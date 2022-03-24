Global VAE Redispersible Polymer Powder Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Wacker Chemie, BASF and Synthomer Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VAE (Vinyl Acetate Ethylene) Redispersible Polymer Powder Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global VAE (Vinyl Acetate Ethylene) market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The VAE market is driven by smart city development and increased building of affordable housing facilities for the urban population. The growing urbanization, and high discretionary income levels are anticipated to have a positive impact on residential development projects which in turn will drive the market growth.



The global VAE market is segmented based on application and end-user. Based on application, the VAE market is segmented into tiling & flooring, mortars, plastering, insulation systems, and others. Based on end-user, the VAE market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.



Geographically, the global VAE market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global VAE market include Wacker Chemie AG, The Dow Chemical Co., BASF SE, and Synthomer plc, among others.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global VAE market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global VAE market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global VAE market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global VAE Market by Application

4.1.1. Tiling & Flooring

4.1.2. Mortars

4.1.3. Plastering

4.1.4. Insulation Systems

4.1.5. Other

4.2. Global VAE Market by End-User

4.2.1. Residential

4.2.2. Commercial

4.2.3. Industrial



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Benson Polymers Ltd.

6.2. Celanese Corp.

6.3. China Petrochemical Corp.

6.4. Dairen Chemical Corp.

6.5. H.B. Fuller Company

6.6. Richest Group Ltd.

6.7. Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd.

6.8. U.S. Adhesives, Inc.

6.9. Vinavil S.p.A.

6.10. Wacker Chemie AG

Story continues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/my5qo8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



