Global Vaccine Vial Monitor Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Application and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccine Vial Monitor Market Research Report by Type (Multi-dose and Single Dose), by Application (Preventive Vaccine and Therapeutic Vaccine), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Vaccine Vial Monitor Market size was estimated at USD 121.79 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 149.02 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 22.69% to reach USD 415.57 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Vaccine Vial Monitor Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Vaccine Vial Monitor Market, including Anhui Huaxin pharmaceutical glass products Co., Ltd, Cardinal Health Inc., Catalent, Inc., Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences, Elitech Technology, Inc., ELPRO-BUCHS AG, EVIGENCE SENSORS, Gerresheimer AG, Infodrive India Pvt Ltd, Lisaline Lifescience Technologies Pvt Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc., PATH, Schott AG, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd, Stevanato Group, Temptime Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Vaccine Vial Monitor Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Vaccine Vial Monitor Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Vaccine Vial Monitor Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Vaccine Vial Monitor Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Vaccine Vial Monitor Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Vaccine Vial Monitor Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Vaccine Vial Monitor Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising number of chronic disease across all ages
5.1.1.2. Demand for administration and importance to the safe use of the vaccines
5.1.1.3. High prevalence of infectious diseases and a growing number of initiatives to promote immunization
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Concerns related to cold chain equipment failures and other operational problems
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing healthcare sector efforts towards improving accessibility of medical services in remote areas
5.1.3.2. Abrupt rise in COVID-19 infection across geographies
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited availability of VVM with many of the vaccines produced in developing countries for domestic market
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Vaccine Vial Monitor Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Multi-dose
6.3. Single Dose

7. Vaccine Vial Monitor Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Preventive Vaccine
7.3. Therapeutic Vaccine

8. Americas Vaccine Vial Monitor Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Vial Monitor Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vaccine Vial Monitor Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Anhui Huaxin pharmaceutical glass products Co., Ltd
12.2. Cardinal Health Inc.
12.3. Catalent, Inc.
12.4. Corning Inc.
12.5. DWK Life Sciences
12.6. Elitech Technology, Inc.
12.7. ELPRO-BUCHS AG
12.8. EVIGENCE SENSORS
12.9. Gerresheimer AG
12.10. Infodrive India Pvt Ltd
12.11. Lisaline Lifescience Technologies Pvt Ltd.
12.12. Nipro Corporation
12.13. Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc.
12.14. PATH
12.15. Schott AG
12.16. Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd
12.17. Stevanato Group
12.18. Temptime Corporation
12.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.20. Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcoz9s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vaccine-vial-monitor-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-type-application-and-region-301454453.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

