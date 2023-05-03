Global Vaccine Vials Market Report 2023: Increasing Importance of VVM to Ensure Vaccine Safety Presents Opportunities
Global Vaccine Vials Market
Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Vials Market by Type (Multi Dose, Single Dose), Material (Glass, Polymer), Capacity, Application - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vaccine Vials Market size was estimated at USD 569.11 million in 2022, USD 629.96 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% to reach USD 1,295.47 million by 2030.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Demand for Number of Vaccines
Growing Initiatives from Government and Private Organizations to Advance Vaccination
Restraints
Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure
Opportunities
Rising Preference for High Performance Packaging Solutions
Increasing Importance of VVM to Ensure Vaccine Safety
Challenges
High-Cost Associated With the Supply Chain of Vaccine Vials
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
Based on Type, the market is studied across Multi Dose and Single Dose.
Based on Material, the market is studied across Glass and Polymer.
Based on Capacity, the market is studied across 10ml, 20ml, 2ml, 3ml, and 5ml.
Based on Application, the market is studied across Preventive Vaccine and Therapeutic Vaccine.
Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Vaccine Vials Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Vaccine Vials Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Vaccine Vials Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation
5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
223
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$569.11 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$1295.47 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
10.8%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Vaccine Vials Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Multi Dose
6.3. Single Dose
7. Vaccine Vials Market, by Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Glass
7.3. Polymer
8. Vaccine Vials Market, by Capacity
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 10ml
8.3. 20ml
8.4. 2ml
8.5. 3ml
8.6. 5ml
9. Vaccine Vials Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Preventive Vaccine
9.3. Therapeutic Vaccine
10. Americas Vaccine Vials Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Vials Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
11.13. Vietnam
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vaccine Vials Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Denmark
12.3. Egypt
12.4. Finland
12.5. France
12.6. Germany
12.7. Israel
12.8. Italy
12.9. Netherlands
12.10. Nigeria
12.11. Norway
12.12. Poland
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Russia
12.15. Saudi Arabia
12.16. South Africa
12.17. Spain
12.18. Sweden
12.19. Switzerland
12.20. Turkey
12.21. United Arab Emirates
12.22. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis, By Key Player
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, By Key Player
13.5. Competitive Scenario
13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.5.4. Investment & Funding
13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
15.1. Discussion Guide
15.2. License & Pricing
Companies Mentioned
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Catalent, Inc.
Corning Incorporated
DWK Life Sciences GmbH
Elitech Technology, Inc.
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
EVIGENCE SENSORS Inc.
Gerresheimer AG
Lisaline Lifescience Technologies Pvt Ltd.
Nipro Corporation
Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc.
Schott AG
Stevanato Group
Temptime Corporation by Zebra Technologies Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i478qu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900