Global Value Based Care Payment Market (2020 to 2030) - Opportunities and Strategies with COVID-19 Growth and Change

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global value based care payment market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The value based care payment market reached a value of nearly $1,519.5 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,519.5 million in 2020 to $4,028.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 21.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 and reach $6,768.0 million in 2030.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the value based care payment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The value based care payment market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider value based care payment market, and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by models, segmentation by deployment and segmentation by end-user.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Value Based Care Payment market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global value based care payment market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 - This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the value based care payment market.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison - The global value based care payment market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Value Based Care Payment market size, percentage of GDP, and average Value Based Care Payment market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global value based care payment market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for value based care payment companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The global value based care payment market is segmented by country into Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.



Value-based care payment (VBCP) models are designed to reduce consumer spending on healthcare services while improving outcomes. VBCP models place greater accountability on clinical and cost outcome on institutions and individual healthcare professionals to deliver optimal care. The COVID-19 pandemic had profoundly affected the healthcare sector across the globe. The healthcare institutions on the front line of the crisis are focused on effective treatment and quick recovery of infected patients to reduce the burden on infrastructure throughout the pandemic. Non-frontline healthcare institutions observed a downfall in elective procedures and routine visits due to concerns over contraction of the virus. The above factors led to a slowdown in the shift towards value-based care from existing fee-for-service models.



The value based care payment market is moderately fragmented, with large number of regional players operating in the market. The top 10 companies in the market occupied 25.26% of market share in the global value based care payment market. The key players in the value-based care payment market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and operational presence in the sector through strategic acquisition of emerging and established companies in the industry.



The top opportunities in the value based care payment market segmented by model will arise in the patient-centered medical home (PCMH) segment, which will gain $1,782.5 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the value based care payment market segmented by deployment will arise in the cloud based segment, which will gain $2,391.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the value based care payment market segmented by end-user will arise in the providers segment, which will gain $1,734.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The value based care payment market size will gain the most in the USA at $1,343.0 million.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Value Based Care Payment Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation by Geography

6.2. Segmentation by Model

6.3. Segmentation by Deployment

6.4. Segmentation by End-User



7. Value Based Care Payment Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation by Model

7.3. Segmentation by Deployment

7.4. Segmentation by End-User



8. Value Based Care Payment Market Trends and Strategies

8.1. Increase in Bundle Payments

8.2. Collaborations and Partnerships

8.3. Remote Patient Monitoring As a Reimbursable Initiative for Valued Based Care

8.4. Increasing Adoption of Pay-for-Performance (P4P) Payment Model

8.5. Implementation of Optimal Care Management Strategy



9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Value Based Care Payment Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Short Term Effect of COVID-19 on Value-Based Care Payment Adoption

9.3. Long Term Effect of COVID-19 on Value-based Care Payment Adoption

9.4. Conclusion



10. Global Value Based Care Payment Market Size and Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F Value ($ Million)



11. Global Value Based Care Payment Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Value Based Care Payment Market, Segmentation by Model

11.2. Global Value Based Care Payment Market, Segmentation by Deployment

11.3. Global Value Based Care Payment Market, Segmentation by End User



12. Value Based Care Payment Market, Regional and Country Analysis

12.1. Global Value Based Care Payment Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Value Based Care Payment Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13. Asia-Pacific Value Based Care Payment Market

14. Western Europe Value Based Care Payment Market

15. Eastern Europe Value Based Care Payment Market

16. North America Value Based Care Payment Market

17. South America Value Based Care Payment Market

18. Middle East Value Based Care Payment Market

19. Africa Value Based Care Payment Market

20. Global Value Based Care Payment Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Company Profiles

20.2. McKesson Corporation

20.2.1. Company Overview

20.2.2. Products and Services

20.2.3. Business Strategy

20.2.4. Financial Overview

20.3. Change Healthcare

20.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.2. Products and Services

20.3.3. Business Strategy

20.3.4. Financial Overview

20.4. Wipro Limited

20.4.1. Company Overview

20.4.2. Products and Services

20.4.3. Business Strategy

20.4.4. Financial Overview

20.5. nThrive, Inc.

20.5.1. Company Overview

20.5.2. Products and Services

20.5.3. Financial Overview

20.6. Premier Inc.

20.6.1. Company Overview

20.6.2. Products and Services

20.6.3. Business Strategy

20.6.4. Financial Overview



21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Value Based Care Payment Market

21.1. W2O Acquired Discern Health

21.2. Siemens Medical Solutions Inc. Acquired ECG Management Consultants

21.3. Apervita Inc. Merged with Qcentive

21.4. Signify Health Merged with Remedy Partners

21.5. Veritas Capital Acquired Athenahealth

21.6. Veritas Capital Acquired Healthcare Technology Unit from General Electric (GE)



22. Value Based Care Payment Market Opportunities and Strategies

22.1. Global Value Based Care Payment Market in 2025 - Countries Offering most New Opportunities

22.2. Global Value Based Care Payment Market in 2025 - Segments Offering most New Opportunities

22.3. Global Value Based Care Payment Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies

22.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

22.3.2. Competitor Strategies



23. Value Based Care Payment Market, Conclusions and Recommendations



24. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gm6vgp

