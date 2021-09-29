U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,378.63
    +26.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,536.52
    +236.53 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,596.16
    +49.48 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.85
    +4.07 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.85
    -0.44 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.20
    -12.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.94 (-4.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0087 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    -0.0108 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9940
    +0.5140 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,362.65
    -335.12 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.45
    -24.19 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Global Value Investment Corp. Comments on ISS Recommendations at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Global Value Investment Corp
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Value Investment Corp. (“GVIC”), a value-oriented investment research and advisory firm located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, today sent a letter to Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (“ISS”) questioning its recent recommendations to shareholders of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (“Rocky Mountain”) (NASDAQ: RMCF).

“In our opinion, the ISS report overlooks critical considerations at Rocky Mountain, including the substantial change that has been effected to date,” said GVIC portfolio manager JP Geygan. “As holders of 8.1% of Rock Mountain’s common stock, GVIC has a strong interest in the outcome of the upcoming annual meeting. To us, the choice is clear: Rocky Mountain’s slate of directors and operational plan are superior, and we intend to support them.”

GVIC’s letter, which can be accessed by visiting this link, raises the following points:

  • Rocky Mountain has made, or has committed to making, meaningful improvements in corporate governance, including board refreshment.

  • The operational plan presented by Rocky Mountain is thoughtful, measured, and reasonable. GVIC agrees with ISS’s statement that “the dissident has not disclosed a sufficiently detailed go-forward plan to merit outright control of the board.”

  • The dissident group has not identified a CEO candidate. GVIC is deeply concerned that current members of senior management would quickly exit if the dissident group’s nominees were elected. This could impose substantial expense – in addition to significant disruption – on Rocky Mountain at a critical time.

  • Contrary to the dissident group’s claim, Rocky Mountain has favorably resolved a dispute with its Canadian franchisee, Immaculate Confection. Recent comments by Rocky Mountain suggest that the board is open to a combination, which would provide an avenue to quickly refresh Rocky Mountain’s branding, packaging, and positioning.

  • GVIC does not see a path to a combination with Immaculate Confection if the dissident group prevails. This as an existential threat to Rocky Mountain: Immaculate Confection presents an immediate avenue to a refreshed and reinvigorated brand, but if its relationship with Rocky Mountain sours, it could become a formidable competitor.

  • GVIC believes the election of the dissident group’s nominees to the Board may result in a change of control, executive departures, and business disruptions that could permanently impair the franchise.

About Global Value Investment Corp.
Global Value Investment Corp. is a value-oriented investment research and advisory firm focused on investing in the equity and debt of publicly traded companies around the world. The firm was founded in 2007 in Milwaukee, WI.

For Further Information Contact:
JP Geygan
Global Value Investment Corp.
262-478-0640
Info@gvi-corp.com
www.gvi-corp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Why Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade Stocks Took a Hit on Wednesday

    Many growth stocks, however, fell even more. Three notable growth stocks that declined several percentage points or more were visual search and media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND). At about 1 p.m. EDT, shares of Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade were down about 2.2%, 2.5%, and 2.9%, respectively.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are moving 2.7% higher in morning trading Wednesday on no specific news to the company. The move may spring from the idea that the so-called "apes" backing AMC could be vindicated in their beliefs that big-money interests have been conspiring against meme stocks. Investors are suing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers, including Citadel Securities, over the role they played in suppressing trading in shares of AMC, GameStop (NYSE: GME), and other meme stocks.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Soared 40% Today

    After barely making one debt payment last week, and apparently missing another, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) got a reprieve Wednesday -- even as rumors swirled that the company may have missed a third payment today. As Reuters reports today, at least "some" of Evergrande's bondholders say they have not yet received their coupon payments on $47.5 million in interest due from Evergrande Wednesday. Now, that sounds like bad news, but here's the thing: Quoting "sources," Reuters also says (and other media outlets confirm) that Evergrande has reached a deal to sell to state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group a 1.75 billion-share stake that Evergrande holds in Shengjing Bank.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 1 Reason the Market Is Not Keen on Peloton Stock

    A onetime market darling in 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is not getting much love lately. There could be a longer-run structural headwind that is keeping Peloton's stock grounded. Although the company earns subscription revenue, the majority of its sales come from long-lasting exercise machines, and here's why that could put investors on pause.

  • 1 Stock I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    LendingClub's purchase of Radius Bank earlier this year is already paying off. Here's what I'm most excited about.

  • AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Upside Potential May be Limited in the Medium Term

    The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been going through a correction for the last two months. There has been a lot of attention on the stock recently in anticipation of a resumption of the bullish trend - although an initial breakout was derailed by yesterday’s market wide selloff.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

    Wall Street is celebrating an analyst's upgrade of the aerospace giant, as well as good news out of China.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)?

    A look at the shareholders of Hyliion Holdings Corp. ( NYSE:HYLN ) can tell us which group is most powerful...