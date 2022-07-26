Global Variable Frequency Drive Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Need for Enhancing Energy Efficiency and Decreasing Energy Consumption & Supportive Regulatory Environment Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Variable Frequency Drive Market by Type (AC, DC, Servo), Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors), End-user (Industrial, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Power), Power Rating (Micro, Low, Medium, High), Voltage, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global variable frequency drive market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 21.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.8 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The advantages associated with the use of variable frequency drives include reduced energy consumption and costs, increased energy efficiency, extended equipment life, and low maintenance costs. They are used for variable torque applications in the oil & gas, power, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. These factor would drive the growth of variable frequency drive.



Pumps: The fastest-growing segment of the variable frequency drive market, by application



The growing need for enhancing energy efficiency and performance of pumps under different load conditions is likely to fuel the growth of the variable frequency drive market for pumps.



Industrial segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on end-user industry



The growing adoption of variable frequency drives in various industries, such as chemical, petrochemical, pulp & paper, and food & beverage is driving the growth of the industrial segment.



Europe is expected to account for the second-largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to be the second largest and fastest-growing market due to the presence of industrialized countries such as the UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain. Increasing investments, growing adoption of renewable energy, and rising focus on modernization of legacy infrastructure are factors projected to fuel the regional market's growth.



Research Coverage



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global variable frequency drive market, by type, voltage type, power rating, application, end-user industry, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the variable frequency drive market.

