Global Vancomycin Strategic Business Report 2022: A Market Valued at $480.6 Million by 2027 Featuring Alchemia, Alvogen, Aphios, Cellceutix, CJ, Eli Lilly and Co, Enanta, Helix BioMedix, Lytix

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vancomycin: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Global Vancomycin Market to Reach $480.6 Million by 2027

The global market for Vancomycin estimated at US$367.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$480.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Lung Infection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$168.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sepsis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Vancomycin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.4 Million by the year 2027.

Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR

In the global Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Vancomycin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 12 Featured) 

  • Alchemia Limited

  • Alvogen

  • Aphios Corporation

  • Cellceutix Corporation

  • CJ CheilJedang

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals

  • Helix BioMedix

  • LegoChem Biosciences

  • Lytix Biopharma

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONALMARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest Of Middle East

  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pjj7g

