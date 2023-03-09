U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,918.32
    -73.69 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,254.86
    -543.54 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,338.35
    -237.65 (-2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.59
    -52.89 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.50
    -0.22 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    -0.0510 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2490
    -1.0230 (-0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,348.56
    -1,362.58 (-6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.10
    -33.14 (-6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2023: Favorable Patient Demographics and Growing Vaccinations of Newborns and Children Fuels Sector

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The vaccine contract manufacturing market was valued at USD 2,578.87 million in the base year, and it is expected to reach USD 4,824.93 million by the end of the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 11.06%.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the vaccine contract manufacturing market. During the outbreak of the pandemic, there was a shortage of vaccines for all diseases due to the lockdown, which hampered the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market.

However, R&D and clinical trials across the world accelerated to provide a safe and effective vaccine, thus increasing the demand and manufacturing of vaccines, eventually driving the growth of the market. Increased demand for vaccines resulted in increased investment needs for the manufacturing and clinical trial infrastructure.

For instance, as per a press release by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in October 2021, a new ACT-Accelerator strategy was planned, which called for a USD 23.4 billion international investment to address disparities in the availability of COVID-19 diagnostics, vaccinations, and therapies worldwide. The market has recovered since the manufacturing restrictions were lifted. The vaccine contract manufacturing market is expected to show a stable growth rate during the forecast period.

In addition, the advancements in technology and cost benefits, an increase in initiatives favoring vaccinations, favorable patient demographics, and growing vaccinations of newborns and children are actively affecting the growth of the market.

The initiatives taken by various governments and health organizations all over the world focusing on providing vaccinations to all people are driving the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the forecast period.

For instance, as per the World Health Organization, in February 2022, Djibouti's Ministry of Health, with technical support from WHO and UNICEF, launched a five-day national polio vaccination campaign to vaccinate approximately 150,000 children in Djibouti. These vaccine drives focusing on preventive measures for various diseases are likely to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological advancements in vaccine technology have been fueled by the introduction of genetic engineering, vaccine-delivering technology, and proteomics.

For instance, according to the article published by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) in March 2021, mRNA technology promises to revolutionize future vaccines and treatments for cancer and infectious diseases. Researchers claim that mRNA can be used to create a variety of vaccines and treatments in less time and at lower costs than traditional methods. Thus, the advantage of new technology like mRNA to create vaccines is expected to drive the market's growth.

Additionally, rising strategic initiatives adopted by key players, such as business expansion, partnerships, and acquisitions, are estimated to propel the market's growth. For instance, in March 2022, Bharat Biotech entered into a partnership with the Spanish biopharmaceutical firm, Biofabri for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a new tuberculosis vaccine. The new TB vaccine, MTBVAC, is being manufactured and developed by Biofabri in close collaboration with the University of Zaragoza, the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), and the Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (TBVI). Such developments by market players are also boosting the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the study period.

The increase in the necessity of vaccine contract manufacturing around the world is expected to propel the growth of the market studied.

However, the increasing cost of vaccines, along with the lack of storage infrastructure, is likely to hinder the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Trends

The Inactivated Vaccines Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market over the Forecast Period

The inactivated vaccines contain whole bacteria or viruses that have been killed or manipulated to prevent replication. As these vaccines do not contain any live bacteria or viruses, they cannot spread the diseases they are intended to prevent, even in those with highly compromised immune systems, which is one of the major advantages of this type of vaccine.

These vaccines do not produce or confer immunity as strong as live-attenuated vaccines. Hence, several doses of inactivated vaccines are required over time for better immune response. The high burden of the target diseases, regular demand for these vaccines as a preventive measure, and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to significantly impact the segment's growth over the forecast period.

In addition, the companies, as well as researchers from academics, are actively involved in the research and development of inactivated vaccine candidates for different indications, some of which are even approved by the health authorities. Hence, due to these factors, the inactivated vaccine segment is expected to grow. For instance, as of April 2022, the World Health Organization has approved ten vaccines against COVID-19, of which three are inactivated types and include CoronaVac (Sinovac), Sinopharm, and COVAXIN (Bharat Biotech).

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share over the Forecast Period

The rise in the adoption of highly advanced techniques and systems in vaccine manufacturing and the technological advancements made in vaccine research and development studies is expected to boost the growth of the market in the North American region. The high awareness among the population about the availability of vaccines in the market contributes to the high market growth in the region.

According to data published by the American Academy of Pediatrics in March 2022, more than 1 million people in the United States have long-term hepatitis B infections, and people who are infected with hepatitis B as a baby have a 90% chance of developing serious, chronic conditions like liver cancer in their lifetime. Thus, an increase in hepatitis B is expected to increase the demand for vaccines and their manufacturing, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, according to the WHO Updates in July 2022, the United States has been involved in polio-eradication efforts, both as a partner and the second-largest donor to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and as a supporter of developing-country efforts. Polio funding in the United States is estimated to have been USD 253 million in 2022. Furthermore, in January 2021, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) launched the HPV VAX NOW campaign to increase human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination rates among young adults aged 18-26. Thus, the increasing necessity for vaccine contract manufacturing coupled with increasing investment in the health care department is likely to propel the growth of the market in this region.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Advancements in Technology and Cost Benefits

  • Increase in Initiatives Favoring Vaccinations

  • Favorable Patient Demographics and Growing Vaccinations of Newborns and Children

Market Restraints

  • Rising High Costs of Vaccines

  • Lack of Storage Infrastructure and Limitations Associated with Supply Chain



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD Million)
5.1 By Vaccine Type
5.1.1 Inactivated Vaccines
5.1.2 Live-attenuated Vaccines
5.1.3 RNA Vaccines
5.1.4 Subunit Vaccines
5.1.5 Toxoid-based Vaccines
5.2 By Process
5.2.1 Downstream
5.2.1.1 Analytical and QC Studies
5.2.1.2 Fill and Finish
5.2.1.3 Packaging
5.2.1.4 Other Downstream Processes
5.2.2 Upstream
5.2.2.1 Bacterial Expression Systems
5.2.2.2 Baculovirus/Insect Expression Systems
5.2.2.3 Mammalian Expression Systems
5.2.2.4 Yeast Expression Systems
5.2.2.5 Other Upstream Processes
5.3 By Scale of Operations
5.3.1 Preclinical
5.3.2 Clinical
5.3.3 Commercial
5.4 By End Use
5.4.1 Human Use
5.4.2 Veterinary
5.5 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

  • Curia Global

  • Catalent

  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • CJ CheilJedang Corporation (Batavia Biosciences)

  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • ICON PLC

  • IDT Biologika GmbH

  • Lonza Group AG

  • Recipharm AB

  • Gedeon Richter (Richter-Helm BioLogics)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bwnow

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vaccine-contract-manufacturing-market-report-2023-favorable-patient-demographics-and-growing-vaccinations-of-newborns-and-children-fuels-sector-301768199.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • GM offers salaried employee buyouts, will take up to $1.5 billion charge

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co on Thursday said it was offering buyouts for most of its salaried employees and expects to take a pre-tax charge of up to $1.5 billion to cover the costs. The largest U.S. automaker in January disclosed a $2 billion cost cut target, including reducing employment through attrition. Under the terms of the staff reduction plan, all U.S. salaried employees with at least five years of service and all global executives with at least two years of service will be offered lump sum payments and other compensation to exit the company, GM said.

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • Biden's new budget cuts $31 billion in tax breaks for oil companies

    President Biden’s 2024 budget released Thursday includes yet another broadside from the White House against oil companies

  • Companies like Meta and Google are doing away with employee perks as they slash tens of thousands of jobs

    Lavish extras, especially at tech firms, are disappearing.

  • Tesla Triggered China EV Price War, But Who Will Win As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality?

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • Elon Musk is reportedly building his own town in Texas

    Dubbed “Snailbrook,” the 3,500-acre community will house workers from SpaceX, Tesla and Boring.

  • JPMorgan Sues Former Executive Jes Staley Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

    The bank’s lawsuit revealed that former executive Jes Staley has been accused of sexual assault. The move allows JPMorgan to argue he should pay damages if the bank is held responsible.

  • Investor Reveals Google, Meta's Questionable Hiring Practices

    Investor and technology executive Keith Rabois has some harsh words for the hiring practices of technology firms. Rabois, chief executive of Open Store and general partner of venture capital firm Founders Fund, says there are thousand of employees at Meta and Alphabet that were brought on to boost hiring for the sake of company vanity.

  • I Overcontributed to My 401(k). What Do I Do Now?

    Did you just find out that you overcontributed your 401(k) plan? If you act quickly, you can minimize the damage. But if you wait, the tax bill and inconveniences will multiply. So if you've overcontributed to your 401(k), the plan … Continue reading → The post What to Do When You Overcontribute to Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault. The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

  • Top Agriculture Stocks for March 2023

    Intrepid Potash, Benson Hill, and Wabash National lead for value, growth, and momentum, respectively.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Other Growth Stocks Appeal to This Value Investor

    Adam Seessel founder of Gravity Capital, dumped his “old economy” stocks in the 2010s and embraced the digital revolution. Why he’s still a believer in value investing—and growth stocks.

  • Silvergate Capital will liquidate after crypto collapse wipes out bank

    Silvergate said late Wednesday it would wind down operations after a run on the bank caused by crypto outflows led to mounting losses for the firm.

  • Oil stretches losses into a third straight session on Fed rate worries

    Oil prices stretch their losses into a third consecutive session Thursday, pressured by worries about the pace and scope of future Fed interest rate hikes.

  • JP Morgan is suing a former executive over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    JP Morgan is suing former private banking head Jes Staley over his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.