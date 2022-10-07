U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Global UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Market By Type (Automatic Peeler, Semi-automatic Peeler), By Applications (Household, Commercial), By Price Range (Low, Medium, High), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325891/?utm_source=GNW

The global UV toothbrush sanitizer market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.A toothbrush sterilizer, also referred as a toothbrush sanitizer, is an appliance that utilizes short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) radiation to kill or inactivate germs on a toothbrush.

UV sterilizers successfully destroy bacteria and microorganisms, as per the studies published in dentistry publications.Toothbrush sanitizers typically work in one of three ways to destroy dangerous bacteria: steam and dry heat, ultraviolet light, or UV and heat.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted into an inclination towards heath consciousness and the usage of health-related products which are safe and avoids frequent visits to doctors.This further created an environment of awareness among consumers related to the usage of oral hygiene products.

The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to stimulate to the increasing demand for health-conscious products, which fuels the growth for toothbrush sanitizers during the forecast period.

Rise in Risk of Harmful Oral Bacteria is Projected to Accelerate the Product Demand
The increasing awareness regarding the oral hygiene and harmful oral bacteria which causes numerous dental health hazards including gingivitis, periodontal disease, oral herpes, canker sores, and others are some of the primary factors propelling the growth of the market.Furthermore, toothbrush sanitizer prevents harmful bacteria from wreaking havoc in the oral cavity, resulting in an escalating demand for the product.

Also, easy product availability and expanding e-commerce penetration are few other driving factors for the growth of the UV toothbrush sanitizer market.
Technological Advancements to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic Supports the Market Growth
The escalating demand for UV sterilization in toothbrush due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is driving the growth of the market.Various manufacturers are promoting toothbrush sanitizers through several innovative marketing techniques.

Recruitment of well-certified dentists for branding, extensive distribution network for enhanced product availability, partnership with sales staff and distributors, digital, print, and visual media through advertising campaigns in radio, television, channels, billboards, magazines, newspapers, hoardings, and competitive pricing strategies are significant innovative marketing methods followed by the key market players owing to the strong competition. This has further increased the product visibility and is expected to escalate he demand for the product in the forthcoming years.
Market Segmentation
The global UV toothbrush sanitizer market is segmented based on type, product type, price range, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.Based on the type, the market is divided into with toothbrush and without toothbrush.

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into wall mounted and portable.Based on the price range, the market is segmented into low, medium, and high.

Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.
Market Players
Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dastmalchi, Conair, Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd, Wellness Oral Care, Tao Clean, Puretta, Wonderchef, UVNIA, Pursonic, Dazzlepro are the leading market players contributing the growth of the global UV toothbrush sanitizer market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global UV toothbrush sanitizer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• UV toothbrush sanitizer Market, By Type:
o With Toothbrush

o Without Toothbrush
• UV toothbrush sanitizer Market, By Product Type:
o Mountable
o Portable
• UV toothbrush sanitizer Market, By Price Range:
o Low
o Medium
o High
• UV toothbrush sanitizer Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Offline
o Online
• UV toothbrush sanitizer Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Iraq
Turkey

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global UV toothbrush sanitizer market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325891/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


