The global vascular patches market is valued at an estimated USD 353 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 517 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9%

·3 min read
during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of CVD, the rise in the volume of surgical procedures, coupled with the increasing adoption of biological patches for vascular surgeries.

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vascular Patches Market by Material, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05440304/?utm_source=GNW


The biologic vascular patches held the largest share of the vascular patches market, by material
Based on material, the global vascular patches market is segmented into biological and synthetic vascular patches.Biologic vascular patches held a significant share in the market.

It is also the fastest-growing material segment in this market. Growth in this segment is primarily driven by the advantages offered by the biologic patches over their synthetic counterparts.
The vascular bypass surgery segment is the fastest growing segment of the vascular patches market, by application
Based on application, the vascular patches market is segmented into carotid endarterectomy (CEA), open repair of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), congenital heart diseases, vascular bypass surgery, and other applications.The vascular bypass surgery is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The high growth rate of vascular bypass surgery can be attributed to the availability of reimbursement in emerging and developed economies.

Among the end users, the hospitals segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on end users, the vascular patches market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.The hospitals segment is anticipated to witness growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of hospitals offering better healthcare services and infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The global vascular patches market is segmented into four regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the vascular patches market during the forecast period.

The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the large number of target population, and improved healthcare infrastructures in Southeast Asian countries.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 25%
• By Designation: C-level - 28%, D-level - 32%, and Others - 40%
• By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 28%, Rest of the World – 16%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• Baxter International, Inc. (US)
• LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US)
• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)
• Getinge AB (Sweden)
• B Braun (Germany)
• Artivion, Inc (US)
• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US)
• Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (US)
• Terumo Corporation (Japan)
• BD (US)
• Labcor Laboratórios Ltda. (Brazil)
• VUP Medical (Czech Republic)
• Aegis Lifesciences (India)
• SynkroMax Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the global vascular patches market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as material, application, end user, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall vascular patches market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05440304/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


