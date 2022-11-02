U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Global Vancomycin Market to Reach $480.6 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vancomycin estimated at US$367. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$480. 6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vancomycin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033216/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lung Infection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$168.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sepsis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Vancomycin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.4 Million by the year 2027.



Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Alchemia Limited
Alvogen
Aphios Corporation
Cellceutix Corporation
CJ CheilJedang
Eli Lilly and Company
Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Helix BioMedix
LegoChem Biosciences
Lytix Biopharma


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033216/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vancomycin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Vancomycin Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Vancomycin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lung
Infection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Lung Infection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Lung Infection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Sepsis by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Sepsis by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Skin
Soft Tissue Infection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Skin Soft Tissue Infection
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin Soft Tissue
Infection by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin
Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung Infection,
Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue
Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation,
Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin
Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: China Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin
Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Vancomycin by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation,
Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: France Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation,
Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation,
Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin
Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin
Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung Infection,
Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue
Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin
Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation,
Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vancomycin by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

INDIA
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: India Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin
Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: India 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection,
Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue
Infection and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vancomycin
by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Vancomycin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation,
Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vancomycin by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation,
Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation,
Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection,
Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue
Infection and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Vancomycin
by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Vancomycin by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation,
Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Vancomycin Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vancomycin by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin
Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -
Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation,
Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Vancomycin by
Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal
Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Vancomycin by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lung
Infection, Sepsis, Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft
Tissue Infection and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vancomycin by Application - Lung Infection, Sepsis, Colitis &
Intestinal Inflammation, Skin Soft Tissue Infection and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Vancomycin by Application -

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033216/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


