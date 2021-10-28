U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,590.02
    +38.34 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,652.46
    +161.77 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,421.36
    +185.52 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.66
    +41.17 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.59
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0083 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4500
    -0.3600 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,607.38
    +668.93 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,441.97
    +22.59 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Global Valve Remote Control System Market Report 2021: Focus on Manufacturing, Power Generation, Chemicals & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, & Marine Industries

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Type (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Electric, & Electro-Hydraulic), By Valve Type (Ball, Globe, Butterfly, Gate, Diaphragm, Plug, Check, and Safety), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global valve remote control system market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The rising population around the globe is generating the need for more energy generation and transmission. The increase in power generation by the installation of new plants and the growing adoption of green energy is expected to influence the demand for global valve remote control system market.

The surge in the investment for the development of the petrochemical and chemical industry and the growing applications of end products obtained from the petrochemical industries is expected to fuel the growth of the valve control system market in the next five years.

An increase in the number of oil & gas reserves around the globe and the production of shale gas fuels and the oil sands is expected to accelerate the demand for valve remote control systems. High-end investments for the extraction of natural gas due to its growing use in the automotive, energy industry, and as a chemical feedstock in the manufacturing of chemicals is fostering the growth of the natural gas, which in turn is expected to boost the valve remote control system market growth.

The surge in demand for predictive maintenance from the manufacturing industries and the growing demand for automation technology to enhance the convenience of the market players in the marine industry is expected to fuel the market growth.

The global valve remote control system market is segmented into type, valve type, end user, regional distribution, and company. Based on regional analysis, the Middle East & Africa region is expected to account for major market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The presence of the major oil-producing countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq in the region is driving the growth of this segment.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global valve remote control system market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global valve remote control system market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast the global valve remote control system market based on type, valve type, end user, regional distribution, and company.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global valve remote control system market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global valve remote control system market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global valve remote control system market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global valve remote control system market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global valve remote control system market.

The major players operating in the global valve remote control system market are

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Nordic Group Limited

  • KSB Korea Ltd

  • Rotork plc

  • Wartsila Corporation

  • Danuni Marine & Offshore A/S

  • CycloTech

  • SelmanCo

  • Nakakita Seisakusho Co. Ltd.

  • Greatech Technology

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021E

  • Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Type

  • Hydraulic

  • Pneumatic

  • Electric

  • Electro-Hydraulic

Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Valve Type

  • Ball

  • Globe

  • Butterfly

  • Gate

  • Diaphragm

  • Plug

  • Check

  • Safety

Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By End User

  • Manufacturing

  • Power Generation

  • Chemicals & Petrochemical

  • Oil & Gas

  • Marine

Global Valve Remote Control System Market, By Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • UAE

  • Iraq

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7brzt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-valve-remote-control-system-market-report-2021-focus-on-manufacturing-power-generation-chemicals--petrochemical-oil--gas--marine-industries-301410945.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion

    Remember that time Elon Musk briefly flirted with the idea of taking Tesla private, partly financed with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth war chest, and promptly landed in hot water with regulators?

  • Lion Electric Receives Purchase Order for 39 Electric Vehicles from Groupe Autocar Jeannois

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has received a purchase order from Groupe Autocar Jeannois ("Jeannois") for 35 zero-emission LionC school buses, to be delivered over the next five years. The purchase order also includes an option for Jeannois to purchase an additional five LionC buses. These LionC buses will be added to Jeannois' existing fleet of three

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • Shark Bites: A SPAC Play on Solid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

    Ford and BMW led another funding round of $130 million in 2021, while SK Innovation of South Korea has announced it is investing $30 million.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Stockpiling’ Bitcoin Amid Recent Rally, Kraken Says

    Bitcoin miners are largely holding onto their mined coin to bolster their balance sheets.

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?T

  • European Corn Risks Being Left in Fields as Gas Crunch Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- European corn farmers are facing the prospect of having to leave crops in fields because of the energy crunch, a fresh sign of how the crisis is heightening the risk of global food inflation.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe grain typically needs to

  • Arteris jumps in debut as investors bet on chip-tech company

    Chip IP and tech firm Arteris jumped in its market debut; CEO Charles Janac joined Yahoo Finance to discuss company prospects and the ongoing global chip shortage.

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • Activision Blizzard CEO Asks for a Pay Cut, Pledges Culture Changes at Gaming Company

    In a letter to employees, CEO Bobby Kotick vowed to increase the number of women and non-binary people in Activision Blizzard's workforce.

  • Oil Eases Losses as OPEC+ Expects Tighter Market This Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses with OPEC and its allies expecting a tighter global oil market in the fourth quarter. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeFutures in New York earlier fell as much as 2.5% on Thursday. World oil inventories will decline by an average of 1.1

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Annual Report, Strengthens Balance Sheet, Expands Physical Portfolio and Launches ESG Program

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-K filing, which includes the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThese online

  • The pandemic forced 3 million of America’s baby boomers into unexpected retirement

    More than 5 million people have dropped out of the US labor force. Most of them were baby boomers who took early retirement, research shows.

  • Giant cryptocurrency mining operation coming to Akron via Hong Kong investor

    The local mining center could eventually have access to electric power capacity of up to 150 megawatts — that's how crypto-miners identify the size of their operations.

  • Citigroup CEO: Asia is 'the epicenter of wealth creation'

    Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser takes a bullish view focused on the region's growing middle class and its ascendent midsize companies.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.