U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.89
    -70.23 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,843.96
    -447.82 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,382.94
    -256.33 (-2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,947.89
    -16.75 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.10
    -0.42 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    -12.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0039
    +0.0062 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0590
    +0.0330 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1760
    +0.7060 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,405.35
    -321.71 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.18
    -5.02 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.11
    -4.63 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Global Vacuum Pumps Market to Generate $9.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in automotive, healthcare, and oil & gas activities, rise in usage of vacuum pumps in cars for safety purposes, and increase in the number of surgical procedures drive the global vacuum pumps market. Due to the pandemic, the demand for vacuum pumps decreased considerably from end use industries including automotive and oil & gas, which hampered the growth of the market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vacuum pumps market garnered $5.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $9.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Sample PDF (225 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8226

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$5.4 billion

Market Size in 2031

$9.3 billion

CAGR

5.5%

No. of Pages in Report

225

Segments covered

Lubrication, Pressure, End User, and Region.

Drivers

Surge in automotive, healthcare, and oil & gas activities

Rise in usage of vacuum pumps in cars for safety purposes

Increase in the number of surgical procedures

The implementation of regulatory standards to maintain clean rooms and surgical protocols

Opportunities

An increase in investments by the end-user industries such as oil & gas, power generation, chemical, and automotive

Technological advancements

Restraints

High operational and maintenance costs associated with vacuum pumps

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global vacuum pumps market, owing to the implementation of global lockdown which forced various manufacturers in the vacuum pumps market to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India.

  • The demand for vacuum pumps decreased considerably from end use industries including automotive and oil & gas. This, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

  • In addition, the supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials. These factors negatively influenced the growth of the market.

  • Nevertheless, the reopening of production facilities and the introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease helped the market to recover immediately in the post-pandemic period.

The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global vacuum pumps market based on lubrication, pressure, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on lubrication, the dry vacuum pumps segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global vacuum pumps market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Vacuum Pumps Market Request Here

Based on pressure, the medium vacuum pumps segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global vacuum pumps market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the low vacuum pumps segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the chemical and petrochemical segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global vacuum pumps market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global vacuum pumps market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Top Players:

Leading market players of the global vacuum pumps market analyzed in the research include Atlas CoVacuum pumpo AB, Becker Pumps Corporation, Busch Vacuum Solutions, Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, GlobalVac & Air, Graham Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, and ULVAC Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the vacuum pumps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8226

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more informationhttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Industrial Water Pump Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Electrohydraulic Pumps Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030


Gear Pump Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030


Coolant Pumps Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 –2027

Booster Pump Market - Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2022-2029

Piston Pump Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Altria (MO) Unveils Dividend Hike: What Else Should You Know?

    Altria Group (MO) declares a dividend hike of 4.4%, taking its quarterly dividend to 94 cents per share. The company is focused on boosting shareholders' returns.

  • Warren Buffett keeps betting big on oil. Here are 2 high-yield energy stocks — offering up to 13.3% — for some healthy income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends while you’re at it.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 90% (or More)

    The old stock market axiom to buy when others are fearful could readily apply right now, according to Ashish Shah, chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs. Amid concerns markets will be volatile following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole policy speech on Friday, Shah thinks that doesn’t mean investors should stay on the sidelines at present. It's preferable to buy "when there's fear in the market," say Shah. "Don't fall into the trap of buying when there's FOMO," he added. Ag

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Despite historically high inflation, the Oracle of Omaha has sold shares of these supercharged income stocks, which are yielding between 3.9% and 5.8%.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • Why Shares of JD.Com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Surging This Week

    Shares of several Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges rose this week after the Chinese government implemented more favorable economic policies and some companies delivered upbeat earnings news. For the week, shares of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD) were trading roughly 18.6% higher as of 3:16 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of online tutoring company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) were up by nearly 21%, and shares of agricultural tech company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were up by close to 31%.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as Powell delivers speech in Jackson Hole

    Stocks tumbled Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on the U.S. central bank's commitment to fight inflation in a hawkish speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AMC Entertainment Holdings, Rocket Companies, Bed Bath & Beyond, Snap and Roku

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Rocket Companies, Bed Bath & Beyond, Snap and Roku are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • HP Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    HP has consistently reported strong bottom-line results, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 13 consecutive quarters.

  • Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Farfetch Limited (FTCH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 19.23% and 1.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • U.S. consumer spending edges up in July; monthly inflation slows considerably

    U.S. consumer spending barely rose in July as a drop in gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but monthly inflation slowed down considerably, which could give the Federal Reserve room to scale back its aggressive interest rate hikes. Though the report from the Commerce Department on Friday showed a modest gain in personal income last month, wages increased strongly, which could help to underpin consumer spending and keep the economy growing, though moderately. The slowdown in inflation is likely to be welcomed by Fed officials.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) 36% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) by taking the expected...

  • Jefferies Tech Call Helps Investors Double Money in a Single Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who heeded a well-timed research report from Jefferies Financial Group Inc. could have nearly doubled their money in a single day. Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskFed’s Jackson Hole Conference Is Underway: Here’s What to ExpectA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateCharl

  • Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID vaccine patent

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Moderna’s decision to sue rival vaccine maker Pfizer over the delivery technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.