Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Report to 2029 - Featuring Haematonics, Terumo BCT, Grifols and Nipro Medical Among Others
Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Report by Application, by Type, by Material, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The vacuum blood collection tube market size is estimated to be USD 2611.56 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The increasing incidence of disorders, more cases of HIV and diabetes, and increasing consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle are some of the key drivers for the market growth. However, stringent government regulations, a shortage of experienced workers, and the risk connected with blood transfusion are expected to restrain the market growth.
By Application
On the basis of application, the market is categorized into biochemical test and coagulation testing. In the global market, the biochemical test segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the preference of biochemical testing.
By Type
Based on type, the market is categorized into plasma separation tubes and serum blood collection tube. In 2021, the serum blood collection tube accounted for the highest revenue share due to rising serum sample collection used for various sorts of diagnosis.
By Material
Based on material, the market is segmented into plastic tubes and glass tubes. In 2021, the plastic tubes segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to rising demand for plastic tubes and the minimal risk of tube breakage and specimen spillage.
By End User
Based on end user, the market is segmented into pathology laboratories, clinics, hospitals, blood banks, and outpatient centres. In 2021, the hospitals and pathology laboratories segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to rising incidence of disorders that need blood tests for diagnosis.
Regional Markets In 2021
North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the vacuum blood collection tube market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising frequency of new diseases in these nations and significant players in emerging economies will increase their R&D spending.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the vacuum blood collection tube market are Greiner Holding (Austria), Quest Diagnostics (US), SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany), Macopharma (France), Smiths Medical (US), Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China), AB Medical (South Korea), F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy), APTCA SPA (Italy), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Terumo BCT (US), Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology CO., LTD. (China), Cardinal Health (US), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.? (Turkey), Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India), Preq Systems (India), Haematonics (US), CML Biotech (India), Retractable Technologies (US), Lmb Technologie GmbH (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Mitra Industries Private Limited (India) Grifols, S.A. (Spain), and Neomedic Limited (UK).
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including application, type, material, and end user from 2021 to 2029.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Vacuum Blood Collection Tube
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2.Market Restraint
4.3.Market Opportunities
4.4.Market Trends
4.5.Market Challenges
5. Market Environment Analysis
5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2.PESTEL Analysis
5.3.Value Chain Analysis
5.4.SWOT Analysis
5.5.Benchmark
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market
6.1.COVID-19: Overview
6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market
6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets
7. Market Analysis by Application
7.1.Biochemical Test
7.1.1.Biochemical Test Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
7.2.Coagulation Testing
7.2.1.Coagulation Testing Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8. Market Analysis by Type
8.1.Plasma Separation Tubes
8.1.1.Plasma Separation Tubes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
8.2.Serum Blood Collection Tube
8.2.1.Serum Blood Collection Tube Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9. Market Analysis by Material
9.1.Plastic Tubes
9.1.1.Plastic Tubes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
9.2.Glass Tubes
9.2.1.Glass Tubes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
10. Market Analysis by End user
10.1.Pathology Laboratories
10.1.1.Pathology Laboratories Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
10.2.Clinics
10.2.1.Clinics Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
10.3.Hospitals
10.3.1.Hospitals Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
10.4.Blood Banks
10.4.1.Blood Banks Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
10.5.Outpatient Centres
10.5.1.Outpatient Centres Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)
11. Regional Market Analysis
11.1.Regional Market Trends
11.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis
12. North America Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market
11. Europe Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market
12. Asia Pacific Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market
13. Latin America Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market
14. MEA Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market
15. Competitor Analysis
15.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029
15.2.Competitive Mapping
15.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis
15.4.Major Recent Developments
16. Company Profiles
16.1.Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
16.1.1.Company Snapshot
16.1.2.Company Overview
16.1.3.Financials
16.1.4.Type Benchmarking
16.1.5.Recent Developments
16.2.Haematonics (US)
16.2.1.Company Snapshot
16.2.2.Company Overview
16.2.3.Financials
16.2.4.Type Benchmarking
16.2.5.Recent Developments
16.3.Terumo BCT (US)
16.3.1.Company Snapshot
16.3.2.Company Overview
16.3.3.Financials
16.3.4.Type Benchmarking
16.3.5.Recent Developments
16.4.Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
16.4.1.Company Snapshot
16.4.2.Company Overview
16.4.3.Financials
16.4.4.Type Benchmarking
16.4.5.Recent Developments
16.5.Grifols, S.A. (Spain)
16.5.1.Company Snapshot
16.5.2.Company Overview
16.5.3.Financials
16.5.4.Type Benchmarking
16.5.5.Recent Developments
16.6.Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan)
16.6.1.Company Snapshot
16.6.2.Company Overview
16.6.3.Financials
16.6.4.Type Benchmarking
16.6.5.Recent Developments
16.7.Greiner Holding (Austria)
16.7.1.Company Snapshot
16.7.2.Company Overview
16.7.3.Financials
16.7.4.Type Benchmarking
16.7.5.Recent Developments
16.8.Quest Diagnostics (US)
16.8.1.Company Snapshot
16.8.2.Company Overview
16.8.3.Financials
16.8.4.Type Benchmarking
16.8.5.Recent Developments
16.9.SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany)
16.9.1.Company Snapshot
16.9.2.Company Overview
16.9.3.Financials
16.9.4.Type Benchmarking
16.9.5.Recent Developments
16.10.Macopharma (France)
16.10.1.Company Snapshot
16.10.2.Company Overview
16.10.3.Financials
16.10.4.Type Benchmarking
16.10.5.Recent Developments
16.11. Smiths Medical (US)
16.11.1.Company Snapshot
16.11.2.Company Overview
16.11.3.Financials
16.11.4.Type Benchmarking
16.11.5.Recent Developments
16.12.Cardinal Health (US)
16.12.1.Company Snapshot
16.12.2.Company Overview
16.12.3.Financials
16.12.4.Type Benchmarking
16.12.5.Recent Developments
16.13.Retractable Technologies (US)
16.13.1.Company Snapshot
16.13.2.Company Overview
16.13.3.Financials
16.13.4.Type Benchmarking
16.13.5.Recent Developments
16.14.Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China)
16.14.1.Company Snapshot
16.14.2.Company Overview
16.14.3.Financials
16.14.4.Type Benchmarking
16.14.5.Recent Developments
16.15. F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy)
16.15.1.Company Snapshot
16.15.2.Company Overview
16.15.3.Financials
16.15.4.Type Benchmarking
16.15.5.Recent Developments
16.16.Others Prominent Players
17. Conclusion & Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzpuqv
