Global Vancomycin Strategic Business Report 2022: A Market Valued at $480.6 Million by 2027 Featuring Alchemia, Alvogen, Aphios, Cellceutix, CJ, Eli Lilly and Co, Enanta, Helix BioMedix, Lytix

Global Vancomycin Market to Reach $480.6 Million by 2027
The global market for Vancomycin estimated at US$367.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$480.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Lung Infection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$168.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sepsis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Vancomycin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.4 Million by the year 2027.
Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vancomycin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 12 Featured)
Alchemia Limited
Alvogen
Aphios Corporation
Cellceutix Corporation
CJ CheilJedang
Eli Lilly and Company
Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Helix BioMedix
LegoChem Biosciences
Lytix Biopharma
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONALMARKET ANALYSIS
United States
Canada
Japan
China
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Russia
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Rest Of Latin America
Middle East
Iran
Israel
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Rest Of Middle East
Africa
IV. COMPETITION
