Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2021-2030: Evolving Client / Sponsor and CMO / CDMO Relationships

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition) report features an extensive study on contract service providers engaged in the development and manufacturing of vaccines. The study features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of various vaccine CMOs.

Taking into consideration prevalent (the COVID-19 pandemic) and anticipated future trends, the global vaccines market is expected to be worth around USD 100 billion by 2025. Recent estimates (as reported in April 2021) suggest that more than 1.06 billion doses have been administered across 172 countries, which roughly translates to 19.7 million doses per day.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunities. Based on various parameters, such as growth of the overall vaccine market, cost of goods sold, and direct manufacturing costs, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

The outsourcing-based operating model is common among small and mid-sized innovators, which heavily rely on capable contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) for clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing requirements. Over time, several big pharma players, with established in-house capabilities, have also been observed to enter into long-term business relationships with CMOs, in order to optimize internal resource utilization, manage cost of operations, and leverage the niche expertise of specialty service providers.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the vaccine contract manufacturing market, featuring a list of active CMOs and an analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, location of headquarters, number of vaccine manufacturing facilities, type of service(s) offered (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of expression system used (mammalian, microbial and others) and type of vaccine manufactured (protein vaccine, viral vaccine, DNA vaccine, cancer vaccine, and others).

A detailed review of the contract manufacturing landscape for COVID-19 vaccines, featuring a list of service providers and an analysis based on type of service(s) offered (cell / virus banking, analytical development / testing, formulation, process development, fill / finish and regulatory filings) and geographical location of contract manufacturers (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), along with competitiveness analysis of companies based in different geographies.

A region-wise company competitiveness analysis, highlighting the most prominent vaccine contract manufacturers, based on supplier strength (in terms of experience), and service strength (in terms of service offerings, expression systems used, and scale of operation).

Elaborate profiles of the key players based in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific having a diverse range of capabilities for development, manufacturing and packaging of vaccines. Each profile includes an overview of the company, its financial performance (if available), information on service portfolio, vaccine manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the collaborations that have been established since 2013, based on various parameters, such as year of agreement, type of agreement, scale of operation, type of services mentioned in the deal, type of vaccines manufactured, key therapeutic areas, and location of facility where the project is to be executed.

A detailed analysis of the expansions undertaken (since 2013) by various vaccine contract manufacturing service providers for enhancing their service portfolios, based on a number of parameters, including year of expansion, purpose of expansion (capacity expansion, capability expansion, facility expansion, and new facility), geographical location of facility, scale of operation, type of service(s) offered, highlighting most active players and other details (in terms of new area added to existing facilities, if available).

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in the number of companies acquired during the time period between 2013-2021, along with the geographical distribution of this activity. The analysis also depicts the relationship between important deal multiples (based on revenues), number of employees, and overall experience of the acquired company.

A detailed capacity analysis, taking into consideration the manufacturing capacities of various stakeholders (small, mid-sized, large / very large CMOs) in the market, based on data gathered via secondary and primary research. In addition, the study provides the distribution of global vaccine manufacturing capacity by company size (small, mid-sized, large / very large), geography (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific), and scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial).

An informed estimate of the annual commercial and clinical demand for vaccines (in million liters), which was further segmented as across different types of vaccines, target indications, and geographies.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.

A discussion on the potential market drivers, such as the growing vaccines pipeline, increasing outsourcing of vaccine operations and opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, which are likely to present in the coming years.

Future Growth Opportunities

Growing Manufacturing demand in the Wake of COVID-19

Advances in Technologies to Drive Growth in the Vaccine Manufacturing Industry

Shift to Single-Use Systems and Components

The Advent of Virus-like Particles (VLPs)

Growing Investments in Existing Infrastructure

Evolving Client / Sponsor and CMO / CDMO Relationships

Business Acquisition and Consolidation Activity

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players offering vaccine manufacturing services?

Which manufacturing services are commonly offered by the vaccine contract manufacturers?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity within this domain?

What is the current capacity of vaccine contract manufacturing?

What is the annual commercial and clinical demand for vaccines?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to vaccine contract manufacturing?

Market Overview

Classification of Vaccines based on Type of Active Ingredient

Live, Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Vaccine Development and Manufacturing

Identification of Antigen and Manufacturing Process Development

Production of Vaccines in Different Expression Systems

Avian Expression Systems

Bacterial Expression Systems

Embryonated Chicken Eggs and Primary Chicken Embryonic Fibroblasts (CEFs)

Insect Expression Systems

Mammalian Expression Systems

Plant Expression Systems

Yeast Expression Systems

Vaccine Manufacturing Process

Upstream Process

Downstream Process

Formulation and Fill / Finish

Clinical Development and Approval

Vaccine Supply Chain and Logistics

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing

Need for Outsourcing Vaccine Manufacturing Operations

Commonly Outsourced Operations

Selecting a Contract Manufacturing Partner

Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Operations

Risk Factors and Challenges

