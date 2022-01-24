Global Vacuum Truck Market Size worth USD 2.43 Billion by 2028, with 6.1% CAGR

Key Companies in Vacuum Truck Market are Federal Signal (Illions, U.S.), Vac-Con (Deerfield, U.S.), Keith Huber (Gulfport, U.S.), Sewer Equipment (Illions, U.S.), Vacall Industries (New Philadelphia, Ohio, U.S.), KOKS (North Holland, Netherland), Dongzheng (Suizhou, China), Vactor Inc (Streator, IL, U.S.)

Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vacuum truck market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2028. The market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.1% by 2021-2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Vacuum Truck Market, 2021-2028.” The market is estimated to be USD 1.61 billion in 2021.

According to our researchers, vacuum trucks, also known as vacuum tankers, are frequently utilized by urban areas to manage large-scale liquefied and slush cleaning up, most usually in drainage and festering system conservation.

Key Industry Development

March 2021 – Vac-Con has successfully launched their next generation of trailer-mounted sewer jet units under their VecJet portfolio.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vacuum-truck-market-103435





COVID-19 Impact: Decline in Manufacturing of Novel Automobiles Sales to Impede Market Growth

The global outbreak of the novel COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the general automotive industry, especially both value & supply chain companies have been profoundly bothered owing to the prompt spread of COVID-19 across the globe. This pandemic has triggered huge indecisiveness in the industry and on account of which several automotive manufacturers had to suffer through closing down of their production divisions for specified period.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2017 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 2.43 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.57 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 135 Segments covered Types, Application and Geography Growth Drivers Drop-in New Vehicles Sales amid COVID-19 to Hamper Market Growth Increasing Need for Industrial Cleaning Application to Boost Market Growth Ease in Operations and Rise in Environmental Awareness to Propel Market Development





Story continues

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/vacuum-truck-market-103435





Drivers and Restraints

Effortlessness in Functioning and Escalation in Environmental Consciousness to Fuel Growth

The upsurge in urban populace, escalation in waste administration and novelty in aspects to preserve human time as well as energy, coupled with concluding the anticipated task in an effective and operative method are impacting the global vacuum truck market growth.

Furthermore, various rental firms are partnering up with the producers by assisting them with the precise demand of the consumer and to structure the product as per the consumer’s preference, which eventually results in elevating the annual income of the company.

Competitive Landscape

Sturdy Portfolio of Prominent Players Aid in Dominating Market Position

The crucial players are emphasizing on emerging technologically progressive vacuum trucks. For example, KOKS U.S., has freshly manufactured this kind of truck for functioning with adulterated and dangerous materials. These trucks are regulations in DOT 407/ 412, ATEX, and ASME standards and assembled in harmony with all safety standards.





Quick Buy - Vacuum Truck Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103435





Regional Insights

Europe held majority of the vacuum truck market share and was worth USD 0.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 0.97 billion by 2028, at CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The region is probable to lead the global market to the region is an automotive core, rising number of automobile production per annum in nations of the region.

North America holds the second-largest shares in the market as the increasing occurrence of rental fleet possessors and application in industrial regions. Along with sufficient sanitation guidelines in the U.S. and Canada, is accountable for the growth of the market.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

Federal Signal (Illions, U.S.)

Vac-Con (Deerfield, U.S.)

Keith Huber (Gulfport, U.S.)

Sewer Equipment (Illions, U.S.)

Vacall Industries (New Philadelphia, Ohio, U.S.)

KOKS (North Holland, Netherland)

Dongzheng (Suizhou, China)

Vactor Inc (Streator, IL, U.S.)





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/vacuum-truck-market-103435





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.





Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



