The Global Vascular Patches Market size is expected to reach $529 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Vascular patches are microporous polyester-urethane patches used in vascular procedures to close the wound with sutures. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that cardiovascular diseases—which take 17.9 million lives annually—are the main cause of death.

New York, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vascular Patches Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Material, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412094/?utm_source=GNW

Vascular patches have great tissue integration, are highly biocompatible, have low infectious potential, low suture line bleeding, don’t require impregnation or pre-clotting, and have good handling characteristics.



Due to the growing frequency of cardiac difficulties, technological advancements, and improvements in healthcare, the global market for vascular patches is anticipated to develop profitably in the years to come. A recent cross-disciplinary area of medical study is vascular surgery. Vascular surgeries are classed in that a range of artificial grafts (stents, stent-grafts, artificial blood vessels) are commonly used in clinical disciplines.



Vascular surgeries have many features with other clinical disciplines. Although most vascular surgical procedures are clean, the likelihood of infection is typically substantial since artificial grafts are frequently used. Additionally, patients undergoing vascular surgery are frequently elderly and are more likely to have a number of internal medical conditions, including diabetes, weak immune systems, immunological disorders, hypertension, and heart disease.



After pancreas or kidney transplantation, infectious vascular problems can put the recipient’s life and limb, as well as the donated organ, in danger. These serious disorders can call for intricate vascular repair and vascular excision. The prevalence of vascular disorders is rising, the geriatric population is expanding quickly, biological patches are being more widely used, and there are more vascular surgeries being conducted, all of which are factors that are propelling the worldwide vascular patches market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Patients delaying hospital exposure and diverting resources to urgent care have had a significant impact on the health of patients undergoing vascular surgery, in addition to COVID-19-related aftereffects. Despite no regional variation in the application of COVID-19 operating room rules, accessibility to personal protective equipment (PPE), or compliance with national surgical standards, many surgeries were either canceled or postponed electively. Vascular surgery services and patient access have been severely limited as a result of the pandemic. Vascular care is being delivered in a very different way. Many vascular surgeons who practice in outpatient clinics and ambulatory care reported that their practice has altered, including the use of telemedicine services and shorter hours. The impact on inpatient services was likewise significant.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Geriatric Population And Rising Vascular Disease Prevalence



One of the main causes of the rising occurrence of various diseases and ailments, including CVDs, hypertension, high cholesterol, strokes, cancer, and aneurysms, is the rapidly expanding senior population worldwide. The aging population is a key predictor of market growth because it is thought that aging is a major factor in the decline of cardiac health. By 2030, one in every six people worldwide will be 60 years of age or older, predicts the WHO.



Reimbursement Options For Vascular Treatments



Vascular surgeons support other surgical specialties during operations in a crucial way. The frequency and financial worth of this operational support, which has a large contribution margin and contribution margin ratio, are substantial. Vascular surgeons, in their function as consulting surgeons, facilitate the resolution of extremely complex cases and, in doing so, add significantly to the hospital’s financial value. The primary characteristic of patients is multi-morbidity. It denotes the concurrent presence of two or more chronic diseases.



Market Restraining Factors



Growing requirement for qualified personnel.



Vascular patches must be handled by skilled personnel since poor artery closure following surgery can result in ongoing bleeding or ischemia. While using some gadgets, many actions must be taken in order. One of the main barriers preventing the widespread use of these goods at the moment is the shortage of surgeons in both industrialized and emerging nations. For instance, the US is expected to experience a 122,000 physician deficit by 2032, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).



Material Outlook



Based on material, the market is classified into biologic and synthetic. The biologic vascular patch segment held the largest market share for vascular patches in 2021, mainly because it was easier to apply, had a lower risk of infection after surgery, and had greater biocompatibility. The biologic vascular patches’ biodegradable quality and greater tensile and suture retention strength are two of their key advantages.



Application Outlook



Based on Applications, the market was categorized into Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aneurysm, Vascular Bypass Surgery, Congenital Heart Diseases, and Others. During 2021, carotid endarterectomy gained the largest revenue share in the market. In order to relieve this narrowing and so lower the risk of stroke, a procedure known as a carotid endarterectomy requires opening the carotid artery. The risk of strokes is decreased by placing a patch into the opening in the artery as the artery is closed at the end of the procedure.



End-user Outlook



Based on the End-user, the market is categorized into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Ambulatory surgery centers are anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecasted timeframe. According to the ambulatory surgical center association, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are a brand-new type of healthcare institution designed to provide same-day surgical treatment, including diagnostic and preventative procedures.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Due to the rising elderly population and the high prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses in the region, North America is predicted to have a leading position in the global market for vascular patches. For instance, a March 2015 article from the US Census Bureau states that the country’s elderly population is projected to rise from 319 million in 2014 to more than 400 million in 2060, hitting 400 million in 2051.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Lemaitre Vascular, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Aziyo Biologics, Inc., Getinge AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Artivion, Inc. (CryoLife, Inc.), and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Vascular Patches Market



Sep-2022: Edwards Lifesciences released the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve, a catheter-based artificial heart valve system consisting of RESILIA tissue technology. This launch shows the Company’s effort in innovations to address the present and future requirements of patients to help them live healthier, longer, and more productive.



Sep-2022: W. L. Gore & Associates took over InnAVasc Medical, a small medical technology company. Through this acquisition, W. L. Gore & Associates would add InnAVasc’s investigational technology to strengthen the company’s plan to enhance patients’ lives by delivering physicians-developed treatment solutions in dialysis access space.



Dec-2021: Becton, Dickinson, and Company completed the acquisition of Venclose, Inc., a medical technology company. Under this acquisition, Becton, Dickinson, and Company would broaden developments in the treatment of Chronic Venous Disease. Additionally, the acquisition would allow the company to offer a strong suite of solutions to physicians treating the complete extent of venous conditions.



Dec-2021: Baxter International Inc. completed the acquisition of Hillrom, a provider of medical technology. This acquisition would help Baxter in reaching another level of transformation, offering a new wave of ability to deliver better results for employees, shareholders, patients, and other parties whom the company serves globally.



Jan-2020: Terumo released New Surgical Sealant AQUABRID®, a new surgical sealant developed for aortic procedures, across the EMEA market. The product would deliver a new market for the business in a segment of growing importance for its business.



Oct-2019: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. took over the biologic patch business of Admedus Ltd., a structural heart company engaged in offering clinically advanced solutions. The patches taken over by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. are marketed under the brands VascuCel and CardioCel and are designed in a way to decrease the risk of calcification.



Apr-2019: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation took over CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology engaged in the monitoring of non-invasive brain and tissue oxygenation. Under This acquisition, Edwards would combine HemoSphere’s advanced hemodynamic monitoring platform with FORE-SIGHT technology to build a specific suite of better recovery tools and abilities of predictive analytics for clinicians.



Oct-2018: LeMaitre Vascular Inc. acquired Cardial, a subsidiary of Becton, Dickinson & Company, a medical technology company. Under this acquisition, LeMaitre Vascular Inc. would broaden its global presence in the area of supporting vascular surgeons.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Material



• Biologic



• Synthetic



By End User



• Hospitals



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Application



• Carotid Endarterectomy



• Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm



• Vascular Bypass Surgery



• Congenital Heart Disease



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation



• Baxter International, Inc.



• Lemaitre Vascular, Inc.



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• Terumo Corporation



• Aziyo Biologics, Inc.



• Getinge AB



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• Artivion, Inc. (CryoLife, Inc.)



• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412094/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



