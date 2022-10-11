Global Vaccines Market Anticipates Revenue Worth over US$54.6 Bn by 2025 End : Fairfield Market Research

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

Fairfield Market Research indicates that the vaccines market revenue is anticipated to rise at healthy pace of 10.2% CAGR during the period of 2020-2025

London, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmenting investments from both vaccine manufacturers, and governments are predominantly driving the growth of global vaccines market. In addition, greater emphasis on the various vaccination programs, and growing initiatives around public education and awareness about vaccines will further push the growth prospects of vaccines market. A new Fairfield Market Research report suggests that the market reached over US$33.3 Bn in 2020 and is likely to exceed the valuation of US$54.6 Bn toward the end of 2025. Between 2021 and 2025, global vaccines market value is expected to rise at a robust rate of 10.2%, says the report.

Constant efforts of the key manufacturers around innovative vaccine developments that would cover a broad range of disease indications will heighten the market growth outlook. Combination vaccines according to the report will also play out as a crucial driving force for the vaccines market.

Key Research Insights

Global vaccines market is poised for more than 1.6x expansion in revenue during 2021 – 2025

Shingles vaccine sales are likely to demonstrate notable growth of more than 15% through 2025

The US, Canada, and the Americas are projected to account for around 50% of overall vaccines market value





Insights into Segmental Analysis

The report highlights pneumococcal conjugate vaccines as the leading category in global vaccines market. On the other hand, demand for shingles vaccines, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine is likely to experience steep growth in the next few years. As pneumococcal diseases continue to be among the leading mortality causes for both children, and adults, demand for pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) remains on an uptrend. Over 150 nations have made it a point to introduce PCV under their infant routine immunization programs and more than 40 nations are in the process of implementing the same. further in the implementation process. which is projected to serve as one of the strongest factors upholding dominance of PCV in vaccines market. Over the course of next 10 years, the report anticipates this demand surge to surpass around 60 million PCV doses and these estimations can be clearly attributable to ramping immunization initiatives across some of the most populous nations like India, China, and Indonesia.

Story continues

Key Report Highlights

Global COVID-19 outbreak caused a temporary spike in revenue

The role of governments, and humanitarian organizations remains crucial in the build-up of vaccines market

Pfizer, GSK, Sanofi, and Merck continue to hold a collective revenue share of over 90% in vaccines market





Insights into Regional Analysis

The report findings reveal that the fast-developing nations across Asia Pacific, including China, and India remain the top producers, as well as consumers of vaccines. While demand is projected to be escalate across the South and East Asia (SEARO), and Western Pacific (WPRO) regions, the traditional leaders, i.e., the US, Canada, and the Americas (AMRO) will continue to be the largest revenue contributors to global vaccines market revenue through the end of 2025. AMRO markets are likely to account for around half the vaccines market value by 2025 end, majorly attributing to the high-value vaccines like PV, Influenza (adult), Varicella, and meningococcal. This is further complemented by strong presence of major brands across the region. The primacy of AMRO sustains on the back of the robust healthcare expenditure, whereas the surging market attractiveness of SEARO is on account of its rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure, improving per capita health spending, and the various innovative vaccine development activities.

Key Companies in Global Vaccines Market

Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co., Inc., CSL Limited (Seqirus), Sanofi Pasteur, Haffkine Bio-pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, GSK, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Moderna, Sinopharm, and Novavax constitute some of the significant players leading the competition landscape of vaccines market. The report highlights the fact that vaccine manufacturing remains concentrated with the four of the global leaders that roughly account for more than 90% of the vaccines market revenue, i.e., Pfizer, GSK, Sanofi, and Merck. On the other hand, Sanofi, GSK, Haffkine, and Bharat Biotech International Limited hold a collective share of nearly 60% in terms of global vaccines production volume.

