lower-income buyer's preference for used cars increased further over new cars.

Low Price of Used Cars

Over time, people's standard of living across the globe has improved. Many people are willing to buy a private car to fulfil their daily mobility requirements. Nowadays more and more young people are showing interest toward purchasing a second-hand car, as the used car is more cost-effective as compared to a new car.

While buying a used car buyers save a purchase tax compared to a new car. The price of a used car is almost 50% lower than a new car, which means that the price-performance ratio of a used car is sufficient over the new car.

The subsequent value preservation rate for the used car is acceptable, at the time of buying the used car which has been driven for a year, its hedging rate does not fluctuate so much, which is completely acceptable. For all these reasons, used cars are exponentially more affordable than buying a new car.

Less Depreciation

Used cars have less depreciation rate than the new car. The moment when the new cars are driven by the owners, the value of the new car begins to depreciate. The value of a new car can depreciate by as much as 30% depending on the car. During the second and third years of a new car, the value depreciates at a much slower rate, from 5% to 8%.

In the fourth year of a new car, the depreciation value jumps up to 15% as the warranties expire and mileage has accumulated. The used car depreciation rate is much less than the new car. Owing to the less depreciation rate in used cars, demand for used cars increased over the year in many countries of Asia-Pacific and in the Middle East and African, which is driving the global used car market.

Changing Consumer Perception

The good condition used cars are changing the mindset of buyers regarding new cars as the attractive value price offered by the used car is making the people buy the used car over the new car.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, governments of many countries had to restrict public gatherings and also reduce the availability of public transport. Due to less public transport availability, the demand for personal mobility increased, and used cars come as an attractive option for buyers as they are much cost-effective as compared to a new car.

The increase in nuclearization and urbanization are also the key factors for the growth of the global used car market.

Suitable for new drivers to practice

When the newcomers buy a new car and drive it for the first time it can be risky for them as they may meet an accident. As they need to hone their driving skills, then a used car comes as a good option for them as the buying cost is low compared to new car.

Used cars have many benefits over a new car owing to which the younger generation gets attracted toward the good condition used car. By increasing demand for used car among the buyer, the sales of used cars is expected to increase during the forecast period, thereby driving the global used car market.

Market Segmentation

The global used car market is segmented based on vehicle type, propulsion type, by sales channel, by end use, region, and competition. Based on vehicle type, the market is further segmented into hatchback, sedan, and SUV/MPV. Based on the propulsion type, the market is bifurcated into internal combustion engine and electric.

Under vehicle type, sedan segment dominated the market with a total share of 35.12% in the year 2021 among the other vehicles. The Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share, accounting for 28.95% as of the year 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global used car market.

  • CarMax,Inc

  • AutoNation, Inc.

  • Hendrick Automotive Group (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • Penske Automotive Group, Inc

  • Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited

  • Asbury Automotive Group $

  • Mahindra First Choice Wheels

  • Lithia Motor Inc.

  • TrueCar, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • CarGurus, Inc.

Report Scope:

Global Used Car Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Sedan

  • SUV/MPV

  • Hatchback

Global Used Car Market, By Propulsion Type:

  • Internal Combustion Engine

  • Electric

Global Used Car Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Offline

  • Online

Global Used Car Market, By End Use:

  • Individual

  • Institutional

Global Used Car Market, By Region

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • South America

  • North America

  • Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n732rg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-used-car-market-report-2022-2027---shortage-of-semiconductors-and-microchips-for-new-cars-influencing-growth-301665112.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023-sources

    Tesla said last month that it was working on readying its Austin, Texas plant to build the new model with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023. “We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck,” Musk told a conference call with financial analysts. A gradual ramp in the second half of next year to full output for the sharp-angled electric truck would mean that Tesla would not be recording revenue until early 2024 for a full-quarter of production on a new model seen as key to its growth.

  • Tesla Sends Shanghai Workers to California for Factory Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is sending engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, in a bid to boost production at the US facility, according to people familiar with the plans.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Canc

  • Tesla Cybertruck mass production slated for next year: report

    Tesla will reportedly begin mass production of the long-awaited Cybertruck at the end of next year. CEO Elon Musk has said it might be the company's best product.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla's 'Real Challenger' Reports Surging Profit

    Tesla stock is trying to bounce back. BYD earnings surged in Q3 amid booming deliveries. But shares are struggling.

  • Contract Talks for Delta Pilots Drag On. Why a Strike Is Unlikely.

    The Air Line Pilots Association said 99% of Delta pilots voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike if necessary, noting that negotiations have “dragged on for too long.”

  • Delta Air Lines pilots vote to authorize strike

    The move plays out against contract talks at other carriers. Delta pilots picketed at MSP airport and other hubs over the summer.

  • Toyota Earnings Hit by Rising Costs. Auto Maker Cuts EV Outlook.

    Toyota reported quarterly operating profit of $4.1 billion and earnings per share of 23 cents. Analysts were looking for $5.2 billion and 35 cents respectively.

  • Electric car sales hit by high energy bills, survey reveals

    New research from the AA has found that more than 70% of drivers have been put off owning an electric car because of increases in energy prices.

  • Factbox-Tesla's Autopilot faces unprecedented scrutiny

    Elon Musk has championed Tesla Inc's driver assistance Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software as innovations that will both improve road safety and position the electric vehicle maker as a technology leader. But the Tesla systems - and Musk's claims about them - face their biggest challenge since the launch of Autopilot in 2015 as a series of lawsuits and a criminal case over fatal Tesla accidents head to court. Tesla was not charged, but the Tesla system and the company's claims about it are expected to be in focus.

  • Ford Is Moving Ahead With Staff Cuts, Report Says. There Will Be Severance.

    CEO Jim Farley has said the car manufacturer has too many people. Now the company is offering severance packages to some staff.

  • 5 Best Toyota Cars That Start at Over $40,000

    When people think of high-end Toyotas, Lexus probably comes to mind -- it is, after all, the Japanese automaker's luxury division. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts More: 5 Things You...

  • Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants

    Dodge announces an expanded range of crate engines including the new Hurricane twin-turbo six-cylinder and more variants of the Hellephant V8.

  • Need for speed: Wichita serves as home for new Air Force tanker test

    The USAF is testing limited-crew flights with the KC-46 as a way of speeding up takeoff time in the event of potential attack by another air power.

  • Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck -sources

    STORY: Reuters reported exclusively on Tuesday that Tesla aims to start mass production of its Cybertruck at the end of 2023, two years after the initial target for the long-awaited pickup.That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans.CEO Elon Musk unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019 when the vehicle’s designer cracked the vehicle’s supposedly unbreakable “armor glass” windows.Since then, Tesla has pushed back production three times.But Musk - who is now the CEO of five different companies after his acquisition of Twitter - told a conference call with analysts last month: “We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck.” Tesla said it was working on readying its Austin, Texas plant to build the sharp-angled electric truck with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023.A gradual ramp in the second half of next year to full output for the Cybertruck would mean that Tesla would not be recording revenue until early 2024 for a full-quarter of production on a new model seen as key to its growth, as the pickup gives Tesla an EV entrant in one of the most profitable segments of the U.S. market, competing with electric pickups from the likes of Ford and Rivian Automotive.It would also mean a wait of another year for the estimated hundreds of thousands of potential buyers who have paid $100 to reserve a Cybertruck in one of the most highly anticipated, and closely tracked electric vehicle launches ever. Tesla has not announced final pricing on the Cybertruck. In 2019, it projected an initial price of under $40,000, but prices for new vehicles have shot higher since then and Tesla has raised prices across its lineup. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • The boldly-styled 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid looks pretty cool and averages a sweet 54 mpg

    The fuel-efficient compact hybrid sedan is exceptionally spacious for its class, with plenty of standard safety features. It starts at $24,400.

  • After turbulent summer, Phoenix Sky Harbor airport surpasses pre-pandemic passenger levels

    The commercial aviation industry was hit hard at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, and it has faced several headwinds since then. Sky Harbor’s latest report shows that airlines are somewhat meeting demands of consumers.

  • If you’re thinking of a used EV, here are 10 good, affordable models to look for

    With more than a decade since electric cars began going mainstream, more are hitting the used market every year, and there are even some bargains to be found

  • GM electric vehicles will be eligible for $7,500 tax rebate — in 2-3 years

    CEO Mary Barra presented a timeline for when GM will be able to satisfy new federal requirements to qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit.

  • VW sets up basecamp at SEMA, brings these accessorized rides

    Volkswagen kicks off its SEMA show with an Atlas, Taos, GTI and two ID.4s laden in existing VW accessories. But it's saving something for November 1.

  • Mopar shows off its electrified Jeep 'CJ Surge' concept at SEMA 2022

    At SEMA 2022, Mopar showed of the Jeep CJ Surge, an EV restomod that could become the basis for an electrified classic muscle car renaissance.