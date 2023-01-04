Global Vancomycin Strategic Business Report 2022: A Market Valued at $480.6 Million by 2027 Featuring Alchemia, Alvogen, Aphios, Cellceutix, CJ, Eli Lilly and Co, Enanta, Helix BioMedix, Lytix

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vancomycin: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vancomycin Market to Reach $480.6 Million by 2027



The global market for Vancomycin estimated at US$367.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$480.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Lung Infection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$168.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sepsis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Vancomycin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.4 Million by the year 2027.



Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Colitis & Intestinal Inflammation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Vancomycin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 12 Featured)

Alchemia Limited

Alvogen

Aphios Corporation

Cellceutix Corporation

CJ CheilJedang

Eli Lilly and Company

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Helix BioMedix

LegoChem Biosciences

Lytix Biopharma

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONALMARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

