Global Utility Communication Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Number of Smart City Projects in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities
Global Utility Communication Market
Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utility Communication Market by Technology (Wired, Wireless), Utility (Public, Private), Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Oil & Gas, Electricity T&D), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The utility communication market is expected to grow from an estimated in USD 20.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
The primary drivers of the market include growing investment in smart grids and the modernization of electricity networks.
The transmission & distribution segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027.
The utility communication market, by application, is bifurcated into transmission & distribution, oil & gas utilities and others. The transmission & distribution segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the rising demand from various end use industries due to the upgrade of infrastructures across the world, especially in the North American region.
The industrial segment, by end-user, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027.
The utility communication market by location is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, followed by the commercial segment.
Demand for faster communication and restoration of utility services is driving the demand for utility communication in the commercial segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Utility Communication Market
4.2 Utility Communication Market, by Region
4.3 Utility Communication Market, by Technology
4.4 Utility Communication Market, by Utility
4.5 Utility Communication Market, by Component
4.6 Utility Communication Market, by Application
4.7 Utility Communication Market, by End-user
4.8 Asia-Pacific Utility Communication Market, by End-user and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Investments in Smart Grids and Modernization of Electricity Networks
5.2.1.2 Rising Focus on Improving Grid Reliability, Increasing Operational Efficiency, and Reducing Outage Time
5.2.1.3 Rising Trend of Digitalizing Oilfields
5.2.1.4 Government-Led Initiatives to Support Deployment of Smart Grid Technologies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Upfront Costs for Installation and Maintenance of Smart Grid Technologies
5.2.2.2 Lack of Standards and Interoperability of Different It Protocols and Components
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Number of Smart City Projects in Developing Countries
5.2.3.2 Replacement of Aging Communication Systems with Advanced Communication Networks
5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of Wireless Communication Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Rise in Cyberattacks and Natural Disasters
5.2.4.2 Oil Price Instability, Decline in Oil Demand, and Supply Chain Disruptions due to COVID-19
5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Utility Communication Technology Providers
5.4 Value and Supply Chain Analyses
5.4.1 Manufacturers
5.4.2 Software Suppliers
5.4.3 Service Providers
5.4.4 Communication Network Providers
5.4.5 Grid Operators and End-users
5.5 Market Map
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Trade Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.9.1 Hydro One Deploys Trilliant's Smart Meters and Intelligent Communication Networks
5.9.1.1 Problem Statement
5.9.1.2 Solution
5.9.2 Central Hudson Deploys Hitachi Energy's Multi-Utility Application Networks
5.9.2.1 Problem Statement
5.9.2.2 Solution
5.10 Tariffs, Codes, and Regulations
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Utility Communication Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wired
6.2.1 Fiber Optic
6.2.1.1 Fiber Optic Cables Transmit Data in Form of Light Pulses
6.2.2 Ethernet
6.2.2.1 Ethernet Offers Wide Range, Versatility, and High Speed
6.2.3 Power Line Carrier (Plc)
6.2.3.1 Power Line Carrier (Plc) Enables Use of Existing Infrastructure to Transfer Data
6.2.4 Synchronous Optical Networking/Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (Sonet/Sdh)
6.2.4.1 Synchronous Optical Networking/Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (Sonet/Sdh) Offers Flexibility, Scalability, High Speed, Reliability, Quality of Service (QoS), and Standardization
6.2.5 Multi-Protocol Label Switching (Mpls)
6.2.5.1 Mpls-Ip
6.2.5.1.1 Mpls-Ip Vpn Securely Connects Remote Sites
6.2.5.2 Mpls-Tp
6.2.5.2.1 Operation, Administration, and Maintenance (Oam) of Mpls-Tp May Operate Without Any Ip Layer Functionalities
6.2.6 Others
6.3 Wireless
6.3.1 Radio Frequency (Rf) Mesh
6.3.1.1 Rf Mesh Offers High Bandwidth, Minimal Latency, and End-To-End Security
6.3.2 Mobile Network
6.3.2.1 Mobile Networks are Reliable, Secure, and Affordable
6.3.3 Microwave and Radio Communication
6.3.3.1 Microwave and Radio Communication Technologies Use Electromagnetic Waves for Communication
6.3.4 Others
7 Utility Communication Market, by Utility
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Public
7.2.1 Rising Implementation of Utility Policies, Programs, and Practices by Public Utilities to Serve Priorities of Local Communities
7.3 Private
7.3.1 High Allocation of Funds by Private Utilities to Deploy Smart Utility Communication Technologies
8 Utility Communication Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Use of Hardware Components to Control Distribution Systems
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Use of Software to Analyze Data and Identify Precise Locations for Repair
9 Utility Communication Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Transmission & Distribution
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity and Replacement of Aging Power Infrastructures
9.3 Oil & Gas Utilities
9.3.1 Growing Need for Reliable Energy Supply
9.4 Others
10 Utility Communication Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.2.1 Growing Residential Power Consumption
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 Rising Need for Fast Restoration of Services
10.4 Industrial
10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Continuous Power and Enhancing Energy Efficiency of Operations
11 Utility Communication Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2021
12.3 Market Evaluation Framework
12.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
12.5 Competitive Scenarios and Trends
12.5.1 Deals
12.5.2 Others
12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.6.1 Stars
12.6.2 Emerging Leaders
12.6.3 Pervasive Players
12.6.4 Participants
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Hitachi Energy Ltd
13.1.2 Schneider Electric
13.1.3 General Electric
13.1.4 Siemens
13.1.5 Motorola Solutions, Inc.
13.1.6 Landis+Gyr
13.1.7 Sensus, a Xylem Brand
13.1.8 Itron Inc.
13.1.9 Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson
13.1.10 Fujitsu
13.1.11 Black & Veatch Holding Company
13.1.12 Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.
13.1.13 Nokia
13.1.14 Digi International Inc.
13.1.15 Rad
13.1.16 Trilliant Holdings Inc
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Zte Corporation.
13.2.2 Milsoft Utility Solutions
13.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
13.2.4 Valiant Communications
13.2.5 Open Systems International, Inc.
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2i7ofr
