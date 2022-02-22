U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

Global Utilities Market Growth Forecasts to 2026, by Type of Operator and Pricing

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utilities Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global utilities market is expected to grow from $5,488.88 billion in 2021 to $5.969.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The market is expected to reach $8,105.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the utilities market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the utilities market. The regions covered in the global utilities market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the utilities market during the forecast period. A large number of power generation companies are investing in renewable energy sources, especially in the USA and European countries. For instance, EDF Energy announced investment of more than €25 billion in solar power and green electricity tariffs. Governments globally are also promoting renewable energy sources by offering incentives and subsidies to solar power generation companies. For instance, according to the Clean Energy Australia 2020 Report, more than 2.2 GW of new large renewable energy capacity was introduced to the network in 2019, representing 34 projects worth $4.3 billion in investment and about 4000 new jobs . This is expected to boost the electric power generation and subsequently drive the utilities market during the forecast period.

Digital technologies are increasingly making their way into power generation, transmission and distribution industry to enhance productivity, efficiency and safety associated with power plants. Digital technologies such as smart grids, sensors and smart meters provide the company and the customer, with more accurate and real-time account of power usage. These technologies help to improve productivity, efficiency, safety, compliance and reliability in power generation and distribution. This results in better asset management, planning, execution, and faster level of service with higher customer satisfaction.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider utilities market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The utilities market section of the report gives context. It compares the utilities market with other segments of the utilities market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, utilities indicators comparison.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

  • By Type: Water and Sewage; Natural Gas Distribution; Electric Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution

  • By Type of Operator: Public Operator; Private Operator

  • By Pricing: Fixed Billing; Variable Billing

Subsegments Covered: Water Supply & Irrigation Systems; Sewage Treatment Facilities; Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply; Industrial and Commercial Natural Gas Distribution; Household Natural Gas Distribution; Electric Power Transmission, Control, and Distribution; Power Generation

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, utilities indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned

  • Electricite De France SA

  • Enel SpA

  • E.ON SE

  • Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Incorporated

  • Korea Electric Power Corporation

  • Uniper

  • Engie

  • State Power Investment Corporation

  • Exelon Corp

  • Iberdrola

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ews025

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


