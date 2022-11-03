U.S. markets closed

Global Vascular Embolization Market is Expected to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Technological developments in embolization products & procedures and growing inclination toward minimally invasive processes drive the growth of the global vascular embolization market. Based on application, the neurology segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, however, the Asia-Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vascular Embolization Market was estimated at $3.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (282 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13615

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$7.8 Billion

CAGR

7.7%

No. of Pages in Report

282

Segments Covered

Product, Application, End-user, and Region.

Drivers

Technological developments in embolization products & procedures

Growing inclination toward minimally invasive procedures

Opportunities

Increase in demand for sophisticated healthcare services

Restraints

High cost of vascular embolization and the complications associated with the same


Covid-19 scenario-

  • As all non-emergency surgeries were postponed to increase hospital capacity for the Covid-19 patients, the global vascular embolization market was impacted negatively during the pandemic.

  • However, as the global situation started restoring, the market also got back on track.

The global vascular embolization market is analyzed across segments such as product, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product, the embolic agents segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global vascular embolization market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period. The embolization devices segment is also analyzed through the report.

Purchase Inquiry:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13615

Based on application, the neurology segment contributed to nearly half of the global market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. At the same time, the oncology segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include peripheral vascular diseases and urology & nephrology.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment garnered the highest share in 2021, generating nearly two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is also studied through the report.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global vascular embolization market report include Balt Group, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Johnson and Johnson, Terumo Medical Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories., Merit Medical, Stryker Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Urinary Incontinence Market by Product (Devices and Disposables), Incontinence Type (Stress Urinary Incontinence, Urge Urinary Incontinence, Overflow Urinary Incontinence, and Functional Urinary Incontinence), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Cold Plasma Implant Treatment Devices Market by Application (Orthopedic Implants and Dental Implants), Type (Handheld Devices and Commercial Systems), End user (Medical Devices Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Medical Cannabis Market by Product Type (Buds/Marijuana Flower and Cannabis Extracts), Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Research & Development Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Plant Tissue Culture Market by Crop Type, (Banana Plants, Floriculture Plants, Wood Producing Plants, Fruit Plants, Vegetable Plants, Ornamental Plants, Aquatic Plants And Others), Stage, (Explant Preparation And Inoculation, Multiplication And Hardening) End User, (Agriculture, Research, Gardening & Decoration And Forestry & Botanical Garden): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Scar Treatment Market by Scar Type (Atrophic Scar, Hypertrophic and Keloid Scar, Contractures, Stretch Marks), by Product (Topical, Laser based treatment, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences


