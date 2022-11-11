Global V2X (Vehicle to Everything) Cybersecurity Market Report 2022: A $3.2 Billion Market by 2028 - Increasing EV Sales Paired with Government Support for V2X Technology will Create New Opportunities

Company Logo

Global V2X Cybersecurity Market

Global V2X Cybersecurity Market

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "V2X Cybersecurity Market by Unit Type (OBU and RSU), Form (In-vehicle and External Cloud Services), Communication Type (V2I, V2V, V2G, V2C, and V2P), Security Type (PKI and Embedded), Connectivity Type, Vehicle Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global V2X cybersecurity market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1%

Parameters such as increase in demand for autonomous mobility, along with significant growth of automotive V2X market are expected to bolster the revenue growth of the V2X cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing sales of electric vehicles, paired with government support for V2X technology will create new opportunities for V2X cybersecurity market.

V2C segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, by communication.

The V2C segment of the V2X cybersecurity market is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. The fact that the cloud stores all the personal/private data such as driver information, driving details, location, and vehicle details, thereby securing V2C communications, is one of the highest priorities for cybersecurity companies.

Similarly, with upcoming advanced vehicles and an emphasis on infrastructure development, security requirements in V2V and V2I segments would also grow. Furthermore, the increasing demand for connected car technology, in conjunction with increasing investments in autonomous vehicles by automotive OEMs such as Tesla (US), Ford Corporation (US), and Audi AG (Germany) would increase the demand for V2C solutions.

North America is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period.

In North America, the US is expected to be the most attractive market as far as vehicle-to-everything technology is concerned. Thus, increasing demand for V2X communication will lead to increase the need for secured communication.

Story continues

The North American region is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. This region is home to the big automotive OEMs namely General Motors, Ford Motors, and Fiat.

The market in North America is typically dominated by automotive OEMs such as General Motors, Ford Motor Corporation, and Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, paired with some established Asian as well as European automotive OEMs such as Nissan (Japan), Toyota (Japan), BMW Group (Germany), Hyundai/Kia (South Korea), Honda (Japan), and Volkswagen Group (Germany).

Electric vehicles segment is estimated to be the promising segment in the V2X cybersecurity market during the forecast period

Electric vehicles is expected to be the promising segment by propulsion during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing penetration of electric vehicles worldwide. In addition, increasing pollution and the threat of global warming have accentuated the need to replace petroleum fuel vehicles with emission-free substitutes.

After decades of R&D, the industry has found electric vehicles to be among the best suitable substitutes for traditionally fueled vehicles, which has resulted in the EV market's growth. Hence, the increasing demand for EVs will support EV sales, which is expected to increase the need for V2X technology in the near future.

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) transfers the electricity stored in electric vehicle (EV) batteries to the grid, houses, buildings, and other energy-consuming destinations. V2G is regarded among the most promising communications for EVs as it helps to balance the electricity demand and make EVs more profitable.

Hence, there will be a massive requirement for cybersecurity for V2G communication. All these abovementioned factors are likely to bolster the revenue growth of the EV segment of the V2X cybersecurity market during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

The V2X cybersecurity market is dominated by major players including ESCRYPT (Germany), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), Autotalks (Israel), AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd. (Korea), and Continental AG (Germany). These companies have strong product portfolios as well as strong distribution networks at the global level.

Analyst's Recommendations

North America to be Fastest Growing Market for V2X Cybersecurity

Cellular Connectivity to be Key for V2X Communications

V2G Communications to Emerge as Promising Segment

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Large Amount of Data Generated by Vehicles and Increasing Cyberattacks

Significantly Growing Global Automotive V2X Market

Increasing Demand for Semi/Fully Autonomous Driving and Safe Vehicles

Reinforcement of Mandates by Regulatory Bodies for Vehicle Data Protection

Restraints

Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders

Lack of Infrastructure for Proper Functioning of V2X

Opportunities

Increasing Trend of Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Technologies Prone to Cyberattacks

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles

Challenges

Need for Keeping Up with Continuous Evolutions in V2X Ecosystem

Case Studies

Pilot Project on San Diego Roadways

Marvell's First 802.11Ax Solution for Connected Vehicles

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Cars

Guardknox Demonstrated Threat from Hackers

Detecting Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Cyber Threats

Technology Analysis

V2X Cybersecurity Threats & Solutions

Cybersecurity for Intelligent Transportation System

Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-Its)

Standards

Services

Recent Developments

European Telecommunications Standards Institute (Etsi)

Cellular V2X (C-V2X)

LTE-V2X

5G-V2X

Company Profiles

Key Players

Escrypt

Qualcomm Incorporated (Onboard Security, Inc.)

Autotalks

Autocrypt Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Green Hills Software

Karamba Security

Id Quantique

Nxp Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

Harman International

Aptiv

Other Key Players

Atos SE

Secunet Security Networks AG

Capgemini Engineering

Vector Informatik GmbH

STMicroelectronics

Lear Corporation

Certicom Corp

Denso Corporation

Saferide Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5w8l6

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



