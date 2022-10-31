U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,889.75
    +6.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,811.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,474.25
    +27.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.15
    -0.38 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,635.70
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    -0.0078 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0147 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7250
    +1.3050 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,497.37
    -135.27 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.76
    -3.45 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Global Vasculitis Treatment Market is Expected to Reach USD 350.1 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in the prevalence of vasculitis & its treatment and increase in incidence of chronic diseases, which has heightened the demand for vasculitis drugs fuel the growth of the global vasculitis treatment market. By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment generated the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2031.

Portland, OR, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vasculitis Treatment Market was estimated at $250.1 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $350.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (275 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3523

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$350.1 Million

CAGR

3.4%

No. of Pages in Report

275

Segments Covered

Distribution Channel, Drug Class, Disease Type, and Region.

Drivers

Surge in the prevalence of vasculitis and its treatment

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases, which has heightened the demand for vasculitis drugs

Opportunities

Increase in adoption rate of biologics and its development by the market players

Restraints

Potential negative effects of using corticosteroids


Covid-19 Scenario-

  • Due to the recommendations to maintain social distance, many individuals treated their illnesses via self-medication or other unconventional methods, which impacted the vasculitis treatment market negatively.

  • However, as the global situation started getting back on track, the market for vasculitis treatment also recovered at a slow & steady pace.

The global vasculitis treatment market is analyzed across distribution channel, drug class, disease type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Purchase Inquiry:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3523

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The drug store and retail pharmacies segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on drug class, the corticosteroids and immunosuppressants segment garnered around three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The biologics segment, on the other hand, would project the fastest CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period.

By disease type, the small and medium vessel vasculitis segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global vasculitis treatment market report include Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AbbVie Inc., InflaRx NV, Novartis AG, and Staidson Biopharma Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Lateral Flow Assays Market by Technique (Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, and Multiplex Detection Assays), Product (Kits & Reagents and Lateral Flow Readers), Application (Clinical Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing and Drug Development & Quality Testing), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Eye Drops and Lubricants Market by Type (Antibiotics, Hormones, Artificial Tears, and Others) and Application (Eye Diseases, Eye Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction, and Recombinant Technology), Therapeutic Area (Female Infertility Treatment, Male Hypogonadism, Oligospermic Treatment, and Others), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Allergy Treatment Market by Type (Eye Allergy, Food Allergy, Skin Allergy, Asthma, Rhinitis, and Others), Treatment (Anti-Allergy Drugs and Immunotherapy), Dosage Form (Oral, Inhalers, Intranasal, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Retailers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Enteral Nutrition Market by Protein Composition (Standard Protein Diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein for Diabetes Care Patient and Others), Form (Powder and Liquid), Age Group (Adults, and Pediatric), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Sales, Retail, and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences


Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Airbnb stock drops ahead of Q3 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Airbnb ahead of its third-quarter earnings report expected out.

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best natural gas dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Natural Gas Dividend Stocks To Buy. As per the The Business Research Company, the natural gas market size is expected to increase from $0.84 trillion in 2021 to […]

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

    SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • 2 Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole and What to Buy Instead

    The sell-off in the stock market has many long-term investors focusing more on the best values. With that said, here's why I would steer clear of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) and suggest you consider two better-value stocks instead.

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.

  • Merck (MRK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

    Merck (MRK) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

  • Roku Investors Need To Hear What Reed Hastings Just Said

    Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.

  • Musk Consolidates Power at Twitter After Board Is Dismissed

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk consolidated his control of Twitter Inc. on Monday after the entire board was dismissed. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceMusk, 51, compl

  • Should You Buy Enterprise Products (EPD) Ahead of Earnings?

    Enterprise Products (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Intel (INTC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.