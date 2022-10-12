U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Report 2022: Expanding Healthcare Expenditure Providing Ample Growth Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global vaccine delivery devices market reached a value of US$ 6.44 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 10.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.02% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A vaccine is a biological substance used to protect individuals from bacterial illnesses by stimulating the immune response of the body against the disease. It helps the immune system to produce antibodies against the invading antigens when given at specific intervals. It can be delivered in the body through liposomes, microspheres, nanoparticles, dendrimers, micellar systems, immune stimulating complexes (ISCOMs), and plant-derived viruses. At present, there is a rise in the utilization of vaccine delivery devices due to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe.

Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Trends:

Technological advancements in the systematic delivery of vaccines, such as micro-needles and electroporation, represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of needle-free delivery systems as they decrease needle stick injuries and the vaccine antigen dose and enhance the vaccine immunogenicity.

This, along with the rising research in the field of vaccines and the development of new vaccine delivery devices around the world, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, governments of several countries are promoting immunization programs to prevent disabilities and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.

This, coupled with the growing investments by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) for various vaccination programs and campaigns globally, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, key market players are focusing on novel delivery technologies that increase the therapeutic value of vaccines by reducing toxicity.

Additionally, the expanding healthcare sector due to the increasing geriatric population and easy access to medical products and services is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is augmenting the sales of vaccine delivery devices worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global vaccine delivery devices market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on device, route of administration and end user.

Breakup by Device:

  • Syringes

  • Jet Injectors

  • Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

  • Intramuscular Vaccination

  • Intradermal Vaccination

  • Subcutaneous Vaccination

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market

6 Market Breakup by Device

7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

8 Market Breakup by End User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • Enesi Pharma Limited

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

  • NanoPass

  • Panacea Biotec Pharma Limited (Panacea Biotec)

  • Pharmajet Inc.

  • Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Vaxxas.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xicgj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vaccine-delivery-devices-market-report-2022-expanding-healthcare-expenditure-providing-ample-growth-opportunities-301647310.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

