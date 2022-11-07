U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,797.50
    +18.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,587.00
    +159.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,938.50
    +48.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.70
    +12.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.28
    -0.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.70
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.35
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1446
    +0.0070 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6830
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,773.93
    -484.35 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.36
    +10.31 (+2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,328.77
    -6.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Global Utility Communication Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Number of Smart City Projects in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Utility Communication Market

Global Utility Communication Market
Global Utility Communication Market

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Utility Communication Market by Technology (Wired, Wireless), Utility (Public, Private), Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Oil & Gas, Electricity T&D), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The utility communication market is expected to grow from an estimated in USD 20.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The primary drivers of the market include growing investment in smart grids and the modernization of electricity networks.

The transmission & distribution segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027.

The utility communication market, by application, is bifurcated into transmission & distribution, oil & gas utilities and others. The transmission & distribution segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the rising demand from various end use industries due to the upgrade of infrastructures across the world, especially in the North American region.

The industrial segment, by end-user, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027.

The utility communication market by location is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, followed by the commercial segment.

Demand for faster communication and restoration of utility services is driving the demand for utility communication in the commercial segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Utility Communication Market
4.2 Utility Communication Market, by Region
4.3 Utility Communication Market, by Technology
4.4 Utility Communication Market, by Utility
4.5 Utility Communication Market, by Component
4.6 Utility Communication Market, by Application
4.7 Utility Communication Market, by End-user
4.8 Asia-Pacific Utility Communication Market, by End-user and Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Investments in Smart Grids and Modernization of Electricity Networks
5.2.1.2 Rising Focus on Improving Grid Reliability, Increasing Operational Efficiency, and Reducing Outage Time
5.2.1.3 Rising Trend of Digitalizing Oilfields
5.2.1.4 Government-Led Initiatives to Support Deployment of Smart Grid Technologies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Upfront Costs for Installation and Maintenance of Smart Grid Technologies
5.2.2.2 Lack of Standards and Interoperability of Different It Protocols and Components
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Number of Smart City Projects in Developing Countries
5.2.3.2 Replacement of Aging Communication Systems with Advanced Communication Networks
5.2.3.3 Growing Adoption of Wireless Communication Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Rise in Cyberattacks and Natural Disasters
5.2.4.2 Oil Price Instability, Decline in Oil Demand, and Supply Chain Disruptions due to COVID-19
5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Utility Communication Technology Providers
5.4 Value and Supply Chain Analyses
5.4.1 Manufacturers
5.4.2 Software Suppliers
5.4.3 Service Providers
5.4.4 Communication Network Providers
5.4.5 Grid Operators and End-users
5.5 Market Map
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Trade Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.9.1 Hydro One Deploys Trilliant's Smart Meters and Intelligent Communication Networks
5.9.1.1 Problem Statement
5.9.1.2 Solution
5.9.2 Central Hudson Deploys Hitachi Energy's Multi-Utility Application Networks
5.9.2.1 Problem Statement
5.9.2.2 Solution
5.10 Tariffs, Codes, and Regulations
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Utility Communication Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wired
6.2.1 Fiber Optic
6.2.1.1 Fiber Optic Cables Transmit Data in Form of Light Pulses
6.2.2 Ethernet
6.2.2.1 Ethernet Offers Wide Range, Versatility, and High Speed
6.2.3 Power Line Carrier (Plc)
6.2.3.1 Power Line Carrier (Plc) Enables Use of Existing Infrastructure to Transfer Data
6.2.4 Synchronous Optical Networking/Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (Sonet/Sdh)
6.2.4.1 Synchronous Optical Networking/Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (Sonet/Sdh) Offers Flexibility, Scalability, High Speed, Reliability, Quality of Service (QoS), and Standardization
6.2.5 Multi-Protocol Label Switching (Mpls)
6.2.5.1 Mpls-Ip
6.2.5.1.1 Mpls-Ip Vpn Securely Connects Remote Sites
6.2.5.2 Mpls-Tp
6.2.5.2.1 Operation, Administration, and Maintenance (Oam) of Mpls-Tp May Operate Without Any Ip Layer Functionalities
6.2.6 Others
6.3 Wireless
6.3.1 Radio Frequency (Rf) Mesh
6.3.1.1 Rf Mesh Offers High Bandwidth, Minimal Latency, and End-To-End Security
6.3.2 Mobile Network
6.3.2.1 Mobile Networks are Reliable, Secure, and Affordable
6.3.3 Microwave and Radio Communication
6.3.3.1 Microwave and Radio Communication Technologies Use Electromagnetic Waves for Communication
6.3.4 Others

7 Utility Communication Market, by Utility
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Public
7.2.1 Rising Implementation of Utility Policies, Programs, and Practices by Public Utilities to Serve Priorities of Local Communities
7.3 Private
7.3.1 High Allocation of Funds by Private Utilities to Deploy Smart Utility Communication Technologies

8 Utility Communication Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hardware
8.2.1 Use of Hardware Components to Control Distribution Systems
8.3 Software
8.3.1 Use of Software to Analyze Data and Identify Precise Locations for Repair

9 Utility Communication Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Transmission & Distribution
9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity and Replacement of Aging Power Infrastructures
9.3 Oil & Gas Utilities
9.3.1 Growing Need for Reliable Energy Supply
9.4 Others

10 Utility Communication Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.2.1 Growing Residential Power Consumption
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 Rising Need for Fast Restoration of Services
10.4 Industrial
10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Continuous Power and Enhancing Energy Efficiency of Operations

11 Utility Communication Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2021
12.3 Market Evaluation Framework
12.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
12.5 Competitive Scenarios and Trends
12.5.1 Deals
12.5.2 Others
12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.6.1 Stars
12.6.2 Emerging Leaders
12.6.3 Pervasive Players
12.6.4 Participants

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Hitachi Energy Ltd
13.1.2 Schneider Electric
13.1.3 General Electric
13.1.4 Siemens
13.1.5 Motorola Solutions, Inc.
13.1.6 Landis+Gyr
13.1.7 Sensus, a Xylem Brand
13.1.8 Itron Inc.
13.1.9 Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson
13.1.10 Fujitsu
13.1.11 Black & Veatch Holding Company
13.1.12 Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.
13.1.13 Nokia
13.1.14 Digi International Inc.
13.1.15 Rad
13.1.16 Trilliant Holdings Inc
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Zte Corporation.
13.2.2 Milsoft Utility Solutions
13.2.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
13.2.4 Valiant Communications
13.2.5 Open Systems International, Inc.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2i7ofr

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Peabody, Coronado Global Resources End Talks Over $6 Billion Deal

    The discussions had been seen as an indication of how the coal-price surge is transforming the sector’s fortunes.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 0.2% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty nudged down 0.2% in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to data from BTC.com.

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.

  • Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War I

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • EXPLAINER-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

    Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Swings to Loss, Stung by Battered Market

    The company reported a net loss of $2.69 billion as the value of its overall portfolio fell alongside the broader market.

  • The fintech layoffs just keep on coming

    Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. Chime confirmed that it is letting go of 12% of its employees. This equals about 160 people. According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt said that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.”

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • Energy Sticker Shock Grabs Spotlight Before Midterms

    Gasoline prices are moving higher again and diesel supplies are dwindling with Tuesday’s elections near.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Who Helped Expose Luckin Coffee’s Fraud Bets on Chinese Chain’s Comeback

    A hedge-fund manager who secretly wrote a 2020 report accusing Luckin Coffee of accounting fraud is now backing the Chinese chain, calling it “a miracle in China’s business history.”