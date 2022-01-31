U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Global Vaccine Packaging Sales to Surge in 2022 Due to COVID-19

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through 2022 and into 2023, the increasing availability and use of vaccines to combat COVID-19 will generate a significant spike in global demand for vaccine packaging, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis:

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

  • In terms of the number of doses, global production of COVID-19 vaccines is likely to be higher in 2022 than in 2021, boosting use of glass vials overall.

  • The price of the vaccines varies widely – from $3 to $35 a dose – based on the country to which it is sold.

  • Average prices are likely to drop as the vaccination rate increases, production becomes more standardized, and greater percentages of total doses are sold to lower-income countries, where most manufacturers are selling their vaccine at lower prices.

By 2025, the market is expected to have moderated as the pandemic is brought under control, mass vaccination efforts seize, and average prices for the vaccine fall as production normalizes and a higher proportion of doses are sold to low-income countries.

However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, the outlook for vaccine packaging could change. The evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants, new data about the effectiveness of vaccines against new variants, and the continued campaign to vaccinate and boost the global population could alter forecasts for a variety of packaging products.

Global Vaccine Packaging Demand to Grow Nearly 7% Annually Through 2025

Global demand for vaccine packaging is projected to rise 6.9% annually to $3.6 billion in 2025. Factors driving this gain will include:

  • continuing worldwide use of established vaccines to prevent diseases such as diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus, human papillomavirus (HPV), measles-mumps-rubella, meningitis, pneumonia, rotavirus, and seasonal influenza

  • expansion and upgrading of preventive medicine activities, including government-sponsored mass vaccinations of vulnerable age groups

  • expansion of public educational resources to promote the benefits of vaccines, encourage their greater usage, and inhibit the spread of disinformation about them

  • the increasing use of higher value vaccine packaging systems with enhanced barrier, safety, and ease-of-use features

Want to Learn More?

Global Vaccine Packaging, now available from The Freedonia Group, presents historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for vaccine packaging demand by global region and country. Among the specific products covered are:

  • vials

  • prefillable syringes

  • vial closures

  • secondary packaging, such as folding boxes and cartons

  • other vaccine packaging, consisting of ampuls, labels, security components, and miscellaneous accessories

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vaccine-packaging-sales-to-surge-in-2022-due-to-covid-19-301471603.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

