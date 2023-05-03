Global Vaccine Vials Market Report 2023: Increasing Importance of VVM to Ensure Vaccine Safety Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Vaccine Vials Market

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Vials Market by Type (Multi Dose, Single Dose), Material (Glass, Polymer), Capacity, Application - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vaccine Vials Market size was estimated at USD 569.11 million in 2022, USD 629.96 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% to reach USD 1,295.47 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Demand for Number of Vaccines

Growing Initiatives from Government and Private Organizations to Advance Vaccination

Restraints

Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure

Opportunities

Rising Preference for High Performance Packaging Solutions

Increasing Importance of VVM to Ensure Vaccine Safety

Challenges

High-Cost Associated With the Supply Chain of Vaccine Vials

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Type, the market is studied across Multi Dose and Single Dose.

Based on Material, the market is studied across Glass and Polymer.

Based on Capacity, the market is studied across 10ml, 20ml, 2ml, 3ml, and 5ml.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Preventive Vaccine and Therapeutic Vaccine.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Vaccine Vials Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Vaccine Vials Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Vaccine Vials Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $569.11 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1295.47 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Vaccine Vials Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Multi Dose

6.3. Single Dose



7. Vaccine Vials Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Glass

7.3. Polymer



8. Vaccine Vials Market, by Capacity

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 10ml

8.3. 20ml

8.4. 2ml

8.5. 3ml

8.6. 5ml



9. Vaccine Vials Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Preventive Vaccine

9.3. Therapeutic Vaccine



10. Americas Vaccine Vials Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Vaccine Vials Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand

11.13. Vietnam



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Vaccine Vials Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Denmark

12.3. Egypt

12.4. Finland

12.5. France

12.6. Germany

12.7. Israel

12.8. Italy

12.9. Netherlands

12.10. Nigeria

12.11. Norway

12.12. Poland

12.13. Qatar

12.14. Russia

12.15. Saudi Arabia

12.16. South Africa

12.17. Spain

12.18. Sweden

12.19. Switzerland

12.20. Turkey

12.21. United Arab Emirates

12.22. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis, By Key Player

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, By Key Player

13.5. Competitive Scenario

13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.5.4. Investment & Funding

13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles



15. Appendix

15.1. Discussion Guide

15.2. License & Pricing



Companies Mentioned

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Elitech Technology, Inc.

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

EVIGENCE SENSORS Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Lisaline Lifescience Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

Pacific Vial Manufacturing Inc.

Schott AG

Stevanato Group

Temptime Corporation by Zebra Technologies Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

