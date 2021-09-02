U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

Global UV-C LED Market to Generate $18.94 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Highly effectiveness in disinfection and rise in adoption for water purification drive the global UV-C LED market. Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to surged interest in germicidal ultraviolet (UV) technology as UV-C-band radiation (100–280 nm) from LED sources can deactivate the Covid-19 virus from various mediums.

Portland,OR, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global UV-C LED market generated $208.3 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18.94 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 59.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Highly effectiveness in disinfection and rise in adoption for water purification drive the growth of the global UV-C LED market. However, concerns related to thermal management of UV-C LED hinder the market growth. On the other hand, integration with home appliances and consumer products present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 225+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13432

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to surged interest in germicidal ultraviolet (UV) technology. The UV-C-band radiation (100–280 nm) from LED sources can deactivate the Covid-19 virus and other pathogens from surfaces, air, and water.

  • Various research centers and laboratories across the world have been developing products with the help of UV-C LED for preventing the spread of the disease. This is expected to increase the demand for UV-C LED.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global UV-C LED market based on application and region.

Based on application, the water/air disinfection segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share. However, the healthcare segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 62.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13432

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. However, North America is estimated to garner the fastest CAGR of 62.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global UV-C LED market analyzed in the research include Crystal IS, Inc., DOWA Holdings Co., Ltd., Convergever Inc., Ltd., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Harvatek Corporation, IBT Group, High Power Lighting Corporation, IRTronix, Inc., International Light Technologies, Inc., Nichia Corporation, Nikkiso Co, Ltd.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the UV-C LED Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13432?reqfor=covid

Related Report:

Global UV LED Market Size is Expected to Reach $1.71 Billion By 2027

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


