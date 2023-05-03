Global Vacuum Pumps Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Vacuum Pumps in the Mining Industry Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Pumps Market by Type, Lubrication, Pressure, End-use Industry and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vacuum pumps market is projected to reach $7.57 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Vacuum pumps remove gas molecules from a sealed volume to create a partial vacuum. These pumps are designed with various technologies based on their pressure requirements and application. Vacuum pumps can also be categorized according to the type of lubrication and sealing system. Vacuum pumps can be wet or dry lubricated.



The growth of the vacuum pumps market is driven by the rising adoption of vacuum pumps in the mining industry, the growing significance of vacuum pumps in the chemicals industry and the growth in the automotive sector. However, the high power consumption of vacuum pumps restrains the growth of this market.

The rising adoption of vacuum pumps for seawater desalination and the growing importance of vacuum pumps in the photovoltaics value chain are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the improper installation of vacuum pumps is a major challenge for market growth.



The global vacuum pumps market is segmented by type, lubrication, pressure, end-use industry and geography. The report has considered five major geographies: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.



Based on type, the global vacuum pumps market is segmented into gas transfer pumps, gas binding/entrapment pumps, and other vacuum pumps. The gas transfer pumps segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

These pumps are used in various industries, such as vacuum distillation in pharmaceuticals, manufacturing microchips in semiconductors & electronics, food packaging in food & beverages, and analytical instruments for sample analysis. The increasing demand from various industries, coupled with technological advancements, is expected to drive the growth of the gas transfer pumps market.



Based on lubrication, the global vacuum pumps market is segmented into dry vacuum pumps and wet vacuum pumps. The wet vacuum pumps segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by increasing strategic development by the key players operating in the vacuum pumps market to promote the use of these pumps.



Based on end-use industry, the global vacuum pumps market is segmented into electronics & semiconductors, aerospace & defense, chemicals, automotive, healthcare, food & beverage, industrial manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, construction, energy & utilities and other end-use industries.

The energy & utilities segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing applications of vacuum pumps in power plants and the rising adoption of vacuum pumps in utility vehicles for pumping and containing industrial waste, wastewater, and cooking oil, among others.



Based on geography, the global vacuum pumps market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is attributed to the technological advancements in vacuum pumps and the growing demand for vacuum pumps in emerging economies due to increasing manufacturing activities in several industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive and chemicals.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, lubrication, pressure, end-use industry and geography?

What is the historical market size for vacuum pumps market across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global vacuum pumps market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the global vacuum pumps market?

What are the recent developments in the global vacuum pumps market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global vacuum pumps market, and how do they compete with other players?

Scope of the Report

Vacuum Pumps Market, by Type

Gas Transfer Pumps

Gas Binding/Entrapment Pumps

Other Vacuum Pumps

Vacuum Pumps Market, by Lubrication

Dry Vacuum Pumps

Wet Vacuum Pumps

Vacuum Pumps Market, by Pressure

Rough Vacuum (1 Bar to 1 Mbar)

Medium Vacuum (1 Mbar to 10-3 Mbar)

High Vacuum (10-3 Mbar to 10-7 Mbar)

Ultra-high Vacuum (10-7 Mbar to 10-12 Mbar)

Extreme High Vacuum (More than 10-12 Mbar)

Vacuum Pumps Market, by End-use Industry

Electronics & Semiconductors

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals

Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Industrial Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Mining

Construction

Energy & Utilities

Other End-use Industries

